Our Deluxe Tuna Casserole Gets A Cheesy Upgrade

Casseroles are always a great option when you are looking for a humble and comforting dish that will feed a small crowd. If you love the combination of tuna and creamy cheesy goodness, you are going to love this elevated tuna casserole recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye. It features 3 kinds of cheese, pasta, plus a few veggies for sweetness, nutrition, and color, and a delicious combination of spices that really takes it to the next level.

With this recipe, you can transform simple store cupboard essentials like tinned tuna, pasta, and corn into a really satisfying dinner that can be prepared ahead of time according to your needs. Tender fusilli pasta is combined with chunks of tuna, peas, and corn in a super creamy and cheesy sauce. Both cheddar cheese and Gruyère cheese are used to add heaps of sharp cheesy tang, with Dijon mustard, smoked paprika, and nutmeg providing added depth and complexity to the sauce. The casserole is finished off with Parmesan and fresh breadcrumbs before being baked, to create a delightfully crisp and crunchy golden topping that is simply irresistible. Read on to find out how you can cook up this cheesy deluxe tuna casserole recipe for a filling and nourishing dinner option that everyone will enjoy.