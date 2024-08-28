Harry Houdini's Favorite Dinner Was A Lavish Meal

Possibly the most famous illusionist of all time, Harry Houdini was renowned for his ability to escape from entrapments like underwater boxes and straitjackets. In addition to the mental gymnastics required to pull off such elaborate feats, Houdini's tricks required quite a bit of physical prowess as well. It's no surprise that he loved chowing down on lavish meals to power himself through his performances, although one in particular was his favorite.

Houdini's preferred dinner was allegedly Hungarian chicken and spaetzle. Hungarian chicken, also known as chicken paprikash, generally consists of the seared poultry cooked in a stew with sliced onions, peppers, canned tomatoes, flour, chicken broth, and garlic. Of course, a healthy dose of paprika is also thrown into the pan, as it's an important part of Hungarian cuisine. It's possible that the specific recipe Houdini ate also incorporated a little sugar and basil in a coating for the chicken, as well as a splash of white wine in the pan for cooking the protein. He was thought to enjoy this dish served over a bed of spaetzle, also known as German egg noodles.