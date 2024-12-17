The Main Differences Between Brewing And Distilling Alcohol
Most of us know that brewing produces beer, but figuring out how it differs from distilling alcohol may be more of a mystery. Both processes begin with the fermentation of grains. Typically, barley is the grain used for both beer and alcoholic spirits, although, depending on the regulations for certain spirits — for example, rye whiskey and bourbon — other grains may be added. Beer is made by brewing barley, hops, yeast, and water into a fermented beverage with a low alcohol content. While a spirit also starts out as a fermented drink, the concentration process in distillation results in a much higher alcohol content.
Brewing beer begins with milling, or crushing the barley (or other grain) kernels, which are then soaked in hot water. The solids are filtered out, and the remaining liquid is called wort. This filtering reduces the wort's alcohol content to generally 5%. It's at this point that hops — which actually do more to beer than merely add flavor — is added to the wort, and depending on the style of beer, it's then boiled for 30 to 120 minutes. When the wort cools, yeast is added, which then kickstarts the fermentation process.
The beer is transferred directly to a stainless-steel "brite tank," where it carbonates during fermentation, or a brewer may add additional carbonization for extra fizz. Ale ferments for about two weeks, while lagers can take four to eight weeks before bottling and canning. This may seem like a complicated process, but it's simple when compared to distilling alcohol.
Distilling spirits is much more complicated
Distilling differs in that yeast is added to the grains and water at the beginning of the process. This "mash" is heated, mixed, and left to ferment for one to two weeks. During fermentation, sugars are formed, which the yeast then consumes and produces alcohol. The liquid is drained from the fermented mash and is transferred to a still where it's heated and vaporized. The vapor is collected, and the alcohol is separated from the water and condensed into a pure form.
The first 35% of distilled alcohol is toxic, so it's drained off and discarded. The next 30% is the best distillation and serves as the base for vodka and gin, which are then enhanced with flavorings or botanicals. For whiskey, the best 30% is transferred to wood casks and aged for a minimum of two years. The final 35% of the distillation is still usable but it's often further distilled to remove any impurities.
There are still further steps after the distillation process. Vodka may be filtered with charcoal for improved taste, and before bottling, all distilled spirits are diluted with filtered water. To get a clearer picture of what distinguishes brewing from distilling, you can visit one of the many breweries in America or enjoy fine dining after a tour of the best distilleries with restaurants.