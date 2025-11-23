Fall Sheet Pan Gnocchi and Squash Bake Recipe

There are few things more comforting on a cold fall evening than pulling a warm dish out of the oven. This fall sheet pan gnocchi and squash bake, with its tender textures and sweet, savory, and roasty flavors, will fill your kitchen with tempting autumnal scents. With the brown-butter-fried sage and a rich, creamy white wine sauce, this sheet-pan dish might be the best way to eat pasta.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this gnocchi and squash bake combines the humble concept of a pasta bake with sophisticated fall flavors. It's rich and creamy, and the gnocchi and butternut squash maintain their shapes rather than turning into a mushy mess. But the thing that really pulls this flavorful and satisfying dish together is the crispy sage, brown butter, and white wine sauce.

Coated in this layered pasta sauce, the dish comes together like a dream that needs nothing else to feel complete, except maybe a glass of that white wine beside it. Make it for a solo dinner, a family weeknight meal, or even a weekend night with friends.