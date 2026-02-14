Homemade Chocolate Pudding Pie Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If all things chocolate make up your love language, then this silky rich chocolate pudding pie brought to us by recipe developer Miriam Hahn will speak to you in more ways than one. The homemade chocolate pudding is made from real cocoa and chocolate, providing that smooth and velvety texture that you just can't get from an instant pudding mix laden with artificial flavors. It's delicious as is, but you can dress up a slice with a dollop of whipped cream, a handful of chocolate chips, or even freshly sliced strawberries.

"You might think a decadent recipe like this must involve a fancy stand mixer or food processor, but there is no equipment or special techniques needed," Hahn says. "Just a few mixing bowls and your stovetop are all you need to make this elegant dessert that doesn't even require turning on your oven."