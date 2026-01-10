The 14 Best German Restaurants Across The U.S.
If you're looking for a way to add some variety to your regular rotation of go-to dinner options, you should know there are a number of classic German dishes that you should try at least once. That's especially true if you tend to gravitate toward things like hearty beef and pork dishes, sausages, or meals where potato isn't just a side, but the star of the show. German cuisine is incredible, and the good news is that you don't have to head to Berlin or Munich to get some outstanding meals: Some U.S. restaurants are serving up precisely that.
We wanted to take a look at some of the best German restaurants in the United States, and we weren't disappointed. We found places making traditional types of sausages from scratch, importing German beers, and making old-school family favorites. Plus, there are some places that celebrate the spirit of Oktoberfest all year, and we can totally get on board with that.
Now, when selecting which establishments are the best of the best, we looked for highly-rated and widely-celebrated favorites, as well as places that traced the roots of recipes all the way back to Germany. The best German restaurants import ingredients and beers, and make tons of traditional dishes, as well (and atmosphere is important, too). Here are the restaurants to go for a taste of some of the best flavors Germany has to offer in the U.S.
Würstkuche (Los Angeles, California)
There are two locations of Würstkuche: One in downtown Los Angeles, and the other in Venice. That's great news for anyone who loves both traditional German sausages (like bratwurst and bockwurst), as well as sausages that lean into the sort of territory you're unlikely to see on many other menus.
Alongside traditional sausage you can try a cherry-and-mint buffalo sausage, a rattlesnake-and-rabbit, or a hot Hungarian-inspired sausage. And there are plenty of options for beverages, too. German and Belgian beers (like strawberry witbier, pilsners, and dark wheat beers) are on draft, while there's also plenty of bottled options. The combination of sausages, beers, and some outstanding fries are winning tons of fans.
The fun selection means that there's plenty to try. More than that, one taste has customers promising they'll be back to work their way through the entire menu. Community tables, outdoor seating options, and music make this more than just a place to go for delicious sausages, it's a fun place to be, too.
Multiple locations
The Heidelberg (New York, New York)
The Heidelberg advertises itself as the lone survivor of a once-thriving neighborhood that's historically been filled with German restaurants, families, and culture. Those days may have faded into the mists of time, but this place remembers. Family owned and operated for more than a century, this stately old icon is still celebrated for serving up some outstanding, traditional German dishes, and it makes sense: It's not just family-owned, but in the hands of descendants of the original founders.
The family recipes that makes this place special have been used for decades, and there's no shortage of recommended dishes here. The various platters get high praise as being a great way to sample a variety of meats and sausages. Customers say that you can expect perfectly tender pork shanks, delicious duck with a gravy to match, and wiener schnitzel that's a win from start to finish. If that sounds like way too much meat, don't worry — vegetarian customers note that the cucumber salad is incredible, and the soft pretzels are the best around.
(212) 628-2332
1648 2nd Ave, New York City, NY 10028
Schwabl's (West Seneca, New York)
Buffalo, New York has an absolutely unparalleled food scene filled with all kinds of unique options you just won't get elsewhere (though full disclosure: It's this writer's hometown). That includes beef on weck, a roast beef sandwich that's completely unlike anything you'll find outside of Buffalo. Key ingredients are non-negotiable, and include hard rolls coated with salt and caraway seeds, medium rare beef, and horseradish. And few (if any) restaurants do it better than Schwabl's.
Schwabl's was founded in 1837, and although it stops short of claiming to have created the sandwich, it does know that it's been a restaurant staple (and favorite at massive, Buffalo-based events like the turn-of-the-century Pan-American Exposition) since at least 1901. The signature sandwiches are a favorite, of course, but there's also things like liver dumpling soup, German potato salad, and the house-made pickled beets are extraordinary on their own.
(716) 675-2333
789 Center Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224
Gasthaus Bavarian Hunter (Stillwater, Minnesota)
The story of Gasthaus Bavarian Hunter is the story of the Schoene family, who left Bavaria for Minnesota back in 1957, then opened their restaurant nine years later. Family recipes brought from Germany made the restaurant a local favorite, and although the original restaurant burned down and was rebuilt in the 1980s, visitors today will find many of those classic dishes still on the menu.
They're still a major hit, too, celebrated as being an integral part of the community. It's no wonder that customers confirm that you should definitely plan on making reservations. One meal there is enough to have some planning on going back for more, with traditional dishes like jager schnitzel, knockwurst, warm cider potato salad, and sauerbraten all being standouts. As incredible as the food is the atmosphere, with live music and an accordion player turning dinner into a delightful experience that's much more than simply a meal.
(651) 439-7128
8390 Lofton Ave, Stillwater, MN 55082
Edelweiss Sausage & Delicatessen (Portland, Oregon)
Check out Edelweiss Sausage & Delicatessen, and you'll find an incredible deli with a lot to offer — including so many deli sausages and grocery imports that it's possible to spend hundreds of dollars stocking up on favorites. One glance around and it's easy to see why this has been a go-to for customers for years, with shelves that are lined with German wines, chocolates, beer, and even those really cool steins.
You can shop for groceries and goodies to take home. But you'll definitely want to order from the deli, pull up a chair, and enjoy schnitzel sandwiches, hot German potato salad, or a classic reuben with incredible sauerkraut.
Plenty of customers are of the opinion that the food served here is the sort of thing that transports you to Germany in a spiritual sort of way. Those in-the-know say that one of the must-try, must-buy items is a scratch-made mustard. Portland might be known for a funky, ultra-modern, eclectic food scene and restaurants, but Edelweiss is treasured for being uniquely and wonderfully old world.
(503) 238-4411
3119 SE 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97202
Suppenküche (San Francisco, California)
When Suppenküche opened its doors back in 1993, it brought the idea of the German beer hall to San Francisco — where customers are encouraged to mingle, get to know each other, and share a drink with strangers that just might become friends by the end of the meal. Today, it's continuing that tradition not only in the restaurant, but in the nearby biergarten. It's the atmosphere that makes this place a particular favorite, and yes: It has the kind of communal party vibe that when it's someone's birthday, everyone sings.
This spot has won over loyal fans who've been heading here regularly since it opened. Plus, with an extensive beer selection, it means there's a good chance you'll find your new favorites, too. The potato pancakes are a definite fan favorite, while the pretzels are considered a must-try, as well. And does outdoor dining under the California sun make a meal of currywurst and sauerkraut even better? It just might.
(415) 252-9289
525 Laguna St, San Francisco, CA 94102
The Berghoff (Chicago, Illinois)
Not only is The Berghoff one of the best century-old restaurants in the U.S; it's also serving up some of the best German food in the country. The chicken schnitzel and the black forest cake get rave reviews, but there's more than just food on the menu at this James Beard award-winning restaurant.
The 2018 addition of a massive in-house brewery means that German-style beers are front and center, and the Adams Street Brewery has taken home awards for its brews. That's not entirely surprising, as The Berghoff got its start as a place for Herman Berghoff to sell his wildly popular beers. The food was initially an afterthought of sorts, but that's definitely not the case any more. The sauerbraten is incredible, the soups are hearty, and the weiner schnitzel is near-perfection — especially with a side of creamed spinach.
(312) 427-3170
17 W Adams St, Chicago, IL 60603
Killmeyer's Old Bavaria Inn (Staten Island, New York)
Killmeyer's Old Bavaria Inn is so old that it's not entirely clear when it became a restaurant, but it was purchased by Nicolas Killmeyer back in the mid-1850s. While it's been through some name changes and switched ownership a few times, what's known is that it's pretty much a guaranteed great meal and fun time at one of the best German restaurants in the U.S.
There's a good chance you'll wander in to find live music, an open mic night, or similar celebratory displays. And honestly, would you expect anything different from a place where you're greeted by an eight-foot-tall statue of a very happy Hummel figure who looks to be in mid-song himself?
Killmeyer's is serious about its German beer, and as for the food, customers say that there's no way to go wrong here. Order appetizers like potato pancakes, pierogi, fried mushrooms, and pretzels to share, try a sampler platter of bratwurst, and take it from those who work there: Don't skip dessert.
(718) 984-1202
4252 Arthur Kill Rd, Staten Island, NY 10309
Würst Bier Hall (Fargo, North Dakota)
There's a Würst Bier Hall in downtown Fargo and West Fargo, and a few things set this one apart. First, there's more than 40 beers on tap downtown as of this writing (and 30 craft beers at the West Fargo location), and there's also dog-friendly outdoor seating. More than that, when it comes to the menu, the name of this place means it's no surprise that it's known for the sausages. Yet in addition to classics like bratwurst and kielbasa, there's elk, pheasant, and rattlesnake options, along with fresh gourmet sausages like a mushroom and Swiss, as well.
There's also an option to create your own sausage platter. But this is no ordinary platter; it comes with a massive soft pretzel, spaetzle dumpling, spaetzle mac, and beer cheese. The pretzel gets a lot of love for being just as good as you'd hope, with many noting the marshmallow dip turns it into something beyond outstanding. Since the sausages are pretty great, too, it's clearly one of the best U.S. restaurants serving German cuisine.
Multiple locations
Schmidt's Sausage Haus und Restaurant (Columbus, Ohio)
Schmidt's Sausage Haus und Restaurant goes back a long, long time — all the way to 1886, in fact. At that time, J. Fred Schmidt — a native of Frankfurt, Germany — started his culinary career in the U.S. He worked at a meat packing house specializing in traditional German sausages which are still widely beloved today (check your favorite grocery store, and you might find some sausages on the shelves there). Eventually, the enterprise expanded to include a restaurant serving sausages made from those same classic recipes.
Of course, the Schmidt's menu is extensive, featuring everything from soups and salads to currywurst, bratwurst, knockwurst, and more. There's a sausage sampler platter, as well, that diners say is a great way to try a variety of sausages — and they're all so good that you're going to want to do try it. Customers tend to share the platter and add other outstanding dishes, like the schnitzel, sauerkrauts, and potato pancakes. Just don't forget to finish things off with a cream puff.
(614) 444-6808
240 E Kossuth St, Columbus, OH 43206
Haus Murphy (Glendale, Arizona)
There are a lot of great places to catch dinner and a show, and while you might not be treated to a theater performance or musical at Glendale's Haus Murphy, there's a lot more going on here than at many other restaurants. On any given night, you might find live music, accordion players, polkas, or Elvis impersonators. In short, every day is an experience when you can opt for a spot at the communal tables in the biergarten at this top-tier German restaurant — and you absolutely should go that route.
Attentive staff have service down to a science. This ensures there's plenty of time for festivities and socializing in between pretzels to share, incredible mains like schnitzels with sauerkraut, and desserts. The dancing comes after the meal, the accordion players are phenomenal, and the sauerbraten gets celebrated as being the sort of thing to come out of a grandmother's kitchen back in Germany.
(623) 939-2480
5739 West Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301
Kuby's Sausage House (Dallas, Texas)
You'll hear Kuby's name dropped in conversations about the best restaurants in Dallas, but there's a lot more going on here than just a straightforward restaurant. Also on-site is an outstanding European market, and perhaps the only thing better than sitting down to the kind of meal you're going to experience here is stocking up on imported products, deli meats, sausages, and other delights.
House-made sausages are a favorite, including the currywurst. Even those who sample a variety of sausages find they need to come back for more. Plus, it's the kind of place that greets you with all kinds of amazing aromas upon arrival, preparing you for the feast to come. The quality of the deli offerings are just as well-received as what's served at the restaurant, and sides like the German potato salad and red cabbage are out of this world, too.
(214) 363-2231
6601 Snider Plaza, Dallas, TX 75205
Old Stein Inn (Edgewater, Maryland)
Edgewater, Maryland locals know that for decades, there's only been one place to go for a great time and equally outstanding German food: Old Stein Inn. Now, the much-lauded restaurant hasn't been without its difficulties, with the family-owned business being destroyed in a 2010 fire. Fortunately, it reopened the following year following a massive renovation, which was done with an eye toward keeping that old school feel. And fans returning to visit for the first time in years say that it's absolutely succeeded.
The beer garden, wonderful atmosphere, and stellar dishes have customers returning time and time again — even those who claim they're not big on German cuisine. Regulars advise in favor of making reservations, and with the entire menu (from the spaetzle to the schnitzel) being delicious, you might want to consider taking some to go. Why? You don't want to miss the apple strudel.
(410) 798-6807
1143 Central Ave, Edgewater, MD 21037
Hofbräuhaus (Las Vegas, Nevada)
For those who might not be familiar, the original Hofbräuhaus opened back in Munich, Germany in 1589. Initially catering strictly to Bavaria's royalty, that changed in 1828, and this place has been wildly popular ever since. Stateside, Las Vegas's incarnation pays tribute to the OG, boasting scratch-made dishes, imported sauerkraut, and imported beer that's been made from centuries-old recipes. There's also a definite party vibe going on here, and there's a good chance there's going to be dancing.
There are a lot of great Las Vegas restaurants, and it's the combination of commitment to imported and house-made delicacies that sets this German-focused spot apart. Even the pretzels are imported then baked in-house, and it's the kind of place that you can plan to spend an entire evening. The live music and energy is irresistible, those pretzels are above and beyond, and the currywurst is pretty delicious, too.
(702) 853-2337
4510 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169
Methodology
German cuisine is incredible, and you'll be familiar with the kind of things we're talking about if you head to Aldi to stock up during its famous German week. But to develop this list of the best German restaurants in the U.S., we didn't just look for places that were highly-rated and reviewed. We also looked for places that took pride in things like using family recipes that were handed down through generations (and went all the way back to Germany).
Additionally, those German cuisine-centric spots that scratch-make things like sausages and sauerkraut were prioritized. In order to make it onto our list, restaurants needed to be lauded for embracing key things like communal dining and a welcoming staff, and we also looked for a variety of traditional menu items, as well as imported beers and ingredients.