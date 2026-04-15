Why LongHorn Steakhouse Brussels Sprouts Are So Good (And How To Recreate Them At Home)

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It might be known for its steaks, but LongHorn Steakhouse's other menu items are worth exploring, too. From its Cheddar-Stuffed Mushrooms to its Wild West Shrimp, there's a little something for everyone — even those who aren't crazy about steak. One of our favorite items on the menu is the Crispy Brussels Sprouts. They might be a controversial food among picky eaters, but trust us: One taste of LongHorn's version of this classic vegetarian side, and you'll be wishing you could have them every night. Luckily, they're simple to recreate at home, so you can make them as often as you'd like without breaking the bank.

Smoky honey butter is the key ingredient that gives LongHorn's Brussels sprouts their signature sweet and spicy flavor. This flavor mixes perfectly with the sprouts' ultra-crispy exterior that's oh-so-satisfying to bite into. To make the smoky honey butter, you'll obviously need both honey and butter. The smoky part is where you can get a bit more creative. According to a few folks on Reddit, LongHorn uses a Calabrian chili rub to achieve the smoky, spicy flavor of the butter. However, you probably don't have this sitting around in your pantry.

To replicate the flavor, there are a few options. First, you could combine a mix of spices such as chili powder, smoked paprika, chipotle powder, and red pepper flakes along with the honey butter. Alternatively, and if you prefer to focus on the smoky flavor, you could add a couple of drops of liquid smoke, such as this Lazy Kettle Brand version, to your honey butter. Just take care to only add a small amount, as it can distract from the other flavors.