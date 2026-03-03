The 15 Most Unique Breweries In The US

When you think about beer produced in the United States, you might think of popular, well-known brands such as Budweiser, Coors, and Sam Adams. But USA-produced beer is so much more than that. If you dig a little bit deeper and past the mass-market brews, you quickly realize the United States is home to some of the most innovative and unique breweries in the world — and with such diverse terrain, many of the country's best breweries come with an impressive view, too.

Even though the craft beer boom has flipped, many breweries from coast to coast are still standing strong. If you aren't afraid of a little travel, the United States has a brewery for just about everybody's tastes. Whether you're into beachfront views or mountain escapes, gluten-free beer or poly-microbial fermentation, read on to learn about 15 of the most unique spots for a pint (or a flight).