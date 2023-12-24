Lebkuchen (German Gingerbread Bars) Recipe

Lebkuchen is a traditional German baked treat often associated with the Christmas season, much like gingerbread. It dates back to the Middle Ages and has its origins in Franconia, Germany. Lebkuchen is known for its rich, deep flavor and it gets its name from Lebkuchengewürz, the traditional German spice mix used for making Lebkuchen and other German holiday treats such as pfeffernüsse. The blend typically includes a variety of spices like aniseed, coriander, cloves, ginger, cardamom, and allspice. Lebkuchen also uses honey or molasses as a sweetener, giving it a distinct taste.

Additionally, Lebkuchen often contains nuts such as almonds, hazelnuts, or walnuts, which are not typically found in American gingerbread. The texture of Lebkuchen is usually softer and more cake-like than American gingerbread, which tends to be more crisp and cookie-like. While both Lebkuchen and American gingerbread can be decorated with icing, the decoration on Lebkuchen is typically plainer and more traditional, often just a light glaze. These simple Lebkuchen bars are baked in a slab and cut into squares to provide you with all of the delicious holiday flavor of gingerbread without the fuss of using cookie cutters.