31 Comfort Food Recipes That Bring The Nostalgia

When the weather's looking a little bleak, or the day has felt especially long, sometimes all you need is a comforting meal, dessert, or snack to lift your spirits. Something warm and indulgent generally fits the bill, and many comfort food picks come with a nostalgic sense of familiarity that makes them all the more satisfying.

Bringing the cozy vibes to your kitchen doesn't have to be complicated. There are countless fuss-free recipes to consider that are simple to prep and guaranteed to melt away the day's stress with every bite. And, we've pulled together a rather irresistible selection for you. From cheesy bakes and steaming soups to fluffy brunch stacks and sweet fruit-stuffed pies, this lineup has every corner of the comfort food realm covered.

Many of these dishes are ones we grew up with, once serving as regular features on the family dinner table. They're classics for a reason, with their feel-good vibes standing the test of time, and continuing to make everyday eating that bit more joyful. So, here are our top picks for anyone craving something familiar, hearty, and sure to hit the spot.