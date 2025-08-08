15 Classic German Dishes To Try At Least Once

Germany has given the world many things. The television you almost certainly have hanging on the wall right now was invented in Germany, and so was the aspirin you take for a headache. X-rays? Computers? Cars? Yep, all German inventions.

But some of the best things to come out of Germany are, arguably, edible. Without Germany, we wouldn't have bratwurst, or its flavor-laden spin-off, currywurst. We also wouldn't have many of the Christmas cookie classics, either. But there are also some lesser known German dishes that deserve the spotlight, too. We're thinking of the ultimate brunch dish rührei mit krabben and the crispy potato pancakes known as kartoffelpuffer.

Feeling hungry for all of the above and more? Us too. Below, we've listed some of the best German dishes you need to try at least once in your life. From hearty pot roasts to spiced cookies to potato dumplings, there's something for everyone.