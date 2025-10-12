This Boozy Off-Menu Shake Shack Item Is A Refreshing Treat — But Not Every Location Has It

You may not have noticed as you're digging into crinkle-cut fries or biting into a burger, but no two Shake Shacks are alike, and with Shake Shacks located all over the world, even the food and drink menus can look different from store to store. In addition to a list of secret Shake Shack menu items, some Shake Shacks serve alcohol. Due to a variety of factors including food service laws and regulations, cultural practices, liquor licenses, and managerial decisions, not every Shake Shack will be slinging booze. But for those that do, customers may choose beer, wine, or cocktails to sip along with their Shake Shack orders.

The fortunate customers who do have the option to order a beer from their local Shake Shack can take refreshment one step further by getting their hands on a Shandy. To get this Shake Shack secret, simply ask for a drink that is made of equal parts beer and lemonade. This satisfying sipper is the perfect zingy thirst-quencher that will complement the umami notes found in juicy burgers. Plus, since the lemonade dilutes the full punch of alcohol beer would typically pack, you can enjoy the flavors found in your favorite pints without the same buzz. The addition of lemonade brings a touch of sweetness to the drink, and with a bit of fizz, this is the kind of refreshing palate cleanser that is made to accompany burgers hot off the grill.