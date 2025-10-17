Our Deluxe Tuna Casserole Gets A Cheesy Upgrade
Casseroles are always a great option when you are looking for a humble and comforting dish that will feed a small crowd. If you love the combination of tuna and creamy cheesy goodness, you are going to love this elevated tuna casserole recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye. It features 3 kinds of cheese, pasta, plus a few veggies for sweetness, nutrition, and color, and a delicious combination of spices that really takes it to the next level.
With this recipe, you can transform simple store cupboard essentials like tinned tuna, pasta, and corn into a really satisfying dinner that can be prepared ahead of time according to your needs. Tender fusilli pasta is combined with chunks of tuna, peas, and corn in a super creamy and cheesy sauce. Both cheddar cheese and Gruyère cheese are used to add heaps of sharp cheesy tang, with Dijon mustard, smoked paprika, and nutmeg providing added depth and complexity to the sauce. The casserole is finished off with Parmesan and fresh breadcrumbs before being baked, to create a delightfully crisp and crunchy golden topping that is simply irresistible. Read on to find out how you can cook up this cheesy deluxe tuna casserole recipe for a filling and nourishing dinner option that everyone will enjoy.
Gather the ingredients for this cheesy deluxe tuna casserole recipe
To begin this cheesy deluxe tuna casserole recipe, first, you will need to gather the ingredients. To make the creamy and cheesy sauce, you will want olive oil, a white onion, butter, all-purpose flour, milk, chicken broth, Dijon mustard, smoked paprika, ground nutmeg, cheddar cheese, Gruyère cheese, and salt and pepper. To assemble the casserole, you will also need fusilli pasta, canned tuna, peas, and corn. To create a lovely crispy topping, you will need grated Parmesan and breadcrumbs.
What pairs well with tuna casserole?
Cheesy Deluxe Tuna Casserole Recipe
Tender tuna and fusilli pasta are cooked with bright veggies and a super-creamy 3-cheese sauce in our deluxe tuna casserole that's anything but ordinary.
Ingredients
- 12 ounces fusilli pasta
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 small white onion, diced
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 cups whole milk
- 1 ½ cups chicken broth
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 cup shredded Gruyère cheese
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 11.5 ounces canned tuna, drained
- ¾ cup frozen peas
- ¾ cup tinned corn, drained
- ½ cup grated Parmesan
- ¾ cup fresh breadcrumbs
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Bring a large pan of salted water to the boil.
- Cook the pasta according to the packet's instructions, until it is al dente.
- Drain it and set it aside.
- Heat a large, heavy-bottomed, ovenproof pan containing the olive oil to a medium heat.
- Saute the diced onion for 5 to 6 minutes until softened and translucent.
- Add the butter to the pan and allow it to melt.
- Add the flour and mix it in well to create a roux.
- Add the milk and chicken broth in increments, stirring continually, to form a thick sauce.
- Remove the creamy sauce from the heat.
- Stir in the Dijon mustard, smoked paprika, nutmeg, grated cheddar, grated Gruyère, and salt and pepper, to taste.
- Add the drained tuna, peas, corn, and al dente pasta.
- Mix well to thoroughly combine all the components.
- Top with the grated Parmesan and breadcrumbs.
- Bake for 25 to 30 minutes until golden and bubbling.
How can this tuna casserole be adapted?
This tuna casserole is a great option for a hearty and filling meal. It also makes a great dinner choice due to its versatility; there are plenty of ways to adapt this dish to suit your preferences, to cater to the tastes of your family, and to use up any leftovers you may have in the fridge. While this recipe uses corn and peas to add color and nutrition to the casserole, you can really add whichever vegetables take your fancy, although some may need to be precooked to enjoy this dish at its best. Mushrooms, zucchini, broccoli, and bell peppers are some of our favorite alternative additions, or for a more budget-friendly yet still nutritious option, you can simply add in a few handfuls of your favorite frozen mixed veggies before baking the casserole.
Another simple way to switch up this tuna casserole is by using different cheeses, both in the sauce and as a topping. Gruyère and cheddar both have a lovely sharp tang to them, but Monterey Jack, fontina, and Gouda also make great options that will similarly add rich cheesy flavor and a smooth, creamy texture to the sauce. Alternatively, mild options such a mozzarella and cream cheese also work well, and the mozzarella specifically will add heaps of gooey, stretchy texture.
What kind of tuna is best to use?
Tuna, also known as chicken of the sea, is a much-loved and highly consumed protein that can be found pretty much worldwide. Due to this, different types of tuna are used in a wide variety of dishes globally, and it may leave you wondering which type of tuna is best for this dish.
While we adore fresh tuna here at Tasting Table, we would recommend leaving the fresh varieties for other recipes such as poke bowls, tuna tartare, and sushi. Although it may seem that fresh produce is always a better choice than canned produce, the nutritional value of fresh versus canned tuna is actually fairly similar. In fact, studies have shown that canned tuna might make a better choice due to its slightly lower mercury content. As well as this, it is also a more budget-friendly option and won't require any pre-cooking for use in this casserole dish. Now, when it comes to selecting a variety of canned tuna, it really comes down to personal choice. White tuna is firmer in texture with a milder flavor, whereas light tuna is softer in texture but has a stronger, more "fishy" taste. Both options work equally well in this dish, so you can't go wrong.