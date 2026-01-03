Red Flags At Breweries That Should Send You Running

A few hours at a brewery with a group of friends and family is a great way to spend an afternoon. Have a few craft beers, some tasty beer-friendly snacks, perhaps a board game or a card game or two, and you've got yourself a nice little daytime activity. But just like any establishment where you'll be eating or drinking, it's never a bad idea to be observant. To keep your eyes peeled for those oh-so-important red flags — things that, if you see them, or smell them, should have you sprinting out that door as quickly as possible. To get some perspective on what to look out for the next time you visit a brewery, we chatted with Nick Meyer, founder of Eckhart Beer Co., a taproom and brewery in Brooklyn, New York.

As a brewery owner, Meyer does his best to make sure that his establishment is running as swimmingly as possible, so he knows if a brewery is run well and if a brewery isn't doing its best in serving its clientele. But just as importantly, he knows all the positive parts of the brewery experience, too, so don't think of this as a brewery-bashing session. Rather, think of this as a guide to keep in your back pocket when you visit such places, doing your best to notice these red flags but also appreciating when you don't see a single warning sign, and simply enjoy what the brewery is doing well. You may not be a beer expert (yet), but you're about to be an absolute brewery buff.