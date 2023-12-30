Gebrannte Mandeln Is The German Snack Starring Decadent Caramelized Almonds

Once the holiday season rolls around, tasty delights come not only at mealtimes but in the form of the best holiday snacks, too. Whether it's a bowl filled with crispy bites for entertaining or simply a stash for personal enjoyment, there's always a place for the perfect nibble.

Candied nuts are an excellent go-to when it comes to the medley of taste and texture. Craft them with varying nut bases, and throw on sugar and spice. What could be better? To no one's surprise, there are several countries with a candied nut holiday tradition, including Austria and Germany.

In these central European countries, almonds are candied into delicious sugared bites and spiced with cinnamon and vanilla to create Gebrannte Mandeln. They're sold at Christmas markets and enjoyed while sipping on Gluhwein during nights full of holiday cheer. With an extra crunchy, complex character, they're an example of sweet snacks at their best. Let's dive into what these decadent almonds are all about.