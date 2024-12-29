The Store-Bought Shortcut Prue Leith Has No Problem Using

Dame Prue Leith, one of the judges on "The Great British Baking Show," is known for both her pastry talents as well as her affinity for wearing bright colors and patterns. While one of the biggest challenges of the series is that contestants must always make every element from scratch, Leith knows that isn't always feasible for casual home bakers. In her new cookbook, "Life's Too Short to Stuff a Mushroom," available on Amazon, Leith includes not only recipes but also shortcuts and kitchen hacks for the modern-day home cook, some of which have QR codes that link to videos where Prue herself shows examples of more difficult steps.

As down-to-earth and encouraging in real life as she is on the popular show, Leith knows where to be realistic about baking without compromising the end product. When Food & Wine asked about her best shortcuts for baking at home, Leith admitted, "I don't think I've made puff pastry for 20 years because I don't think I make it as well as Jus-Rol does," (Jus-Rol is a store-bought puff pastry brand). When heeding her advice, keep in mind that not all store-bought puff pastries are created equal, and you should always use all-butter puff pastry for the best flavor and texture.