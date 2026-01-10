The 14 Best German Restaurants Across The U.S.

If you're looking for a way to add some variety to your regular rotation of go-to dinner options, you should know there are a number of classic German dishes that you should try at least once. That's especially true if you tend to gravitate toward things like hearty beef and pork dishes, sausages, or meals where potato isn't just a side, but the star of the show. German cuisine is incredible, and the good news is that you don't have to head to Berlin or Munich to get some outstanding meals: Some U.S. restaurants are serving up precisely that.

We wanted to take a look at some of the best German restaurants in the United States, and we weren't disappointed. We found places making traditional types of sausages from scratch, importing German beers, and making old-school family favorites. Plus, there are some places that celebrate the spirit of Oktoberfest all year, and we can totally get on board with that.

Now, when selecting which establishments are the best of the best, we looked for highly-rated and widely-celebrated favorites, as well as places that traced the roots of recipes all the way back to Germany. The best German restaurants import ingredients and beers, and make tons of traditional dishes, as well (and atmosphere is important, too). Here are the restaurants to go for a taste of some of the best flavors Germany has to offer in the U.S.