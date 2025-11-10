A Store-Bought Shortcut Makes Homemade Chicken Pot Pie Easy
When a chicken pot pie craving hits, chances are it's cozy time, which is directly at odds with doing any more labor for the day (thank you very much). Skip the kneading and use store-bought refrigerated crescent roll dough to make a quick top crust with homemade-worthy texture. Crescent roll dough is flaky and buttery, rising to golden brown perfection during its tenure in the oven. No need to worry whether your crust will "turn out, this time." Uncross those fingers and let the tried-and-true texture of store-bought crescent roll dough do its thing for your pot pie.
To do it, whip up your go-to chicken pot pie filling on the stovetop as normal. Then, transfer the filling into a greased casserole dish or pie pan coated in nonstick spray. From there, simply layer those crescent roll dough triangles directly on top of the filling, overlapping to form a sealed top crust, and bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 14 to 16 minutes, or until golden brown on top and bubbly beneath.
For even more flavor and a pop of color, brush that layer of crescent roll dough with a melted herb butter wash pre-bake. If you prefer a less rustic, more polished presentation, you could lay those uncooked crescent roll dough triangles side-by-side on the countertop and carefully pinch their borders together. This creates a larger, seamless rectangle of dough, which can then be tailored to neatly fit your pie pan.
Use flaky, buttery, refrigerated crescent roll dough to form your pot pie top crust
Crescent roll dough pot pie is the ultimate shortcut to a warming, satisfying meal that delivers panache for dinner parties and ease for busy weeknights. It can be made ahead for stress-free hosting, and leftovers hold up in the fridge. Store-bought dough is a wide step above relenting and buying a pre-made frozen chicken pot pie, while still majorly expediting the prep work. For even more convenience, canned chicken also totally works for making a flavorful pot pie. No need to run to the store for a rotisserie chicken. Without cold butter and flour to fuss with, assembling a "homemade" pot pie doesn't have to be a big deal (but the payoff will still taste as good). Crescent roll dough pot pie can also be a thrifty way to use up leftover turkey or chicken after a holiday meal.
For a playful presentation, refrigerated crescent roll dough can be used to whip up these flaky, bite-sized chicken pot pie pockets. They make a terrific handheld appetizer at holiday gatherings and cold-weather potluck parties. Simply spoon your pot pie filling onto each triangle, then fold and crimp the dough to seal using the tines of a fork. Or, skip the pie entirely and prepare those crescent rolls as normal, following the package directions: They're perfect for dunking in our chicken pot pie soup recipe (which comes together in an Instant Pot in under a half hour).