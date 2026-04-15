Why LongHorn Steakhouse Brussels Sprouts Are So Good (And How To Recreate Them At Home)
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It might be known for its steaks, but LongHorn Steakhouse's other menu items are worth exploring, too. From its Cheddar-Stuffed Mushrooms to its Wild West Shrimp, there's a little something for everyone — even those who aren't crazy about steak. One of our favorite items on the menu is the Crispy Brussels Sprouts. They might be a controversial food among picky eaters, but trust us: One taste of LongHorn's version of this classic vegetarian side, and you'll be wishing you could have them every night. Luckily, they're simple to recreate at home, so you can make them as often as you'd like without breaking the bank.
Smoky honey butter is the key ingredient that gives LongHorn's Brussels sprouts their signature sweet and spicy flavor. This flavor mixes perfectly with the sprouts' ultra-crispy exterior that's oh-so-satisfying to bite into. To make the smoky honey butter, you'll obviously need both honey and butter. The smoky part is where you can get a bit more creative. According to a few folks on Reddit, LongHorn uses a Calabrian chili rub to achieve the smoky, spicy flavor of the butter. However, you probably don't have this sitting around in your pantry.
To replicate the flavor, there are a few options. First, you could combine a mix of spices such as chili powder, smoked paprika, chipotle powder, and red pepper flakes along with the honey butter. Alternatively, and if you prefer to focus on the smoky flavor, you could add a couple of drops of liquid smoke, such as this Lazy Kettle Brand version, to your honey butter. Just take care to only add a small amount, as it can distract from the other flavors.
Don't skimp on achieving that signature crisp
Your copycat LongHorn Brussels sprouts aren't complete just yet. Once you've decided how to make your smoky honey butter, it's time to focus on achieving its signature crispy texture. There are various methods and tips on how to get your Brussels sprouts as crispy as possible, so it's worth trying a few different methods before deciding on which one works best for you. However, blanching and roasting are among the most popular methods.
While blanching is an extra step, doing so will remove some of the sprouts' bitter flavor while also improving their texture. To blanch them, start by trimming them and cutting them in half. Then, throw them into a pot of boiling water. You don't want them to get fully cooked, so after about four minutes, place them in an ice bath to immediately stop the cooking process. Next, make sure that you dry them thoroughly. While you can pat them dry with a towel, one of the best ways to dry your Brussels sprouts before roasting them is by throwing them into the salad spinner to make sure you remove all that excess moisture.
Once they're dry, prepare to roast them. Toss them in olive oil, and spread them out on your baking pan. You don't want them to be too close, since this will cause them to steam instead of becoming crispy-crunchy. Then, roast them for about 20-25 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, removing them from the oven when they are golden brown and crispy. Once they're done, immediately toss them in the smoky honey butter, and it'll be as if you never left LongHorn.