The Decadent Cream Pie That's Made For Cannoli Fans

When life gets chaotic, a slice of pie is a surefire way to sweeten your day, and a special pie elevates any occasion. Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone shares this almost no-bake cannoli cream pie recipe that takes two delicious desserts and combines them into one decadent treat. "I love cannoli, they are one of my favorite desserts to get so I'm a big fan of this pie," Morone comments. The mascarpone adds an element of tanginess to cut through the richness of a traditional cream pie, and the cinnamon and orange zest add pops of spice and citrus. If you want to spend less time baking and more time savoring slice after slice of pie, this is the perfect recipe to add to your list.

Aside from the top-notch flavor profile, this recipe cuts out the finicky work required by both of the recipes that inspired it: You don't need to roll out a shortcrust pastry or individually fill cannoli shells. Morone highlights the simplicity of this recipe and notes, "You don't have to fry up your own cannoli shells as you would if you were trying to make traditional cannoli since the crust is made from graham crackers, but it satisfies all your cannoli cravings." Enjoy this Italian twist on a rich cream pie and serve it the next time you want to impress your guests.