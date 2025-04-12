The Brand Behind Aldi's Gigantic Bavarian Pretzel

When you're out for dinner and spot "giant Bavarian pretzel" on the menu, you know you're in for a treat. The salty, doughy appetizers are typically comically large and displayed in one interesting manner or another, often dangling from a hook to show off the massive surface area. If you're searching for the joys of a buttery Bavarian pretzel that puts American varieties to shame from the comfort of your living room, you can always try the frozen "beast" of a Bavarian pretzel from Aldi.

Aldi sells a gigantic pretzel known as "The Bavarian Beast" from the Milwaukee Pretzel Company. With a name like that, expectations are high for an out-of-this-world pretzel, and according to satisfied customers, those expectations have been exceeded. "This is the best store bought pretzel available," said one customer on Reddit, while another agreed that it's "soooo delicious." The pretzel weighs a whopping one pound and claims to be enough food to feed between three to six people, but plenty of customers admitted that they finished the soft pretzel all by themselves.