The Main Differences Between Brewing And Distilling Alcohol

Most of us know that brewing produces beer, but figuring out how it differs from distilling alcohol may be more of a mystery. Both processes begin with the fermentation of grains. Typically, barley is the grain used for both beer and alcoholic spirits, although, depending on the regulations for certain spirits — for example, rye whiskey and bourbon — other grains may be added. Beer is made by brewing barley, hops, yeast, and water into a fermented beverage with a low alcohol content. While a spirit also starts out as a fermented drink, the concentration process in distillation results in a much higher alcohol content.

Brewing beer begins with milling, or crushing the barley (or other grain) kernels, which are then soaked in hot water. The solids are filtered out, and the remaining liquid is called wort. This filtering reduces the wort's alcohol content to generally 5%. It's at this point that hops — which actually do more to beer than merely add flavor — is added to the wort, and depending on the style of beer, it's then boiled for 30 to 120 minutes. When the wort cools, yeast is added, which then kickstarts the fermentation process.

The beer is transferred directly to a stainless-steel "brite tank," where it carbonates during fermentation, or a brewer may add additional carbonization for extra fizz. Ale ferments for about two weeks, while lagers can take four to eight weeks before bottling and canning. This may seem like a complicated process, but it's simple when compared to distilling alcohol.

