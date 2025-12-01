Our Chicken Pot Pie Casserole Is Cozy, Creamy, And Delicious

Whoever thought to combine creamy roast chicken and flaky, buttery pie must have been a genius. A hearty dish built with savory pulled chicken, rich and creamy broth, and plenty of tender vegetables, the stew is hard not to fall in love with, especially when covered in the layers of a crunchy pie crust. It's not hard to make, either, especially if you have leftover chicken and a store-bought crust shortcut. Still, it requires some time at the stove and a long list of ingredients to be great, which can mean that pot pie is reserved for Sunday suppers when you have ample time to prepare.

We think we all need comfort any day of the week, which is why we developed a chicken pot pie casserole recipe that requires no stovetop and just one deep casserole dish. Developed with Michelle McGlinn, this chicken pot pie casserole only takes 10 minutes to prepare, most of which is spent arranging the flaky puff pastry topping. Creamy layers of pulled chicken, cream of chicken soup, sour cream, cream cheese, and tender vegetables are baked into a casserole topped with puff pastry, and the whole delicious dish is ready to eat in just 30 minutes. For cozy comfort any day of the week, let the oven do the work with this creamy casserole.