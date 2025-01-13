8 German Egg Dishes To Try At Least Once
When you think of German cuisine, egg dishes are probably not what comes to mind first. However, as delicious as sausages, schnitzel, sauerbraten, and strudel are, Germany also takes its egg-based dishes just as seriously. On any typical morning, you'll find soft-boiled eggs served in eggcups with a pinch of salt on many breakfast tables throughout the country.
While simple, soft-boiled eggs are primarily eaten as a quick and easy breakfast (made even easier with the German invention eierschalensollbruchstellenverursacher, which roughly translates to "eggshell predetermined breaking point causer," or, more succinctly, an egg topper), there are many creative and much more elaborate egg offerings within German cuisine. Typically served for lunch or dinner over breakfast (or perhaps a leisurely brunch), these dishes combine the rustic charm of German country cooking with the elegance an egg dish naturally provides. Let's learn about these lesser-known German egg dishes straight from the experts so you can decide which ones you want to try at least once.
Strammer max
Strammer max's base starts with a thick slice of bread called graubrot or mischbrot, which means "gray bread" or "mixed bread." It's made from a mixture of rye flour, bread flour, and ground caraway seeds. German speck, a lightly smoked ham similar to prosciutto, is then added on top of the bread, and finally, a freshly fried egg completes the assembly. Think of this dish as a German relative to a bacon and egg sandwich.
"Bread is central to German cuisine," says German-born chef Sam Deckman of 31ThirtyOne by Deckman's in San Diego. "This dish highlights the importance of quality bread just as much as the egg. A thick slice of graubrot is pan-fried in butter until toasted, then topped with a slice of speck and a fried egg with a runny yolk. It's finished with a garnish of roughly chopped chives or green onions. This rustic dish delivers a wonderful balance of hearty, smoky, and savory flavors."
German egg toast
If strammer max is the deutsch-speaking version of a bacon and egg sandwich, German egg toast is the foreign cousin to the much beloved American favorite, avocado toast. This dish is a favorite amongst beer garden patrons for its filling and simple components and the ease of being able to take bites of the toast between sips (or gulps) of German beer. The dish starts with grilled levain bread topped with butter, thinly sliced hard-boiled eggs, pickled shallot, parsley, and a dash of crunchy sea salt flakes.
"The hard-boiled egg toast is a must-try paired with a pilsner," says Alan Hulme, owner of Radhaus in San Francisco. "It has become one of the most crave-able 'toasts.' Like avocado toast, it emphasizes all the taste flavors, smoke from the toasted levain, sweet from the sweet cream butter, umami from the perfect cooked egg, acidity from the pickled shallot, and herbal from the parsley."
Eierstich
Eierstich is, according to Luisa Weiss, author of the cookbook Classic German Cooking, "very easy to prepare." It's a savory egg and milk custard cut into small shapes and served in a simple beef consommé. You'll often find it utilized as a light weekday dinner or as an appetizer for a larger meal.
Blogger Tim of My German Table advises those interested in making this dish at home to "[not] rush the process. Strain the eggs through a sieve and patiently wait for the custard to set in the water bath. If the heat is too high, the egg custard will look like Swiss cheese. The texture [will be] a little unpleasant."
"The combination of savory broth and delicate little bites of egg custard is delightful," says Luisa Weiss. "Eierstich in broth can be both an appetizing start to a larger dinner or a very simple and nourishing meal on its own. I love that eierstich is both elegant and really easy, plus it's a fun (and high protein!) alternative to noodles or rice."
Bratkartoffeln mit spiegelei
Bratkartoffeln mit spiegelei roughly translates to "fried potatoes with fried egg" in German. One version of this recipe (and they differ in each family) calls for gschwellti, which are potatoes cooked in their own skins (and often served with cheese). In this case, the raclette cheese is replaced by a sunny, bright egg. It's the simplest dish on this list, but simplicity is not a barometer by which to measure taste.
We have classics for a reason, and eggs and potatoes have a long-standing relationship where each party is fully aware of what they bring to the table and isn't threatened by each other's success. In eggs, you get protein and carbohydrates from the potatoes, and this dish (or its other iterations like American eggs and hashbrowns) has long been a favorite for good reason. To add some variety and health benefits, pair this dish with a refreshing salad for a very easy and speedy lunch.
Eiersalat
There are so many different versions of homemade egg salad that you could argue there is a different recipe for each person in Germany. Like in the United States, and in many of the egg dishes on this list, this dish is served cold and often for lunch.
"German egg dishes are unique in that they're typically not breakfast foods, as Germans traditionally start their mornings with cold meats, jams, or honey," says chef Sam Deckman. "In most parts of Germany, lunch is the biggest and often the only hot meal of the day."
Since this is often a lunch food, it is frequently served on bread. The filling is where this recipe gets interesting. Some eiersalat recipes are ironclad with family secrets and incorporate ingredients meaningful to said family. At the same time, others are more modern and flexible in sharing their recipe and might include mushrooms, apples, and celery. This is a perfect opportunity to experiment with flavors and colors and decide what you like.
Rührei mit krabben
This name is as confusing in English as it is in German (even if German was your first language). But the ingredients are kept fairly simple. Rührei mit krabben is made of scrambled eggs and North Sea crabs. You can imagine that this seems pretty straightforward, but the krabben (crab) is technically shrimp!
Yes, North Sea crabs aren't actually crabs at all — they're shrimp. Why they're called this is a bit of a mystery. Confusing name aside, the tiny shrimp (if you can get past the somewhat unsettling visage) are tasty, especially when paired with spicy scrambled eggs and aromatic chives. This "crab" dish is a delicious lunchtime meal, especially when you're on the go. The scrambled eggs taste especially good on fresh, thickly sliced wholemeal or sourdough bread. If you want to add some fresh brightness to the drink, add some fresh herbs like parsley and chives.
Bauernomelett
Another simple yet much-beloved dish. Bauernomelett, or "farmer's omelet," deviates from the rest of these listed items because it's usually served for breakfast. However, it is not exclusive to the morning hour and is frequently eaten for both lunch and dinner. This dish is made with a combination of eggs, of course, as well as bacon, onions, potatoes, and milk and topped with parsley.
The onions, potatoes, and bacon are sauteed and then simmered slowly until the potatoes start to turn golden brown. When the potatoes caramelize, a mixture of eggs and milk is poured on top and into the pan. It is then cooked over high heat. Then, the omelet is flipped (cue you practicing your spatula-free flip techniques) so it can brown on the other side. Typically, this hearty meal is served with pickles on the side and a sprinkling of your favorite cheese on top.
Senfeier/eier in senfsoße
Senfeier or eier in senfsoße, which translates to "eggs in mustard sauce," is a dish comprised of boiled eggs swimming in a velvety, slightly sweet mustard cream sauce. This comforting classic dish is eaten all across Germany as a filling lunch and is particularly favored among children and sentimental adults.
"Eier in senfsoße is a great example of German armeleuteessen, or poor man's food," says Luisa Weiss. "It's hearty and filling, but quite economical. Serve the eggs with boiled, peeled potatoes or mashed potatoes to better soak up the deliciously savory sauce."
The sauce contains mustard, of course, with the addition of butter and heavy cream to add heartiness as well as decadence. The eggs are left jammy, only adding to the creamy richness of the dish. Luisa recommends using either regular yellow mustard or whole-grain mustard, depending on your taste and texture preferences. She also advises adding sour cream just as you are completing the dish to round out the flavor.
Chef Jennifer Hill Booker, owner of Bauhaus Biergarten in Springdale, Arkansas, suggests topping the dish with crispy fried onions and savory bacon crumbles. "While the ingredients may be simple, the flavor profile is anything but ordinary," she says. "It's a delicious fusion of flavors reminiscent of deviled eggs and potato salad, all in one exquisite bite."
"Senfeier might sound unusual, but it's absolutely delicious and a nostalgic favorite," says chef Sam Deckman. "This dish showcases the depth and complexity of mustard in a comforting, satisfying way."