A Store-Bought Shortcut Makes Homemade Chicken Pot Pie Easy

When a chicken pot pie craving hits, chances are it's cozy time, which is directly at odds with doing any more labor for the day (thank you very much). Skip the kneading and use store-bought refrigerated crescent roll dough to make a quick top crust with homemade-worthy texture. Crescent roll dough is flaky and buttery, rising to golden brown perfection during its tenure in the oven. No need to worry whether your crust will "turn out, this time." Uncross those fingers and let the tried-and-true texture of store-bought crescent roll dough do its thing for your pot pie.

To do it, whip up your go-to chicken pot pie filling on the stovetop as normal. Then, transfer the filling into a greased casserole dish or pie pan coated in nonstick spray. From there, simply layer those crescent roll dough triangles directly on top of the filling, overlapping to form a sealed top crust, and bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 14 to 16 minutes, or until golden brown on top and bubbly beneath.

For even more flavor and a pop of color, brush that layer of crescent roll dough with a melted herb butter wash pre-bake. If you prefer a less rustic, more polished presentation, you could lay those uncooked crescent roll dough triangles side-by-side on the countertop and carefully pinch their borders together. This creates a larger, seamless rectangle of dough, which can then be tailored to neatly fit your pie pan.