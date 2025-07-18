This Classic Chocolate Meringue Pie Is Perfectly Creamy And Completely Torch-Free

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chocolate meringue pie, like its lemon-flavored cousin, is something you might not commonly find on the menu of a high-end bistro, but this old-timey dessert has been a diner classic for decades. Lemon meringue pie dates back to the early 1800s, while chocolate meringue pie caught up later in the same century — it was mentioned in an 1899 edition of The Boston Cooking School Magazine of Culinary Science and Domestic Economics. The basic elements of the recipe have remained the same for over 100 years, and developer Jessica Morone's recipe is as quintessential as they come. Unlike some meringue pie recipes, however, it doesn't require the use of a kitchen torch to brown the top. Instead, you brown the meringue by simply baking it in the oven.

This chocolate meringue pie is a perfect blend of contrasting tastes and textures. All in one bite, you get a buttery, flaky crust, rich, sweet chocolate pudding, and delicate, airy meringue that tastes like a lightly toasted marshmallow. Even though this pie, like so many pies out there, is just about perfect as-is, you could always play up on the meringue's marshmallowy flavor by swapping the crust for a graham cracker one, effectively turning it into a s'mores pie. If you don't mind making such tweaks to such an iconic dessert, other alterations might include using a coconut or chocolate cookie crust and adding instant espresso powder or flavoring extracts to the filling to make a "chocolate plus" pie.