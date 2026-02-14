Homemade Chocolate Pudding Pie Recipe
If all things chocolate make up your love language, then this silky rich chocolate pudding pie brought to us by recipe developer Miriam Hahn will speak to you in more ways than one. The homemade chocolate pudding is made from real cocoa and chocolate, providing that smooth and velvety texture that you just can't get from an instant pudding mix laden with artificial flavors. It's delicious as is, but you can dress up a slice with a dollop of whipped cream, a handful of chocolate chips, or even freshly sliced strawberries.
"You might think a decadent recipe like this must involve a fancy stand mixer or food processor, but there is no equipment or special techniques needed," Hahn says. "Just a few mixing bowls and your stovetop are all you need to make this elegant dessert that doesn't even require turning on your oven."
Gather the ingredients for homemade chocolate pudding pie
To make this recipe, you'll need several baking ingredients like granulated sugar, cornstarch, salt, and vanilla extract. For the chocolate pudding filling, pick up some cocoa powder and semi-sweet chocolate chips. There are several types of cocoa powder, and either a natural cocoa powder or Dutch-process cocoa powder will work in this recipe. Round out this pie by grabbing graham crackers (which should be crushed into crumbs before proceeding), butter, milk, and, if you'd like, some cream to whip into a garnish.
Step 1: Make the crust
Make the crust: In a medium bowl, combine the graham cracker crumbs, butter, and sugar.
Step 2: Press crust into pie plate
Pour the mixture into a 9-inch pie plate and press firmly on the bottom and sides to make sure it holds together well. Place it into the fridge.
Step 3: Begin making the pudding filling
Make the pudding filling: Add the sugar, cocoa powder, cornstarch, and salt to a medium pot and combine with a whisk.
Step 4: Add the milk
Pour in the milk and whisk again.
Step 5: Stir pudding mixture until bubbly and thick
Place the pot over medium heat for about 5-8 minutes, stirring constantly until bubbly and thick.
Step 6: Add the final ingredients
Remove the pot from the heat and add the chocolate chips, vanilla extract, and butter. Stir for a few minutes until smooth.
Step 7: Pour pudding into crust
Pour the pudding into the crust.
Step 8: Cover pie with plastic wrap and chill
Place a piece of plastic wrap directly on the top of the pudding to prevent a "skin" layer from forming. Chill for a minimum of 4 hours or overnight.
Step 9: Garnish and serve the chocolate pudding pie
Top the pie with extra chocolate chips and whipped cream, if desired, before slicing and serving.
What to serve with homemade chocolate pudding pie
This homemade chocolate pudding pie features a crunchy graham cracker crust and a rich, luscious chocolate pudding filling.
Ingredients
- For the graham cracker crust
- 1 ½ cups graham cracker crumbs
- ¼ cup + 1 tablespoon melted butter
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- For the chocolate pudding filling
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ¼ cup cocoa powder
- ¼ cup cornstarch
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 2 ¾ cups whole milk
- 4 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips, plus more for topping
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 tablespoon butter
Optional Ingredients
- whipped cream, for topping
Directions
- Make the crust: In a medium bowl, combine the graham cracker crumbs, butter, and sugar.
- Pour the mixture into a 9-inch pie plate and press firmly on the bottom and sides to make sure it holds together well. Place it into the fridge.
- Make the pudding filling: Add the sugar, cocoa powder, cornstarch, and salt to a medium pot and combine with a whisk.
- Pour in the milk and whisk again.
- Place the pot over medium heat for about 5-8 minutes, stirring constantly until bubbly and thick.
- Remove the pot from the heat and add the chocolate chips, vanilla extract, and butter. Stir for a few minutes until smooth.
- Pour the pudding into the crust.
- Place a piece of plastic wrap directly on the top of the pudding to prevent a “skin” layer from forming. Chill for a minimum of 4 hours or overnight.
- Top the pie with extra chocolate chips and whipped cream, if desired, before slicing and serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|329
|Total Fat
|18.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|10.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|31.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|40.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.1 g
|Total Sugars
|28.5 g
|Sodium
|183.5 mg
|Protein
|4.5 g
What are tips for successfully making pudding pie?
To start, when making the crust, make sure to press it firmly into the bottom and sides of the pie pan. You can use your hands, a wooden mallet, or the bottom of a cup for easier coverage.
When combining the dry ingredients, blend well so the cornstarch evenly distributes and can be effective in thickening the pudding. When the pot is on the stove, stay close and stir constantly as the mixture thickens to avoid it bubbling over. To keep the mixture smooth, be sure to remove the pot from the heat when adding the chocolate chips. There will be enough residual heat to melt them and yield a glossy mixture.
Once the pudding is made, the pie is assembled, and you've added the plastic wrap, make sure it touches the pudding surface and clings to it; this is what prevents a top skin layer. Chilling the pie is very important, and if you can let it sit overnight, even better. Use a very sharp, non-serrated knife when cutting, and you'll need to wipe the blade between cuts.
Are there any shortcuts for making pudding pie?
If you are short on time, there are a few ways to shave some off some time involved in making the pudding pie. The first shortcut is to buy a pre-made graham cracker crust. It won't taste quite as good as the homemade version, but it can be handy to have one on hand in a pinch. Another way is to use a box of chocolate pudding mix. To elevate the instant pudding mix a bit, use half and half or coconut milk instead of milk, and add some melted chocolate to enhance the flavor and make it richer.
To save time on the chilling, speed things up by putting the pie in the freezer. Cover and place in the freezer for 45 minutes, then transfer to the fridge for another 20 minutes to fully set. You don't want to actually freeze the pie, as the cornstarch in the pudding can cause it to separate once thawed; just keep it in long enough to give it a quick chill.
As an alternative to a chocolate pudding pie, you can easily make a chocolate cream pie in a few additional steps. Melt 1 cup of chocolate chips and combine it with homemade whipped cream and 1 teaspoon of vanilla, and fold that into the pie crust. You'll still want to chill the pie for 4 hours or overnight.