The 15 Most Unique Breweries In The US
When you think about beer produced in the United States, you might think of popular, well-known brands such as Budweiser, Coors, and Sam Adams. But USA-produced beer is so much more than that. If you dig a little bit deeper and past the mass-market brews, you quickly realize the United States is home to some of the most innovative and unique breweries in the world — and with such diverse terrain, many of the country's best breweries come with an impressive view, too.
Even though the craft beer boom has flipped, many breweries from coast to coast are still standing strong. If you aren't afraid of a little travel, the United States has a brewery for just about everybody's tastes. Whether you're into beachfront views or mountain escapes, gluten-free beer or poly-microbial fermentation, read on to learn about 15 of the most unique spots for a pint (or a flight).
1. Von Trapp Brewing & Bierhall
Vermont is home to a handful of award-winning breweries, including Stowe-based Von Trapp Brewing. This iconic spot is known for its Austrian-style lagers, and you can try them on-site at its Brewery & Bierhall, alongside hearty Austrian staples such as bratwurst and chicken schnitzel. Nestled within the green mountains that give the state its nickname, there's nothing better than sipping on a golden lager or two while taking in the crisp mountain air.
2. Ghostfish Brewing Company
Gluten-free folks should be delighted upon visiting this fully gluten-free establishment, located just outside the heart of Seattle. With beers made with everything from malted millet to unmalted sorghum, Ghostfish offers a wide range of gluten-free options, including its award-winning grapefruit IPA and its seasonal pumpkin ale. Beyond its beers, visitors rave about the impressive food menu, which features favorites such as mac and cheese, fish and chips, and chicken sandwiches — each of which is fully gluten-free.
3. Jester King Brewery
This farm brewery is a must-visit for lovers of beer, pizza, and goats. Offering craft beverages of all sorts — including lagers, pilsners, IPAs, and hard ciders — this farm is an Austin, Texas, staple. A visit lets you sample its brews crafted with natural yeasts and spontaneous fermentation, take a guided goat walk around the farm, build your own wood-fired pizza, and watch live music as the sun sets over an impressive 165-acres of farmland.
4. Superior Bathhouse Brewery
This historic brewery is located in a former bathhouse in Arkansas' Hot Springs National Park, hence its fitting name. According to its website, it's the only brewery in the world that brews beer with thermal spring water — and it's the only brewery located within a National Park. This bucket-list brewery offers a range of beer styles, along with comforting bar-style food, making it the perfect stop after a long day of Hot Springs hiking.
5. Pelican Brewing Company
Pelican Brewing Company is an Oregon staple, with its brews frequently making best Oregon craft beer lists. The company has five locations along the Oregon Coast, but there's no denying the original Pacific City Brewpub has the best ocean views, made all the better with a Pelican Beach Beer or a raspberry ale in hand. Having earned over 450 awards for its craft creations, you're certain to find a Pelican brew you like.
6. Paradox Beer Company
According to one Google Review, Paradox is "a must visit for all beer geeks," and especially those who dig sours. This mountainous, Colorado-based brewery boasts impressive views of Pike's Peak and offers one-of-a-kind brews crafted with 100% pollution-free energy. Using vintage farmhouse brewing techniques and a poly-microbial fermentation process, a visit to Paradox lets you appreciate the years-long process of developing the brand's creative flavors.
7. Monhegan Brewery
This tiny island is home to around 65 residents, but amazingly, it's got room for a brewery. Located 10 miles off the coast of Maine and only accessible by boat, Monhegan Island's only brewery operates from April to November by a husband-and-wife team, serving a range of beer styles that change throughout the season. The brewery offers only outdoor seating — sectioned off by lobster traps that hint at the island's main industry — and a food truck to pair with your libations.
8. Bang Brewing Company
Saint Paul's Bang Brewing Company is all about sustainability. Its brewery and taproom operate out of a Green Product-winning grain bin, and its must-visit beer garden is pollinator-friendly, making it a lovely spot to sit and relax. Its beers use sustainably farmed ingredients and certified-organic malts, grains, hops, and yeast, and it's all packaged in reusable bottles. If that doesn't make you feel good about what you're drinking, we don't know what will.
9. Bow & Arrow Brewing Co.
The first Native woman-owned brewery in the U.S., Bow & Arrow is pioneering the beer scene in more ways than one. This Albuquerque, New Mexico, spot uses its platform to remind us that all U.S. beer is brewed on Native land, while simultaneously innovating and releasing one-of-a-kind brews that utilize local, indigenous ingredients. Here, you find beers made with heirloom blue corn, three-leaf sumac, prickly pear, and juniper, each of which pairs perfectly with the frequent food truck offerings you find outside.
10. The Church Brew Works
Breweries are often built in old churches, and this Pittsburgh brewery is located in a 1902-era one, serving its beer straight from large steel and copper tanks that sit behind the bar. Beyond the vibrant stained glass, vaulted ceilings, and original pews, you find house-brewed traditional German lagers, pilsners, dunkels, and stouts. The brewery also offers a food menu, complete with hearty items such as pierogi, seven onion soup, and jagerschnitzel.
11. Original Pattern Brewing Co.
New Zealand is known for its hops, and this Oakland, California, brewing company offers a range of "unique and hard to get New Zealand hops," according to its website. Beyond New Zealand beers, fans of IPAs, sours, lagers, stouts, and more are sure to find something of interest within the impressive draft list here. If you come hungry, Citizen Pizza Co. dishes out experimental pizzas here daily, while Muffin Lab serves English muffin sandwiches on Thursdays.
12. The Answer Brewpub
This Richmond, Virginia, brewery is known for its "Andall" process, which infuses finished beers with fresh ingredients, such as fruit, coffee, and coconut, instead of hops. This method creates the brewery's fan-favorite, dessert-like flavors, such as Double Raspberry Cheesecake and Joose smoothie sours. Beyond the extensive draft list, visitors love the Vietnamese-inspired dishes, such as the bahn mi and kimchi fries, both of which pair well with The Answer's legendary brews.
13. Cervecería La Tropical
Originally founded in 1888 in Havana, Cuba, where it was the country's oldest brewery, this historic spot has been a revitalized into a modern paradise in Miami, Florida. The brewery honors its centuries-long legacy in more ways than one; here, you find tropical-infused brews with notes of passion fruit, mango, honey, and citrus, along with a massive, 10,000-square-foot botanical beer garden out back where you can enjoy tapas and live music alike.
14. Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co.
Located in the heart of the Sonoran Desert, this sustainable brewery is perfect for eco-conscious beer aficionados. Its commitment to local sourcing shines in its beers, which are infused with a range of ingredients such as locally roasted coffee, prickly pear, honey, and pistachios. Best of all, it uses Sinagua malt, a sustainable water-saving product produced right in Arizona. Its food menu is ultra-local, too, featuring elevated comfort foods such as burgers, fries, tacos, and wings.
15. Bube's Brewery
If you ever wanted to drink and dine 43 feet underground, take a trip to this Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, restaurant and brewery. Set in a historic stone beer cellar dating back to the 1800s, Bube's Brewery operates a microbrewery out of the original brewery's icehouse, offering six rotating taps. Reservations for the catacombs restaurant book up fast, but those lucky enough to secure a reservation can enjoy a house-brewed pint beside original barrels once used for lagering beer.