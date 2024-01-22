The Best Cut Of Pork To Use For Classic Schnitzel

Few breaded dishes delight quite like schnitzel. Fried to golden perfection, the dish can employ a variety of delicious meats, including chicken, turkey, veal, and pork. The latter protein is a scrumptious choice, especially for those new to the technique. Pork enables a delicious, crisp exterior without losing too much moisture.

So, with the meat type selected, the next detail comes down to the cut. The pork meat needs to have a large surface area and be susceptible to pounding for a thin consistency. The ideal candidate for such a task is a boneless pork cutlet. Derived from the top loin — a region with little fat and connective tissue — this slice exhibits a very uniform texture. As a result, it's easy to cook to perfection, with the frying process compensating for the lack of fat. Just make sure to purchase a cut half an inch thick, so that it can be pounded thin, to a height between a quarter and an eighth inch.