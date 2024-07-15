The Difference Between Muesli And Granola

An internet search of the word "muesli" often prompts results for granola — which is not the same thing. So, what's the difference between these nutrient-dense, shelf-stable, oat-based snacks? Both granola and muesli can be made at home in bulk batches, and share a "food as medicine" connotation. They even share mostly identical ingredient lists. But, while the key distinctions between muesli and granola may be few, they are major.

Before unpacking the differences, it can be helpful to start with a foundational reminder of what these two varieties actually are. The chief ingredients in granola are rolled oats, crushed nuts, and honey. Granola is commonly served as a topping over yogurt or oatmeal, or snacked on straight out of the bag. Muesli (pronounced mews-li) is a mixture of fruit, nuts, and grains. It's often enjoyed with milk as a breakfast cereal (also notably lower in sugar and calories than many boxed breakfast cereals). Another popular serving style is to soak muesli in milk or yogurt in the fridge "overnight oats" style, or it can be incorporated into baked goods like muffins, cookies, or pancakes.