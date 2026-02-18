15 Must-Visit Beer Gardens In The US

There's something magical about a beer garden — those German-inspired communal spaces where friends can come together to share in great food, frosty drinks, and revel in an atmosphere that encourages some always much-needed relaxation. It's the sort of place that celebrates community, where strangers can become friends, and where friends can make memories that last a lifetime. Honestly, the world needs more of that these days.

If you're thinking about transforming your backyard into a beer garden, there's no better place to look for inspiration than some of the biggest and best beer gardens in the country. German beer gardens have been popular in the U.S. since the 19th century, so that means we've had a lot of time to perfect the art of kicking back with those massive glasses, brats on the grill, and — of course — those oh-so-delicious pretzels. But who's doing it best?

To answer that question, we looked at countless beer gardens across the country, and there are a lot of great ones. In order to be considered the best, we looked for places that aren't just incredibly popular, but that respect the European origins of the beer garden — first and foremost by serving a varied selection of beers and seriously delicious food. These are the places that are importing (or scratch-making) things like traditional sausages and sides, creating laid-back community spaces, and have a family-friendly vibe that makes everyone feel like they've just stepped into another time and another country. Here's the best of the best.