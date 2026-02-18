15 Must-Visit Beer Gardens In The US
There's something magical about a beer garden — those German-inspired communal spaces where friends can come together to share in great food, frosty drinks, and revel in an atmosphere that encourages some always much-needed relaxation. It's the sort of place that celebrates community, where strangers can become friends, and where friends can make memories that last a lifetime. Honestly, the world needs more of that these days.
If you're thinking about transforming your backyard into a beer garden, there's no better place to look for inspiration than some of the biggest and best beer gardens in the country. German beer gardens have been popular in the U.S. since the 19th century, so that means we've had a lot of time to perfect the art of kicking back with those massive glasses, brats on the grill, and — of course — those oh-so-delicious pretzels. But who's doing it best?
To answer that question, we looked at countless beer gardens across the country, and there are a lot of great ones. In order to be considered the best, we looked for places that aren't just incredibly popular, but that respect the European origins of the beer garden — first and foremost by serving a varied selection of beers and seriously delicious food. These are the places that are importing (or scratch-making) things like traditional sausages and sides, creating laid-back community spaces, and have a family-friendly vibe that makes everyone feel like they've just stepped into another time and another country. Here's the best of the best.
The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery (Multiple locations)
There's a lot going on at The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery in North Carolina. In addition to advertising itself as the largest beer garden in the Southeast, it's also attached to one of Charlotte's oldest breweries — and it's brewing award-winning beers in accordance with Reinheitsgebot. That's the centuries-old Bavarian purity law that restricts what beer can be brewed from, and it's credited with being at least part of the reason why German beers are so good. Head to either the Yancey Road location or the Bowl Street location, and you'll find event spaces with tap rooms, live music, and both German and American foods.
The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery has gotten a ton of accolades, and it's easy to see why. There are seasonal events and markets, and it hosts clubs, wine events, and yes, you can tour the brewery, too. Looking for something more relaxing? Find your spot anywhere in the ample outdoor garden, sample some of the best beers around, and don't skip the pretzels, burgers, or the bratwurst.
Multiple locations
Cervecería La Tropical in Miami, Florida
Cervecería La Tropical is a little different in that the brewery, restaurant, and gardens don't have roots in Germany, but in Cuba. Originally established back in 1888, it suffered massively during the rise of Fidel Castro. It wasn't until 1999 that the family decided to recreate the brewery — with its original recipes — in Miami, and the result was a sprawling complex with delightfully tropical gardens, lounges, up to 20 beers on tap, a menu inspired by Cuban cuisine, and spaces that host everything from live music to families getting together to play lawn games.
Stepping into this place is a bit like stepping into paradise, with every beer on tap a win and lush gardens framing the entire experience. Limited-edition beers mean there's always something new to try, and the empanadas are truly outstanding, as are the ceviche and the tostones.
(305) 741-6991
42 NE 25th St, Miami, FL 33137
Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden in Austin, Texas
When Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden opened back in 2012, it kicked things off in a big way, with a whopping 103 beers on tap. The beer menu is still so expansive that there's something for everyone here, from smoked and barrel-aged beers to American craft brews and traditional German beers. The food menu is just as impressive, boasting a serious lineup of appetizers, subs, salads, and a slew of sausages, all made in-house. There's even vegetarian and dog-friendly sausages!
Regular events and live music sessions are held in the sprawling spaces of the beer garden, and it gets so wonderfully chaotic that those in the know recommend ordering a few beers at a time. If that sounds like it would be a ridiculously good time, it is. The high-energy and enthusiastic staff and, of course, the sausages and beers are sure to please no matter what you choose. Don't sleep on the jalapeño and cheese brats.
(512) 386-1656
79, 81, & 81.5 Rainey St, Austin, TX 78701
The Pharmacy Burger Parlor & Beer Garden in Nashville, Tennessee
There's a lot going on at the Nashville beer garden you'll sometimes hear described as "legendary." Its reputation starts with gourmet burgers, handmade wursts that come with kraut or chili, and a regular selection of both beers and house-made sodas. Those are far from ordinary; you'll find flavors like raspberry lemon, strawberry ginger, and cherry and lemon rickey.
It's one of those places that gets a lot of hype and delivers in a big way, with incredible attention to detail and plenty of outstanding sauces and mustards. Sit outside on a sunny day, soak up the atmosphere and the stellar vibe, order an imported beer, and choose any one of the highly recommended burgers. Whatever you do, don't forget to add tater tots.
(615) 712-9517
731 Mcferrin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206
Sheffield's Beer & Wine Garden in Chicago, Illinois
The American craft beer movement may have started with one Colorado teacher's interest in home brewing, but in Chicago, it's Sheffield's Beer & Wine Garden that advertises itself as being on the forefront of the craft beer scene. Here, you'll find an array of beers, from creative sours to Irish stouts, Mexican lagers, and of course, traditional German beers. The menu is a creative mix of German classics and American barbecue, and all of its meats smoked in-house. It all comes together in a massive outdoor space that's the perfect place to catch up with friends or participate in one of the regular trivia nights. It's been a favorite summertime hangout spot for years and a great place to spend some time for anyone near Wrigley.
The barbecue shouldn't be underestimated, and some even call it the best around. The brisket comes highly recommended, and it's been that way for a long time. The pulled pork is deliciously juicy and just the right amount of smoky flavor, and the fried pickles are extraordinary.
(773) 281-4989
3258 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Bale Breaker Brewing Company (Multiple locations)
Bale Breaker Brewing Company has two incredible beer gardens, including one that's lauded as one of Seattle's biggest. Located in the Ballard Brewing District, it's a sister to the company's truly unique Yakima location. The beer garden and taproom are actually part of the family-run hop farm, and both host food trucks, serve proprietary brews, and have gotten the award-winning brewery some serious praise as one of the best setups in the country.
A beer garden should be all about family, community, and fun times, and that's what's going on here. In addition to regularly scheduled events like trivia nights and book swaps, those who visit Yakima during harvest season can watch the hop harvest, and there are plenty of games that make this above-and-beyond family-friendly. Food trucks and menu options vary, as does the beer selection — which is why regulars recommend getting a flight to try a variety of delicious offerings.
Multiple locations
Hill Farmstead Brewery in Greensboro Bend, Vermont
The Hill Farmstead Brewery is no stranger to awards and accolades, and you'll often hear this brewery name-dropped in conversations about the best not only in the U.S. but in the world. The family-owned institution traces its roots all the way back to the late 18th century. Today, visitors can head to its brewery, which is outfitted with a slew of beers on tap — including some traditional German beers, as well as IPAs, pale ales, and smoked lagers. Just what you'll find there can vary by day, but fans say that no matter what's on offer, it'll be amazing.
The staff here gets high praise for sharing their knowledge of each and every beer, curating an experience that's elevated by the farmstead's middle-of-nowhere location. Think dirt roads, wondering if you've taken a wrong turn, and an outdoor area with beautiful views that's the perfect place to enjoy the countryside and sunshine with an equally beautiful brew.
(802) 533-7450
403 Hill Rd, Greensboro Bend, VT 05842
Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden in Astoria, New York
Astoria's Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden has an incredible history that goes all the way back to 1910. That's when it was opened by the Bohemian Citizens' Benevolent Society as a place where Astoria's immigrant population could gather, meet, mingle, and hold onto old-country ways. Today, there are around a hundred picnic tables in the still-sprawling beer garden, regularly scheduled events from game day watch parties to heritage and dance festivals, comedy shows, and singing competitions.
You'll find an admirable selection of beers imported from Germany, the Czech Republic, and the Netherlands. Its food menu has an equally impressive variety of sausages, pierogi, schnitzels, and sides. It's a family-friendly spot for live music, perfect for holding your own special occasion celebrations and parties, and gets some serious love for shutting out the rest of the city and making you feel like you're in another time and place. The giant pretzels are a favorite, the sausages and pretzel rolls are highly recommended, and the kielbasa is a standout.
(718) 274-4925
29-19 24th Ave, Astoria, NY 11102
Henmick Farm & Brewery in Delaware, Ohio
Keeping a small farm running in the 21st century is incredibly challenging, and the Sheets family came up with a brilliant way to hold onto their 200-acre, multi-generational family farm long after interest in farming had waned: Turn it into a brewery, beer garden, and community space. The beer is brewed from locally sourced ingredients, while the event schedule is packed full of things like pop-up markets, beer tastings, live music, craft whiskey festivals, and benefits for animal rescues.
Visitors will find an amazing array of beers on tap, including traditional German lagers, Belgian farmhouse ales, pilsners, sours, barrel-aged beers, and IPAs. Take your beers outside, relax in the beer garden, or explore the property. As for the food, you'll find a rotating schedule of food trucks. It's family-friendly, with plenty of things to keep the kids occupied. The vibe is also welcoming and relaxing, and the variety of beers means there's something for everyone. Opt for a flight and sample a handful of different offerings; you won't be disappointed.
(864) 301-5514
4380 N Old State Rd, Delaware, OH 43015
Jester King Brewery in Austin, Texas
There's a lot going on at the award-winning Jester King Brewery, and hanging out at the massively popular beer garden is just the beginning. Its events calendar includes live music, tours, and guided goat walks, and yes, you read that correctly. The ranch is also home to 74 Nigerian Dwarf goats, and yes, you can schedule a time to play with them.
Its beers are just as unique, and the lineup includes Russian Imperials, coffee stouts, Japanese rice lagers, farmhouse ales, barrel-aged beers, ciders, and hemp-based beverages. There's also wood-fired pizza and sweet treats for dessert, so it's not surprising that many people say this is one of the most fun places to spend a day out with friends or family. It's a must-visit sort of destination, with the beers taking the experience to a whole new level. The pizza is outstanding, and the farmhouse ales have been a go-to standout for years.
(512) 900-1820
13187 Fitzhugh Rd, Austin, TX 78736
Frankford Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
The vibe here might be a little more industrial than what comes to mind when you think of a beer garden, but Frankford Hall is one of Philly's stellar hangout spots. Liter and ½-liter draft beers include a variety of German lagers, pilsners, and Oktoberfest beers, and there are plenty of bottled and canned imports, too. Visitors are spoiled for choice when it comes to food, with sausages, sandwiches, burgers, and shakes served all day long.
Even those who note that the prices are a little on the high side say it's well worth it for incredible food, and although the schnitzel and the burgers have fans, it's the giant pretzel that's the star of the show. Spots around the fire pits and heaters keep everyone warm even on the coolest nights, things get into full swing in the summer, and there's plenty of games, too.
(215) 634-3338
1210 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Lowry Beer Garden in Denver, Colorado
Denver's Lowry Beer Garden is a massive complex that sprawls over thousands of square feet. It prides itself on being the go-to place for a night out that the whole family will never forget. Sit outside under the open skies or grab a spot at the communal tables in the covered garden, and you'll find a drink menu that includes seasonal cocktails, IPAs, Mexican lagers, and German-style draft beers, many of which are sourced from the best of Colorado's craft breweries. Events include fun activities like Girl Scout cookie and craft beer pairings, trivia nights, and live music.
Even visitors to the Denver area say it's the highlight of any trip to the city. Is the best time to visit one of those unseasonably warm and sunny autumn days? We won't say no, especially when there are stellar brats and burgers making their way to the table, alongside must-try cheese curds, excellent sweet potato fries, and a wonderfully varied beer selection.
(303) 366-0114
7577 E Academy Blvd, Denver, CO 80230
The Rathskeller in Indianapolis, Indiana
The Rathskeller is essentially a few venues rolled into one. It boasts a dining room, a brilliantly stocked bar, and an outdoor beer garden. The beer garden focuses on upscale pub food, and if you imagine things like a wurst sampler platter, stuffed mushrooms, calamari, and everything from brats and frikadelle to grilled ahi and Cajun chicken, you're on the right track. It offers an impressive selection of beers, including German, Belgian, and British imports, as well as some craft beers from area breweries.
A high point? The massive pretzels, served with a spicy horseradish mustard that you won't be forgetting anytime soon. It's the kind of place that makes you feel like you've somehow ended up in Germany. While the restaurant is serving up great food, the beer garden has the good times covered.
(317) 636-0396
401 E Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Dorchester Brewing Co. in Boston, Massachusetts
Boston has a lot of really great bars, but for the beer garden experience, check out the Dorchester Brewing Company. The brewery rang in 2020 with the opening of a rooftop beer garden outfitted with repurposed wood, communal tables, and an open-air deck. There's also a game room, full restaurant, and the so-called Museum of Bad Art on the premises.
There's a wildly impressive list of beers on offer — brewed in-house, of course — that includes honey beer, potato beer, coffee stouts, sours, and seltzers. The food menu is barbecue-heavy, and plenty of fans say that the barbecue and brews are the perfect pairing. The rooftop beer garden is a massive hit — especially considering it's a dog-friendly spot that seriously delivers on stellar views of the Boston skyline.
(617) 514-0900
1250 Massachusetts Ave, Boston, MA 02125
Grünauer in Kansas City, Missouri
There are a ton of great German restaurants in the U.S., but over at Grünauer, the spotlight is firmly on Austrian cuisine — although you'll find a plethora of dishes and drinks from across Central Europe (Fun fact: Some dishes traditionally thought of as classic must-try German foods hail from Austria!).
The roots are legit: Owner Nicholas Grünauer comes from a family of restaurateurs in Vienna and recreated that old-world vibe in Missouri. The outdoor beer garden is breathtakingly beautiful, and the menu is just as impressive; it includes several pages of Central European beers, wine, cocktails, liqueurs, brandy, and fortified wine.
And yes, the menu might look intimidating, but the staff here gets high praise for taking the time to explain exactly what everything is and answer any questions you might have. The soups and bread plates are highly recommended, as are the schnitzel and the pork shank. Imported spirits are the icing on the cake, and the entire experience can be described as simply sublime.
(816) 283-3234
101 W 22nd St, Kansas City, MO 64108
Methodology
In order to choose the best beer gardens in the U.S., we started by looking for those places that had become an invaluable center of activities for the communities they serve. The best offer a wide selection of traditional and imported beers, along with spotlighting local craft beers, and those that are brewing on-site have won awards and accolades for their outstanding products.
We also looked at the menus and found places serving foods with a direct link to the beer garden's heritage, history, and roots. The best are also places that were family- and dog-friendly, with events, live music, festivals, and dances, and are celebrated as an important part of countless family memories and celebrations.