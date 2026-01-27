The Tap Red Flag To Look Out For When Visiting A Brewery

No trip to the brewery is complete without sampling the wares. Even if it's a place you visit regularly, you'll likely want to sample most of what it has to offer at least once. But while a greater variety may seem more enticing, it can also signal a potential red flag. Every kind of beer they have on tap means another tap that needs to be maintained. The more tap lines they have, the more likely it is that maintenance or cleaning gets neglected.

There are plenty of potential mistakes you can make when visiting a brewery, but the issue of too many beers is one that's out of your hands. Tasting Table talked to Nick Meyer, founder of Eckhart Beer Co., about the brewery red flags that should send you running. He said there wasn't necessarily a specific number of taps to be on the lookout for, but that "the craft brewery scene has gotten out of control with how many beers they offer."

Meyer went on and said, "If I go to a place with 25 beers, I wonder how old the oldest beer on that list is. It could have been sitting around for a long time." His point is well taken. Any brewery is going to have a few popular beers in its lineup and a few that tend to underperform. How long will the least popular beer sit untouched before someone finally orders it, and do you want to be that person taking a drink from a tap that hasn't seen any action in a week?