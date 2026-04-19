Who Brews Shake Shack Beer?

Many would argue that nothing goes better with a juicy cheeseburger than an ice-cold beer, and the global "gourmet" fast food chain Shake Shack would also agree. Their signature beer, called the ShackMeister Ale, is the result of a long-running collaboration with Brooklyn Brewery. This partnership goes all the way back to when Shake Shack was just a single little food stand in Manhattan's Madison Square Park, trying to make it big one day.

Founder Danny Meyer wanted a craft beer that would pair well with the company's griddled burgers, crinkle-cut fries, and hot dogs. Naturally, he turned to one of the OG's of the craft beer movement, Brooklyn Brewery, which has been around since 1988. After what we can only presume was uncommonly fun research, Brewmaster Garrett Oliver came up with a pale ale that clocks in at a respectably light 4.8% abv. It features a malt base with bright hops that nicely cut through the richness of a bacon cheeseburger. The ShackMeister seems like a winner, especially because we picked American pale ales as one of the best beers to pair with burgers.

Though you might think the beer is only served in NYC-area locations, that's not the case. One of the secrets of Shake Shack is that they have boozy options at many of their worldwide locations, which includes not only their signature beer, but even wine and cocktails at extra-special locations. If you're fortunate enough to land at one of those spots, you could order the off-menu Shake Shack Shandy, which is equal parts beer and lemonade.