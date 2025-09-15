14 Must-Try Items For Aldi's German Week
From Wednesday, September 17-23, 2025, ALDI will host the second installment of this year's German Week, a biannual celebration of all things German culture and cuisine. This limited-time promotion fills the shelves of participating locations with imported desserts, snacks, frozen meals, and more. Best of all, each of the event's selections is priced as affordably as the chain's everyday staples, making it easy to enjoy some authentic German foods without buying a plane ticket.
If you're wondering why there are so many German products at ALDI, it's because the company traces its roots to the European nation, where its headquarters remain today. In Post-war Germany in the mid-1940s, brothers Theo and Karl Albrecht took ownership of their mother's small grocery store, and in the following decades, they transformed it into the global empire we know it as today. The name "Aldi" itself is actually an abbreviation of "Albrecht-Diskont," which means "Albrecht's Discount," following the brothers' decision to market their store as Germany's premier discount grocer.
Since Aldi rarely carries name-brand groceries, it's no surprise that nearly all German Week offerings are packaged under the in-house label "Deutsche Küche," which literally translates to "German Kitchen" or "German Cuisine." And on social media, Aldi fans have been abuzz, eagerly awaiting the triumphant return of previous German Week items, like Deutsche Küche's Bavarian Soft Pretzels and Pork Schnitzel. To help our readers prepare for German Week, we've compiled 14 certified, must-try items.
Deutsche Küche Bavarian Soft Pretzels
Few things are as satisfying as a warm pretzel straight out of the oven, and these Deutsche Küche Bavarian Soft Pretzels are the perfect Biergarten snack. You might have seen the chain's "Bavarian Beast," a gigantic Bavarian pretzel that feeds three to six people, and while these savory treats are still fit for a crowd, they're a much more practical size for casual snacking. While some frozen pretzels can be overwhelmingly salty, these come plain out of the box, served alongside a packet of coarse salt, allowing you to add the perfect amount of salt to each personal serving before eating. Aldi fans can't get enough, with one Reddit user raving, "The Pretzels are incredible. I'm gonna get like 10 boxes," while another wrote, "Love these! Been buying them for years, and when I do I buy two at a time."
Inglehoffer Stone Ground Mustard
And what's a pretzel without mustard? Aldi seems to agree, offering Inglehoffer's Stone Ground Mustard alongside its hefty lineup of German Week products. The only product on our list that's not sold under Aldi's Deutsch Küche store brand, this tangy, slightly spicy mustard packs a punch, with a coarse texture that clings beautifully onto soft pretzels and bratwurst. In addition to the original stone-ground variety, you can also pick up Inglehoffer's Creamy Style Horseradish Mustard and Honey Mustard, a condiment that we think tops all other store-bought honey mustards by far.
Deutsche Küche Pork Schnitzel
If someone asked you to name a German dish, schnitzel would likely spring to mind first. This hallmark comfort food, made with breaded pork loins, is a favorite in German home kitchens and restaurants alike. And now, Aldi is letting American customers bring the nostalgic staple home with Deutsch Küche's frozen pork schnitzel breaded with crushed-up saltine crackers. At just $9.99, it contains enough schnitzel to feed six people. Unlike most frozen meals, this dish isn't pre-cooked, meaning you can prepare it with your favorite cooking method, like deep frying, air frying, or baking in the oven.
Deutsche Küche German Style Red Cabbage with Apples
Just like in our Creamy Tangy Apple Slaw With Blue Cheese recipe, red cabbage and apple are a match made in heaven. It can be served as a side, and pairs nicely with a number of dishes, including the aforementioned schnitzel. Or, it can be served atop a sausage dog or inside your favorite sandwiches. You could even dress up a charcuterie board with this, similar to using sweet pickled vegetables to add some acidity to the spread of fatty cheeses.
Deutsche Küche Sugar Roasted Almonds
Sugar-roasted almonds, also known as Gebrannte Mandeln, are a staple of German Christmas markets, where their warm, nutty aroma drifts through the festive stands, signaling the beginning of the holiday season. Aldi's take on this holiday treat allows American customers to enjoy the comforting flavors year-round. Coated in a thick, crunchy shell of caramelized sugar, these almonds are sweet enough to pass as a dessert, yet balanced enough to keep you reaching for just one more (and then a few more after that).
Deutsche Küche Premium Raisin & Nut Muesli
Muesli is a type of cereal made from whole grains, seeds, nuts, and dried fruit. You can enjoy it plain with milk as you would an American cereal, or you can sprinkle it on top of yogurt, just like granola (although they have many differences!). For a sweeter, more non-traditional take on muesli, Aldi is also selling a variety with tiny bits of chocolate and little pieces of shortbread cookies.
Deutsche Küche Apple Strudel
It's apple season once again, and there's nothing better than a cozy apple dessert in the comfort of your own home. Aldi's Deutsche Küche Apple Strudel is a twist on the original pastry, featuring dried raisins incorporated in the typical minced apples and cinnamon filling. Because they absorb extra liquid and provide a satisfying, chewy bite, we happen to believe that raisins can help elevate any apple strudel.
Deutsche Küche Herbs of the Alps Potato Sticks
Aldi's Deutsche Küche Herbs of the Alps flavored Potato Sticks are so good, it's hard not to eat them by the fistful. They're essentially like skinny, shoestring potato chips, and as such, they're crispy, crunchy, and sinfully addictive. As for what those "Herbs of the Alps" are? The ingredients specify onion powder, garlic powder, and parsley, among other natural flavors.
For German Week, the grocery chain is also offering "Hash Brown Style" potato sticks, and it's clear that the pair are social media stars. When asked for German Week recommendations, one Reddit user wrote, "Potato sticks! Both varieties! I missed the May stock up and have been sitting on my last bag from 2024."
Deutsche Küche Milk Chocolate Covered Wafers
German chocolate is the ultimate luxury, and Deutsche Küche's Chocolate Flavored Wafers are a sophisticated snack that's perfect for your next dessert platter. Each wafer features a crisp, airy base layered with silky-smooth hazelnut crème filling and a decadent outer coating of milk chocolate. It's a harmonious balance in texture, with a delicate crunch and a simultaneous silky, melt-in-your-mouth feel. Not to mention, every wafer is embossed with charming images of classic German vehicles, making them as visually appealing as they are delicious.
Deutsche Küche German Style Pickles
Compared to other types of pickles, German pickles are usually pre-peeled and soaked in a brine that's heavy on the mustard. While Aldi's German-style pickles are still skin-on, the brine is loaded with spices and aromatics. There's dill, mustard seed, onion, red bell pepper, and black pepper, among other spices. Serve it on the side of your go-to grilled dinners, or just eat it plain out of the jar (we won't judge).
Deutsche Küche Cheese Spaetzle
It's been said that spaetzle, a type of German noodle or dumpling, was a favorite dinner of magician and escape artist Harry Houdini. This particular flavor, Deutsche Küche's Cheese Spaetzle, is like a spruced-up version of buttered noodles, served with a generous amount of mozzarella and raclette cheeses. For German Week, shoppers can also purchase a similar frozen spaetzle with a garlic sage sauce, as well as a variety of egg spaetzles, which are similar to American egg noodles. Each spaetzle is great on its own, but can be easily customized with proteins and other mix-ins. One Reddit user wrote, "I always pick up Cheese Spaetzle. I add some sausage to it, so good."
Deutsche Küche Black Forest Cream Cake
Black Forest Cake is a quintessential German dessert, traditionally made by layering rich chocolate sponge cake with slightly tart cherry liqueur, all tied together with a thick coat of whipped cream frosting. Aldi's version puts its own spin on a classic, adding a cream mousse between the layers, a decorative mousse swirl on top, and a generous sprinkle of dark chocolate shavings for extra indulgence. Even better, there's no baking required. Just remove it from the freezer, allow it to thaw for a few hours at room temperature, and enjoy.
Deutsche Küche German Sunflower Seed Bread
For those craving a hearty loaf of bread, Deutsche Küche's German Sunflower Seed Bread is a must-try. Dense, nutty, and chock-full of sunflower seeds and whole rye kernels, this bread is a solid base for sliced cheese, deli meats, or just a simple smear of butter. This bread is a fan-favorite online, with one Reddit user writing, "Ahhhh I was wondering when the good bread would come out!!! That's my fave and it's hard to find elsewhere, so I'll probably grab a few packs of Rye and a few packs of the Sunflower seed," to which another user replied, "I like the sunflower seed ones and will get a couple of those to go with some nice cheese in my charcuterie dinners."
Deutsche Küche Almond Spritz Cookies
Spritz cookies are delightful little shortbread cookies that get their unique shapes by extruding dough through a cookie press. These particular spritz cookies are half-dipped into milk chocolate and topped with crushed almond pieces. For German Week, Aldi is also offering vanilla-flavored spritz cookies, as well as a variety adorned with shredded coconut shavings.