Review: Shake Shack Wins BBQ Season With A Real-Deal Boneless Rib Sandwich And New Side
After a particularly harsh winter, it feels nice to finally be thawing out and getting back into warmer-weather activities and norms — including the things we put onto our plates. And with grilling season upon us once again, the idea of diving into a perfect barbecue meal for the first time this year is certainly top of mind. Fortunately, you don't have to be a pitmaster to get a regular fix of your favorite smoky meats and sides this year, thanks to Shake Shack.
On April 28, the fan-favorite burger chain is reviving its Smoky BBQ menu for summer once again. The menu includes plenty of familiar items we've seen (and loved) in the past, including the Smoky Classic BBQ Burger, Smoky Classic BBQ Chicken Sandwich, Spicy Fries with Ranch, and even a handful of refreshing lemonades and Shake Shack milkshakes. But it's also notably dropping two brand-new items: the BBQ Boneless Baby Back Rib Sandwich and the Mac & Cheese side.
Last week, Shake Shack invited me to a special preview tasting of these enticing debut offerings in Manhattan. As I often find with the chain's additions and innovations, I was truly impressed by the finished products — and I'm now more or less convinced this will be the summer of the baby back rib. Here's what you need to know before you dig in for yourself.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodology
I was invited to attend a special Shake Shack menu preview event at the chain's original location in Madison Square Park in Manhattan. The outdoor event really set the tone of a backyard barbecue get-together (although this one just happened to be square in the heart of New York City), complete with the brand's innovation team on-site to answer questions and guide the tasting. It's worth noting that welcome refreshments served were also summer menu add-ons, including Strawberry Lemonade, Tropical Mango Lemonade, and a truly Sparkling Cucumber Basil drink that stood out as a far and away favorite for me.
Parked at a picnic table, I was then able to sample both the BBQ Boneless Baby Back Rib Sandwich and Mac & Cheese. As a true Shake Shack fan (and since both items are debuts), I based my assessments on a few core criteria: How does this menu item stand out on its own? How does it stand out compared to other options on the Shake Shack menu and similar items from other restaurants? How likely would I be to forgo my own typical order to eat these items? And (arguably most importantly) would I ever go out of my way to eat them again?
Taste test: BBQ Boneless Baby Back Rib Sandwich
In more or less every experience I've had with a fast food chain's attempts at passable barbecue, I've typically found there's a lot left to be desired with the final execution. However, I was thrilled to discover that unlike other iterations, this brand-new item is made using true boneless baby back pork ribs that are marinated, slow-cooked for nine hours, and then deboned by hand: No reforming of meat parts here! It's then covered with Shake Shack's own BBQ sauce, pickles, and a heap of fresh coleslaw, with everything placed in a potato bun.
Even though we were sitting in a bustling park on a truly gorgeous day, even the initial sight of the BBQ Boneless Baby Back Rib Sandwich made me feel like I was at a true barbecue. The rib meat itself was glistening with sauce and looked like it had legitimately been pulled out of the smoker moments earlier. Compared to the sad, gray, and flat-looking versions I've seen elsewhere (e.g., the McRib), this was an entirely different sandwich.
My first bite did not disappoint, either. The meat was perfectly crispy on the outside with a juicy center, and just the right amount of sauce to help balance out the fattiness. The crisp coleslaw and pickles were notably great additions, both for texture and flavor. The combination of ingredients here makes this a true top-tier sandwich. Nothing about this says fast food to me! My only regret was not having a Shake Shack beer on hand to wash it down.
Taste test: Mac & Cheese
First things first: I'm a pasta fanatic. So when I heard that Shake Shack was adding my all-time favorite traditional barbecue side dish to its menu for the season, I was immediately intrigued. Notably, this version uses corkscrew-shaped cavatappi pasta, which the innovation team said is the ideal shape for holding its texture and form as well as picking up plenty of sauce. It's then topped with Shake Shack's irresistible cheese sauce (which uses a blend of cheddar and American cheese as a base) and a dash of toasted, seasoned breadcrumbs.
I'm happy to report that the innovation team's assessment was correct: These noodles really do stand up to prep, staying intact with a toothsome firmness that made each bite enjoyable. This is miles from the mushy, claggy mess of smashed-up elbow macaroni you often get from overworking the mixture. The ridges on the cavatappi really do help them pick up a lot of glossy sauce relative to surface area, which is true pasta perfection.
The thickness of the sauce was decadent but didn't overpower the palate. By the time my sample reached my table, it had cooled but never became gluey or congealed like some cheese toppings can. But for me, it was the crunch from the breadcrumbs in each bite that really elevated the Mac & Cheese. If it took Shake Shack this long to perfect a pasta-based side dish, I'd say it was worth the wait.
Final thoughts
I've yet to walk away from a brand-new Shake Shack meal with a sense of disappointment, and after sampling the new items on the Smoky BBQ summer menu, that streak remains unbroken. At this point, I'm beginning to wonder if the innovation team ever sleeps: The lengths they go to in order to perfect even the simplest dishes for a major national rollout shows how committed the chain is to quality — and the execution is the proof that they won't settle for sub-par products.
As someone who had yet to find an acceptable version of fast food barbecue (until now), I can tell you that the BBQ Boneless Baby Back Rib Sandwich surely stands out as a major win for the chain. There's no business even trying to compare this to items like the McRib, which uses rack-shaped patties instead of genuine baby back ribs (though I'll admit it can still be a comforting order). From the texture down to the flavor, the BBQ Boneless Baby Back Rib Sandwich holds up more like what I've tried from food trucks and smaller establishments.
Even though I'm someone who is quick to point out pasta flaws, the Mac & Cheese also hit how I wanted it to. The rich, glossy sauce and firm noodles make this one of the better representations I've seen, and I'm happy I won't have to make two stops to ensure I have my favorite BBQ side handy with my sandwich. I would gladly go out of my way to order both of these items again, and likely will be doing so all summer long.
Price and availability
Even though we're technically still a while away from the official start of summer, the Shake Shack Smoky BBQ menu is rolling out nationwide on April 28. That means you won't have to wait to get your hands on the brand-new BBQ Boneless Baby Back Rib Sandwich and Mac & Cheese at any U.S. Shake Shack location (with the exception of stadium, racetrack, roadway, and airport stores). Just don't wait too long, because as seasonal menu items, they're gone once summer is over.
So, how much can you expect to pay? The Mac & Cheese runs for $5.99 per order. Meanwhile, the BBQ Boneless Baby Back Rib Sandwich clocks in at $12.99 — but when you consider the genuine slow-cooked pork being used here, that still comes across as a pretty decent deal.
But these new items aren't the only products sliding onto the Shake Shack menu this summer: The Smoky BBQ menu also includes returning hits like the Smoky Classic BBQ Burger ($10.49), Smoky Classic BBQ Chicken Sandwich ($10.49), Spicy Fries with Ranch ($5.49), and Spicy Cheese Fries with Ranch ($5.99). The chain is also promoting a special Key Lime Pie Shake ($6.99), Chocolate Toasted Marshmallow S'mores Shake ($7.99), and a Tropical Mango Shake with Passionfruit Popping Boba frozen custard ($7.99) for some sweet treats, as well as the trio of previously mentioned lemonades for $4.49 apiece.