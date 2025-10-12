This Boozy Off-Menu Shake Shack Item Is A Refreshing Treat — But Not Every Location Has It
You may not have noticed as you're digging into crinkle-cut fries or biting into a burger, but no two Shake Shacks are alike, and with Shake Shacks located all over the world, even the food and drink menus can look different from store to store. In addition to a list of secret Shake Shack menu items, some Shake Shacks serve alcohol. Due to a variety of factors including food service laws and regulations, cultural practices, liquor licenses, and managerial decisions, not every Shake Shack will be slinging booze. But for those that do, customers may choose beer, wine, or cocktails to sip along with their Shake Shack orders.
The fortunate customers who do have the option to order a beer from their local Shake Shack can take refreshment one step further by getting their hands on a Shandy. To get this Shake Shack secret, simply ask for a drink that is made of equal parts beer and lemonade. This satisfying sipper is the perfect zingy thirst-quencher that will complement the umami notes found in juicy burgers. Plus, since the lemonade dilutes the full punch of alcohol beer would typically pack, you can enjoy the flavors found in your favorite pints without the same buzz. The addition of lemonade brings a touch of sweetness to the drink, and with a bit of fizz, this is the kind of refreshing palate cleanser that is made to accompany burgers hot off the grill.
Scoring with Shake Shack's Shandy
If your local Shake Shack serves alcohol, it can likely make you a Shandy. To find out if your local Shake Shack serves beer, you can call your nearest store to ask whether they serve alcohol, read online reviews to see what other customers have said, or review menus that have been posted online. Note that the alcohol offered at each location can vary, as some restaurants may pour craft beers and the brand's ShackMeister Ale in addition to canned and bottled beer. Along with an assortment of white and red wines, a list of cocktails may be complemented by a range of mixed drinks and spiked lemonade.
If you want to get creative with variations on the summer Shandy and pair different kinds of wheat beers with lemonade or lemon-lime soda, you can order the beer of your choice and a separate lemonade, then combine the two so that the flavors of your drink are in your control. Some quick thinking originally led to the creation of the Shandy, so there's no reason you can't channel some of this same resourcefulness and customize your own beverage experience.