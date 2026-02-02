Craft Beer's Boom Has Flipped: More Breweries Closed Last Year Than Opened

There was a time when craft beer was the top buzzword. Breweries were opening up left and right, practically turning states into IPA pilgrimage sites and dominating the liquor scene. In 2017 alone, the vast majority of America's favorite breweries focused on craft beer, and it seemed like the independent beer bubble would never burst. From a few thousand in the early 2010s to over 9,000 in 2020, the craft beer fad came on fast — but it hardly wavered until then.

The U.S. welcomed 268 new breweries in 2025, but according to the Brewers Association's 2025 Year in Beer report, 434 breweries — including Oregon's Rogue Ales — simultaneously shut their doors forever. The Brewers Association (BA) report revealed that the previous year, 2024, also saw more brewery closures than openings, demonstrating an unfortunate pattern for craft beer. While those closures only impact 4.4% of the industry's breweries, experts aren't feeling too optimistic about the slowdown.

"If the craft beer industry is a ship, we can comfortably say we're no longer in the safety of a harbor," staff economist Matt Gacioch, told the Brewers Association. The shift is driven by a variety of factors, but heavy competition, price increases, and general consumer habits are the leading hurdles.