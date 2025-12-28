The 15 Best Places In The US To Catch Dinner And A Show
When it comes time to choose where you'd like to go for a special occasion or for a just-because-we-need-a-break sort of evening, it's easy to get stuck in the rut of choosing a restaurant. We'd like to take a minute to remind you that there are plenty of ultra-fun restaurants out there that offer much more than just a delicious meal, and some are an entire experience.
Take some of the best, century-old restaurants in the U.S. They're offering up delicious food, sure, but it's also in an immersive, historic environment where you feel as though you're walking in the footsteps of those who came before, and that's pretty fun. There's another option, and that's a dinner theatre. Dinner theatres are incredible, there are all kinds, from music and musicals to performances of classic plays. A number of places are doing it well and have been for decades.
Let's talk about some of the best. In order to make our list, we looked at places that have rave reviews for the food and entertainment. Venues needed to offer both, and while we didn't count out any form of entertainment, we looked for the places that have had years of experience staging shows, get high praise for wait staff that joins in on the performance and the fun, have family-friendly shows, and put on the kind of performances that have people heading back again and again. Here are some suggestions for your next family-fun or date-night experiences.
Dolly Parton's Stampede (Tennessee and Missouri)
Dolly Parton is an international treasure, and we will be taking no more questions about that. It's not surprising that the country music legend's family-friendly dinner show has legions of fans, and it's so popular that it can support locations in both Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and Branson, Missouri. Southern-style, prix fixe meals are served alongside an arena where there's singing, aerial routines, comedy, pyrotechnics, and some wildly impressive displays of horsemanship — and yes, you can visit the horses, too!
Shows vary by the time of year, and there's a Christmas-themed one that's lauded as downright magical, and no matter what time you go, it's simply a ton of fun that all ages can enjoy. As for the food, don't worry: Those in the know recommend bringing something to take your leftovers home in. Given that Parton's favorite foods include things like pie and banana pudding, dumplings and chicken, and hickory-grilled ham, it's not surprising you can plan on being served an entire chicken, sides, and dessert during the show. How can you beat that?
Chanhassen Dinner Theatres (Minnesota)
Chanhassen Dinner Theatres has been putting on shows since 1968, and according to its official count, more than 13 million people have attended. It's a massive endeavor with more than 300 people on staff, four stages, and it sprawls over 90,000 square feet. It was founded by Herbert and Carolyn Bloomberg with the idea of bringing some Broadway-style entertainment to Minnesota. It's safe to say that they succeeded in a big way, and here's a fun fact: Local talent is prioritized, and a slew of celebrities, including Amy Adams, Ron Perlman, and Loni Anderson, got early experience here.
There are a variety of performances, and it's an evening involving options like pre-dinner cocktails, a signature Chicken Chanhassen dish, and cocktails during intermission. It's a yearly pilgrimage for some, performances are just as incredible as the food, and if you opt for a musical, be warned — you might just want to sing along.
(952) 934-1525
501 West 78th St, Chanhassen, MN 55317
Toby's Dinner & Show (Maryland)
Toby's Dinner & Show has amassed some serious awards and recognition for its productions, and it's been entertaining for over four decades. Dinner comes in the form of a buffet with various stations, drinks served in a glass you get to keep. Visitors note the offerings are delicious, the choices are plentiful, the dessert was amazing, and you're more than welcome to return throughout the evening. There's dinner and brunch performances as well as a youth theatre series, and performances get rave reviews, too.
This is definitely one to keep bookmarked, because the variety guarantees there's something for everyone. Past and upcoming shows include "The Wizard of Oz," "Mean Girls," "The Addams Family," "Saturday Night Fever," "Monty Python's Spamalot," and "Shrek: The Musical." Actors doubling as servers means the show spills over into the dinner, and even those who aren't big into the theatre scene report that it's an all-around fun, must-visit kind of place.
(410) 730-8311
5900 Symphony Woods Rd, Columbia, MD 21044
Old Lāhainā Lū'au (Hawaii)
Heading to Hawaii is a bucket-list kind of trip, and it's no secret that there are some iconic Hawaiian foods that you need to try at least once. In 1986, the Old Lāhainā Lū'au was founded to give visitors an authentic Hawaiian experience. It has continued to win awards for cultural sensitivity and promotion of long-standing traditions, as well as for the food, service, and experience. It's been through numerous changes and upgrades over the years, and it's now a roughly three-hour experience that gets rave reviews for everything from the food and service to the dancing, performances, and the fact that you might well end the night looking up at a perfectly starry night sky.
There's a lot to love here: Customers note that the food is incredible, and there are vegetarian options that are just as thoughtfully well-prepared as the regular menu. Guests are treated to a bit of Hawaiian history, live music, and dancing. The general consensus is that it's an unforgettable evening in an incredible atmosphere.
(808) 667-1998
1251 Front St, Lahaina, HI 96761
The Cody Cattle Company (Wyoming)
First, there's dinner at The Cody Cattle Company. It's an all-you-can-eat family-style feast that includes options like pulled pork, brisket, sides, and dessert, but if that's not enough, you can opt to add a steak on (for an extra cost). The meats are all ridiculously good, and since performers double as servers, you get to meet and mingle with many. That fun kind of atmosphere is taken as seriously as the food, and don't worry, customers report that there are options for those with dietary restrictions, too.
The live music show starts after the meal, and yes, this is a family-friendly, too. That said, an extensive bar menu includes signature cocktails, beer on tap, wine, and spirits, but it's the music that steals the show. Also, don't write this one off if you're not a fan of country — there's a crowd-pleasing variety performed here.
(307) 272-5770
1910 Demaris Dr, Cody, WY 82414
Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre (Pennsylvania)
Pennsylvania might be most well-known for having the largest buffet in the U.S. and for being the birthplace of the Philly cheesesteak, but there's another foodie destination here we want to talk about, and that's the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre. An ever-rotating list of shows is hosted here — along with a children's theatre and concerts — to serious acclaim, and they've been doing it long enough that customers saw shows as children are returning on their own. The dinner is buffet-style, and the variety guarantees there's something for everyone, and it's all delicious.
Shows also vary, with recent performances including "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," the much-lauded "The Wizard of Oz," and concerts like "Abbafab." Everything gets high praise, from a buffet with an ultra-fresh salad bar and delicious desserts to a wonderful show, with some saying it's a must-experience event.
(717) 898-1900
510 Centerville Rd, Lancaster, PA 17601
Alhambra Theatre & Dining (Florida)
The idea for Jacksonville's Alhambra Theatre dates back to 1967, and is still staging outstanding performances from "Saturday Night Fever" and "Elvis: Live" to "The Dionne Legacy" and — for the holidays — "Elf: The Musical." The atmosphere is classy, with a no jeans dress code, and a mountain lodge-themed lounge for pre-show drinks. There's also a multi-course dinner menu that varies, but at the time of this writing includes crab bisque, slow-braised beef rib, parmesan-crusted salmon, oven-roasted turkey, and of course, desserts.
Executive Chef DeJuan Roy has been there since 2011, and the staff gets a shout-out in countless reviews, including for personally responding to customer inquiries and worries over dietary restrictions. There's also major kudos for consistent, delicious meals all around, and it's the kind of place that is absolutely special-occasion appropriate. It leaves some planning their next visit almost immediately, and with the variety of shows, there's certainly plenty to see.
(904) 641-1212
12000 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Soul of Motown (Tennessee)
If music is more your thing, look no further than the Soul of Motown show at The Grand Majestic Theater. You'll be seated at a table where you can order from a menu that (at the time of this writing) includes options like whiskey-glazed chicken, Salisbury steak, BBQ sandwiches and burgers, appetizers, cocktails, desserts, and concessions, and while it might not be the full buffet that other places offer, we're still here for it.
The highly rated show is celebrated for incredibly talented singers who put on a show worthy of the greats of Motown. Even those who were initially skeptical about the small cast note that they were blown away by the performances. Audience participation is encouraged, and you might just find yourself dancing on the way out. It's a walk down memory lane for some, and you might find yourself singing, too.
thegrandmajestic.com/our-shows/soul-of-motown
(865) 774-7777
2330 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue (Florida)
There are a lot of great, group-friendly restaurants at Disney World, but if you're looking for dinner and a show, you should know that the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue is a massive favorite. That's in no small part thanks to the all-you-can-eat menu of fried chicken, BBQ ribs, sides, and strawberry shortcake, which some report is the best part of the meal. It's the sort of outstanding experience that has diners wishing they could leave more than a five-star review, and even those going into it not sold on the idea are blown away by the fun musical numbers, comedy sketches, and family-friendly humor.
The show has been getting rave reviews for years, and there's something for everyone to enjoy. Some might appreciate the 1960s-era throwback vibe, while others appreciate the beer and sangria, and for others, it's the campy, high-energy fun that makes it a total win.
disneyworld.disney.go.com/dining/cabins-at-fort-wilderness-resort/hoop-dee-doo-musical-revue
(407) 939-5277
4510 Fort Wilderness Trail, Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Orlando, FL 34744
Sneaky Pete's Wild West Dinner Show (Wisconsin)
Fun is the name of the game at Sneaky Pete's, a Wild West-themed show that invites audiences to cheer for the good guys and boo the bad guys. And seriously, how can you go wrong with there's dogs ready to take the stage, along with some acrobatic goats? Add in a family-style, all-you-can-eat, chuck wagon themed dinner, and it's a check-your-worries-at-the-door kind of place.
It's a completely family-friendly show, and kids might even get the chance to go up on stage. It's described as a silly, goofy, fun night out, and as for the food, the fried chicken gets rave reviews. Mashed potatoes, corn on the cob, mac and cheese, and a genuinely enthusiastic staff round out the experience, and there are some cocktails and alcoholic beverages on order, too. Those also get the Wild West treatment, with customers warning that if you opt for the Dynamite Daiquiri, you should be ready to take photos.
sneakypeteswildwestdinnershow.com
(608) 432- 7469
564 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre (Indiana)
The beef and boards referenced by the name of this place refer to the dinner and the stage. This Indianapolis theatre and restaurant has been serving customers and performing outstanding shows since 1973. Dinner is a buffet with roast beef, a longtime staple, and at the time of this writing, it also includes a three-cheese mac and cheese, cranberry orange chicken, and hand-carved ham, with sides like candied yams and creamed spinach.
Regulars report that the buffet is consistently good, well-stocked, with food that's kind of the icing on the cake to some seriously great shows. The roast beef gets a consistent shout-out for being a fan favorite, and let's talk about those shows. Performances change roughly monthly, and include a variety of shows such as "The Mousetrap," "Cinderella," "Singin' in the Rain," "Cats," and the Johnny Cash-themed "Ring of Fire." In other words, there's something for everyone and every occasion.
(317) 872-9664
9301 Michigan Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Experience Nutridge (Hawaii)
Experience Nutridge is a little different, as it's a four-hour luau that's truthfully much more than that. Billing itself as an authentic Hawaiian experience, it not only includes dinner and a lu'au show, but there's also workshops, studies on traditions and culture, and of course, you'll also be given a lei.
Rave reviews for this experience tend to focus on an appreciation for lessons on culture, history, and language, the feeling that guests are being welcomed into a massive, super-friendly extended family, and learning dances and hula. Others appreciate the insights into the cuisine and cooking traditions, and small groups guarantee an experience that feels wonderfully personal. It's also scheduled to take full advantage of the views and the sunset, for an incredible experience from start to finish. That's the perfect way to commemorate a special-occasion vacation.
(808) 531-5050
3280 Round Top Dr, Honolulu, HI 96822
Branson Murder Mystery Show (Missouri)
Love a good whodunit? Always secretly (or not-so-secretly) wanted to try your hand at a little stagecraft yourself? The Branson Murder Mystery Show might be for you, as this isn't just a highly-praised murder mystery show with a full buffet, but guests have the opportunity to volunteer to be an actor taking part in the performance, although that is by no means a necessity.
Those who love getting their moment in the spotlight say that it's one of the highlights of the trip to Branson, with the cast getting celebrated for their ability to keep things moving along. While the show doesn't take itself too seriously, that's all part of the fun. As for the buffet, it's a delightful spread that includes meatloaf, biscuits, and sides. It's fun and funny, and yes, it might be a murder mystery, but it's kid-friendly, too.
(417) 849-8331
2849 Gretna Rd, Branson, MO 65616
Gelwood Vaudeville Review (Colorado)
That featured image is of canine star Rio, and Rio gets a ton of love from visitors to the Gelwood Vaudeville Review. Along with Rio, there's a cast of humans that put on a two-hour, vaudeville-style variety show that's chock-full of comedy, singing, dancing, and a great parody of "Bohemian Rhapsody." It's a kid-friendly show that plenty of adults love, too, and stellar reviews from those who say they went into the experience skeptical say they walked out with an appreciation for dinner theater.
Food comes from local restaurants, and those who opt to order say that it's downright delicious. After all, what better way is there to sample food from some local places? The cast does double duty as servers for a personal experience that some say is worth a drive if you need a smile on your face.
(970) 845-9699
915 Grand Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601
Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse (Illinois)
When Circa '21 staged "Chicago" in 2025, it got major praise from professional critics, who were wildly impressed with everything from the Art Deco-style sets to the costumes, choreography, and vocalists who performed on an operatic level. Customers agree that the production is a high point in an overall stellar experience. It's lauded for being a full night out delivered by an outstanding staff in one brilliant location, and there are a variety of shows on the schedule.
There's family-friendly productions like "The Wizard of Oz" and "Charlotte's Web" scheduled for 2026, along with more adult programs like "Fiddler on the Roof," and concerts featuring the music of ABBA and Fleetwood Mac. Does it feel like a legit Broadway experience? Some say that it absolutely does, with the attention paid to every aspect making it a definite fan favorite that's worth traveling for.
(309) 786-7733
1828 3rd Ave, Rock Island, IL 61201
For a truly wonderful night out at a dinner theater, the food, performances, and atmosphere have to be on point. When we assembled our list of best dinner theaters in the U.S., we looked for places with rave reviews for all aspects of the experience. The entertainment — whether it was the staging of popular plays and musicals or spur-of-the-moment improv — needed to be above and beyond. The food needed to be delicious, and the service needed to keep the night moving along. We also gave special consideration to venues where performers mingled with and interacted with the audiences.