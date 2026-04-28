Review: Shake Shack Wins BBQ Season With A Real-Deal Boneless Rib Sandwich And New Side

After a particularly harsh winter, it feels nice to finally be thawing out and getting back into warmer-weather activities and norms — including the things we put onto our plates. And with grilling season upon us once again, the idea of diving into a perfect barbecue meal for the first time this year is certainly top of mind. Fortunately, you don't have to be a pitmaster to get a regular fix of your favorite smoky meats and sides this year, thanks to Shake Shack.

On April 28, the fan-favorite burger chain is reviving its Smoky BBQ menu for summer once again. The menu includes plenty of familiar items we've seen (and loved) in the past, including the Smoky Classic BBQ Burger, Smoky Classic BBQ Chicken Sandwich, Spicy Fries with Ranch, and even a handful of refreshing lemonades and Shake Shack milkshakes. But it's also notably dropping two brand-new items: the BBQ Boneless Baby Back Rib Sandwich and the Mac & Cheese side.

Last week, Shake Shack invited me to a special preview tasting of these enticing debut offerings in Manhattan. As I often find with the chain's additions and innovations, I was truly impressed by the finished products — and I'm now more or less convinced this will be the summer of the baby back rib. Here's what you need to know before you dig in for yourself.

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