The 15 Best Places In The US To Catch Dinner And A Show

When it comes time to choose where you'd like to go for a special occasion or for a just-because-we-need-a-break sort of evening, it's easy to get stuck in the rut of choosing a restaurant. We'd like to take a minute to remind you that there are plenty of ultra-fun restaurants out there that offer much more than just a delicious meal, and some are an entire experience.

Take some of the best, century-old restaurants in the U.S. They're offering up delicious food, sure, but it's also in an immersive, historic environment where you feel as though you're walking in the footsteps of those who came before, and that's pretty fun. There's another option, and that's a dinner theatre. Dinner theatres are incredible, there are all kinds, from music and musicals to performances of classic plays. A number of places are doing it well and have been for decades.

Let's talk about some of the best. In order to make our list, we looked at places that have rave reviews for the food and entertainment. Venues needed to offer both, and while we didn't count out any form of entertainment, we looked for the places that have had years of experience staging shows, get high praise for wait staff that joins in on the performance and the fun, have family-friendly shows, and put on the kind of performances that have people heading back again and again. Here are some suggestions for your next family-fun or date-night experiences.