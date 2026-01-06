The State With The Most Breweries Per Capita Is A Pilgrimage Site For IPA Fans

If you're looking to visit some of the best breweries in the country — or as many of them as possible in one trip — look no further than Vermont. According to the Brewers Association, the primary trade group for the American craft brewing industry, Vermont is the state with the most breweries per capita, clocking in at 15.4 breweries per 100,000 legal drinking-age adults. Indeed, the New England state is home to some of the scene's longest-running, most iconic breweries, as well as newer, exciting up-and-comers. Even casual craft beer fans may recognize Vermont brewery names like The Alchemist, Lawson's Finest Liquids, Foam Brewers, von Trapp Brewery, Zero Gravity Craft Brewery, Long Trail Brewing Company, and Fiddlehead Brewing Company.

With such an embarrassment of brewery riches, the best Vermont craft beers represent a wealth of variety. Think stouts, pilsners, wild ales, and traditional German altbiers. But there's a particular style Vermont is especially known for: IPA. Vermont breweries helped shape what today's IPA is, and plenty of the nation's best examples continue to pour forth from brewhouses across the Green Mountain State, making it arguably one of the top destinations for any IPA enthusiast.

To fully know the IPA, one must fully know the Heady Topper IPA from Vermont's The Alchemist. From West Coast to black to red to sour to cold, there are many different IPA substyles. But one of the best known and most widely consumed is the New England IPA, which all started with Heady Topper.