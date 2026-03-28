31 Comfort Food Recipes That Bring The Nostalgia
When the weather's looking a little bleak, or the day has felt especially long, sometimes all you need is a comforting meal, dessert, or snack to lift your spirits. Something warm and indulgent generally fits the bill, and many comfort food picks come with a nostalgic sense of familiarity that makes them all the more satisfying.
Bringing the cozy vibes to your kitchen doesn't have to be complicated. There are countless fuss-free recipes to consider that are simple to prep and guaranteed to melt away the day's stress with every bite. And, we've pulled together a rather irresistible selection for you. From cheesy bakes and steaming soups to fluffy brunch stacks and sweet fruit-stuffed pies, this lineup has every corner of the comfort food realm covered.
Many of these dishes are ones we grew up with, once serving as regular features on the family dinner table. They're classics for a reason, with their feel-good vibes standing the test of time, and continuing to make everyday eating that bit more joyful. So, here are our top picks for anyone craving something familiar, hearty, and sure to hit the spot.
Simple Mac and Cheese (With Crunchy Topping)
It doesn't get much more comforting than mac and cheese. This crowd-pleasing classic has long been a favorite amongst kids and adults alike, loved for its carb-forward nature and rich, cheesy sauce. This baked version takes a traditional approach with a sharp cheddar sauce and elbow macaroni, and adds a crunchy topping of crushed, buttery crackers. This gives the finished dish an irresistible textural contrast and makes things even heartier.
Easy Chicken Noodle Soup
Chicken noodle soup is a go-to for any time you've been craving a dose of cozy, savory goodness but still want to keep things light. It's often deemed a sick day staple, but this nourishing soup is fit for any occasion, whether you're serving it as a side or the main event. This recipe features chewy egg noodles, a medley of nutritious veggies, and diced rotisserie chicken, all simmered in a rich, herby broth.
Recipe: Easy Chicken Noodle Soup
Creamy Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes
These creamy mashed potatoes are sure to deliver on the comfort factor, and making them in the Instant Pot offers a fast, hands-off approach. We give the spuds an indulgent upgrade here, mashing them with some creamy, flavor-boosting add-ins, including Parmesan cheese, sour cream, chicken broth, and garlic granules. The result is a rich, savory side dish that'll pair beautifully with roasted meats and veggies.
Special Italian Meatballs
For a dish that's simple, nostalgic, and crafted with layers of savory flavor, give these special Italian meatballs a try. See this as an elevated take on the usual marinara-meatball combo. Rather than reaching for a store-bought sauce, you'll whip up your own, adding garlic, red wine, and pancetta, which give the dish an unmatched depth. The meatballs themselves call for a mixture of ground beef and veal or pork, and pack plenty of herby, cheesy deliciousness, too.
Recipe: Special Italian Meatballs
Ultimate Grilled Cheese
The beloved grilled cheese needs little introduction. This ultra-comforting pick has earned its spot on lunch menus for generations, delivering a moreish combination of gooeyness and crunch. In our version, we opt for hearty sourdough bread, piling it with a mixture of cheddar and Gruyère, and sprinkling in some chives for a pop of color and bright, aromatic flavor. Once pan-fried to perfection, the sandwich will be gloriously golden and crisp on the outside, and melty in the middle — ideal for dunking into a bowl of tomato soup.
Recipe: Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Chicken Pot Pie Casserole
With just 10 minutes of prep time before it hits the oven, this chicken pot pie casserole is a convenient twist on the classic and just as comforting and flavorful as the original pie. With this method, there's no time spent standing over the stovetop. Instead, the chicken, vegetables, seasonings, and creamy add-ins are simply combined directly in a casserole dish before they're topped with puff pastry squares. Once baked, the casserole is crisp and golden on top, with a rich, luscious filling beneath.
Recipe: Chicken Pot Pie Casserole
Homemade Philly Cheesesteak
If you thought making your own Philly cheesesteak was more hassle than it's worth, think again. This recipe takes less than 15 minutes to prepare, so you can enjoy mouth-watering, meaty, cheesy flavors on even the busiest of days. The crusty hoagie rolls are filled with seared flank steak, tender peppers and onions, and melty provolone cheese, for a gooey, indulgent finish. It's a comfort food favorite that hits all the right notes.
Recipe: Homemade Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Meat Loaf
Meat loaf evokes fond memories of childhood family dinners for many, and this hearty bake still deserves a place on the table today. It's easy to make, packed with protein, and fantastically versatile, serving as a fitting accompaniment to roasted potatoes, steamed greens, or creamy mac and cheese. We flavor ours with fragrant herbs and aromatics, and finish things off with a generous brushing of ketchup for a touch of sweetness and tang.
Recipe: Classic Meat Loaf
Roasted Tomato Soup
Perfect for lunch on a rainy day, this cozy tomato soup sees the baby plum tomatoes, onions, and garlic oven-roasted before they're blended with the broth and cream, which yields a gorgeous caramelized flavor. The soup's silky-smooth consistency makes it oh-so moreish, and while there's plenty of brightness from the tangy tomatoes, the aromatics give the mixture an extra layer of complexity. Try pairing the soup with a melty grilled cheese or hunk of crusty garlic bread, for a meal that's brimming with nostalgia.
Recipe: Roasted Tomato Soup
Ultimate Twice-Baked Potatoes
Potatoes are a frequent feature in the comfort food classics, and for good reason. Wholesome yet satisfying, they make an exceptional base for piling on other savory ingredients, and that's exactly the approach with this gloriously cheesy twice-baked spuds. The tender baked potato halves are enhanced with bacon, cheddar, and green onions, while sour cream and milk add a touch of richness to the fluffy filling. These are fantastic served with a simple, refreshing salad, or as a side for steak, grilled fish, or sticky BBQ ribs.
Recipe: Ultimate Twice-Baked Potatoes
Roasted Berry and Buttermilk Pancakes
This dreamy stack will certainly help you start your weekend off right. Here, we take a timeless brunch dish and amp up the feel-good vibes, stuffing each perfectly golden, fluffy pancake with sweet-tart berries for an elegant twist on a childhood favorite. The sugar-tossed roasted berries are simply folded into the traditional buttermilk batter, with the pancakes cooked up on the griddle and served warm, ready to pile with toppings of your choice. We love adding a generous drizzle of maple syrup and a pat of butter.
Irish Bread and Butter Pudding
It was all the rage in the 1940s, but bread and butter pudding remains a top pick for anyone who appreciates a simple, satisfying dessert. This Irish-style recipe makes use of humble pantry staples, transforming basic white sliced bread into a rich, custardy, fruit-studded treat. Heavy cream and eggs add richness, cinnamon introduces a hint of spice, and raisins or sultanas bring chewy sweetness to every bite. Baked until golden, this decadent pudding will go down a treat with a pouring of hot custard.
Recipe: Irish Bread and Butter Pudding
Old-Fashioned Beef Stew
A hearty beef stew is guaranteed to warm the cockles, and this recipe tastes just as good as Grandma's. There's tender beef chuck, nutritious veggies, and smoky diced bacon, all slow-simmered in a rich, herby red wine broth to build a deeply savory flavor and robust richness. Garnished with fresh thyme leaves, the stew is a well-rounded, complete meal in itself, but we certainly wouldn't say no to a hunk of crusty bread on the side.
Recipe: Old-Fashioned Beef Stew
Dutch Apple Pie (With a Sugar Cookie Crust)
Bringing all its nostalgic charm, apple pie has held pride of place on family tables for generations. But who says it has to be made with the usual puff pastry crust? This Dutch-inspired recipe swaps the traditional flaky dough for a sugar cookie crust, creating a sweeter, chewier, and arguably more tempting dessert. Inside, you'll find that familiar sweet spiced apple filling, but that extra layer of buttery, sugary indulgence truly takes things to the next level.
Classic Lasagna Bolognese
With its layers of creamy bechamel, meaty Bolognese, and tender sheets of pasta, this homemade lasagna is the ultimate comforting crowd-pleaser. Yielding a generous eight servings, it's an excellent option for a weekend family gathering or making plenty of leftovers to enjoy all week long. The bake is loaded with herby, aromatic flavor and meaty depth, and finishing with a layer of grated Parmesan and torn mozzarella creates a bubbling, golden crust that seals in all of the deliciousness beneath.
Recipe: Classic Lasagna Bolognese
Classic Lemon Meringue Pie
For an old-school dessert with a citrusy kick, whip up a classic lemon meringue pie. This zesty treat delivers heaps of retro charm, and we don't reckon it'll be going out of style any time soon. We keep things simple with premade pie crust, filling the golden pastry with a tangy homemade lemon curd, and whipping up a fluffy meringue mixture to pipe over the top in decadent swirls. A final blast with a blowtorch is an amazing way to add crunch and boost the presentation.
Recipe: Classic Lemon Meringue Pie
Classic Peach Cobbler
Sweet and sunny, this easy peach cobbler blends juicy fruit with that signature buttery, crumbly topping, creating a melt-in-the-mouth dessert that's equally fit for a summer gathering or cozy night in. The sweetened peach slices are layered in a baking dish and topped with the dough, before everything is baked until golden and bubbling. To add an extra dose of decadence, enjoy each vibrant serving with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a generous pouring of cream.
Recipe: Classic Peach Cobbler
Buttermilk Belgian Waffles
Waffles are a top-tier comfort food breakfast, and everyone should have a foolproof recipe in their repertoire. These buttermilk Belgian waffles strike the perfect balance between crisp edges and tender, fluffy middles, and you'll only need a handful of pantry staples to make them. Cooked up in minutes in a waffle maker, they're an ideal canvas for piling with toppings, whether you're in the mood for something light and fruity or rich and indulgent. Think fresh berries, syrup, butter, Nutella, or a healthy dollop of whipped cream.
Recipe: Buttermilk Belgian Waffles
Baked Rice Pudding
Another decidedly retro pick, rice pudding might conjure memories of visits to Grandma's, but this creamy treat absolutely deserves a spot on the modern-day dessert scene. That blend of tender rice and sweet, creamy milk is rich, luscious, and delightfully nostalgic, and baking everything in the oven creates a light, golden crust that complements the custardy pudding beneath perfectly. Garnishing the bake with a scattering of fresh berries is a great way to add extra color and a delicious dose of sweet-tart flavor.
Recipe: Baked Rice Pudding
Chicken and Dumplings Skillet
This dish is truly the epitome of homey comfort. Chicken and dumplings is an easy, flavor-packed recipe that the whole family will love, and making it in a skillet is a great way to keep things hassle-free and weeknight-appropriate. Tender chicken simmers with aromatic onions, garlic, carrots, and celery in a rich, creamy broth, while fluffy, rosemary-infused dumplings steam on top. It's a hearty one-pot meal with minimal fuss, perfect for warming you up on a chilly evening.
Recipe: Chicken and Dumplings Skillet
Classic Baked Ziti
Baked ziti has everything you could hope for in a comfort food dinner. There's tender pasta, sweet Italian sausage, and a tangy tomato sauce infused with herbs and red wine. Creamy ricotta further boosts the richness, while mozzarella and Parmesan melt into a golden, gooey topping. Delivering a satisfying cheese pull with every serving, this dish will likely leave you craving more. Serve it up with your favorite sides, such as a crisp, leafy salad or a garlic baguette.
Recipe: Classic Baked Ziti
Baked Stuffed Shells
Offering an irresistible balance of elegance and comfort, these baked stuffed shells are filled to the brim with a savory mixture of Italian sausage, ricotta, and wilted spinach, creating a wonderfully well-rounded bite. Nestled in a layer of tangy passata and finished with a sprinkle of Parmesan, the bake comes out fragrant, bubbling, and beautifully browned on top. For a pop of freshness and color, scatter over some basil leaves to serve, or pair the stuffed shells with a crisp, lightly dressed salad.
Recipe: Baked Stuffed Shells
Classic Banana Cream Pie
Silky, sweet, and packed with fruity flavor, banana cream pie is a dessert that never fails to impress. This classic features layers of buttery pastry, velvety vanilla custard, and fresh banana slices, creating a totally tempting combination of flavors and textures. The filling is rich yet light, and finishing with lashings of whipped cream turns the pie into a real showstopper. Prep it for a dinner party or special occasion, and it's sure to steal the spotlight.
Recipe: Classic Banana Cream Pie
Simple Shepherd's Pie
An icon of the British comfort food scene, shepherd's pie is all about hearty textures and wholesome flavors. This version pairs a savory ground beef and vegetable filling with a fluffy, buttery mashed potato topping to create a nourishing, complete meal that ticks all the boxes for a warming, filling dinner. Adding Worcestershire sauce and tomato paste brings depth to the rich gravy, while peas and corn add sweetness and color. Baked until the edges are just starting to brown, it's ready to dish up straight from the oven.
Recipe: Simple Shepherd's Pie
Old-Fashioned Scalloped Potatoes
Oozing with cheesy appeal, scalloped potatoes have long been a staple at family gatherings and Sunday dinners. Made the old-fashioned way, this recipe pairs thinly sliced potatoes with a creamy, garlicky sauce, enriched with sauteed onions for extra depth. Layers of cheddar and Parmesan bring that all-important sharp, salty flavor, melting into the bake and creating a beautifully browned topping. Serve this timeless dish with roasted meats and veggies to build the ultimate comforting plate.
Recipe: Old-Fashioned Scalloped Potatoes
Easy Crockpot Cream Corn
If you want creamy comfort with minimal prep, this convenient side dish is a must-try. Here, we make cream corn in the Crockpot, and the method couldn't be simpler. Drained canned corn, milk, butter, and cream cheese are added to the pot with a dash of salt and pepper before the slow cooker is left to work its magic. By the time it's done, the corn is tender and saucy, with a silky texture that pairs brilliantly with grilled chicken, baked ham, or any main that could use a touch of buttery goodness.
Recipe: Easy Crockpot Cream Corn
Fluffy Southern Biscuits
Southern biscuits bring a dose of satisfaction to any plate, whether you're slathering them with a creamy gravy, topping them with fried chicken, or spreading them with jam. This foolproof recipe relies on a traditional buttermilk dough, made with frozen grated butter to create tender, flaky layers that rise effortlessly in the oven. And, a quick brush of cream before baking ensures the tops come out lovely and golden.
Recipe: Fluffy Southern Biscuits
Classic Southern Potato Salad
Picnics, potlucks, and barbecues can always benefit from a dose of comfort food on the side, and this Southern-style potato salad delivers just that. There's a base of tender Yukon gold potatoes, which are combined with hard-boiled eggs, crisp celery, and a creamy mayo-based dressing. Sweet relish adds brightness, and mustard brings its signature tang, with everything coming together into a rich, carb-forward salad that complements a wide variety of main courses.
Recipe: Classic Southern Potato Salad
Classic Apple Cobbler
A freshly baked apple cobbler makes for an exceptionally inviting dessert, and many of us have been enjoying this fruity, rustic bake for decades. Our version keeps things traditional, with spiced, sweet-tart apples baked beneath layers of buttery biscuit topping. As the cobbler bakes, the apples release their juices, infusing the biscuits with a delightful caramelized sweetness. That golden-brown crust is both pillowy and crisp, and is made even more irresistible when topped with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Recipe: Classic Apple Cobbler
Old-Fashioned Ambrosia Salad
Bring a touch of retro fun to your table with this old-fashioned ambrosia salad. A fitting addition to a holiday spread, this creamy dessert combines sweet mandarin oranges, crushed pineapple, and maraschino cherries with fluffy mini marshmallows and shredded coconut, then folds them together with sour cream and whipped topping. There's a mouth-watering mix of flavors and textures here, and the resulting sweet mash-up is light, luscious, and full of color, making it a top pick for any celebratory spread.
Recipe: Old-Fashioned Ambrosia Salad
Homemade Chocolate Pudding Pie
This decadent, chocolate-packed creation leans into the simple sweetness of old-school desserts, and it's easy to make ahead if you want to leave yourself more time for dinner prep. A buttery graham cracker crust provides the foundation for the silky chocolate pudding filling, made with cocoa, milk, and melted chocolate chips for a rich, creamy finish. Chilled until set, the pie looks undeniably impressive, topped with extra chocolate chips and swirls of whipped cream, all while providing a familiar chocolatey flavor that'll have you coming back for seconds.
Recipe: Homemade Chocolate Pudding Pie