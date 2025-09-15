14 Must-Try Items For Aldi's German Week

From Wednesday, September 17-23, 2025, ALDI will host the second installment of this year's German Week, a biannual celebration of all things German culture and cuisine. This limited-time promotion fills the shelves of participating locations with imported desserts, snacks, frozen meals, and more. Best of all, each of the event's selections is priced as affordably as the chain's everyday staples, making it easy to enjoy some authentic German foods without buying a plane ticket.

If you're wondering why there are so many German products at ALDI, it's because the company traces its roots to the European nation, where its headquarters remain today. In Post-war Germany in the mid-1940s, brothers Theo and Karl Albrecht took ownership of their mother's small grocery store, and in the following decades, they transformed it into the global empire we know it as today. The name "Aldi" itself is actually an abbreviation of "Albrecht-Diskont," which means "Albrecht's Discount," following the brothers' decision to market their store as Germany's premier discount grocer.

Since Aldi rarely carries name-brand groceries, it's no surprise that nearly all German Week offerings are packaged under the in-house label "Deutsche Küche," which literally translates to "German Kitchen" or "German Cuisine." And on social media, Aldi fans have been abuzz, eagerly awaiting the triumphant return of previous German Week items, like Deutsche Küche's Bavarian Soft Pretzels and Pork Schnitzel. To help our readers prepare for German Week, we've compiled 14 certified, must-try items.