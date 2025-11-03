The Hands-Down Best Food Trucks In Every State

Who doesn't love hitting up a favorite food truck? If you're lucky enough to have a fleet of trucks working your city, you're spoiled for choice when it comes to breakfast, lunch, and dinner — not to mention dessert. Sure, food truck menus are usually limited, but that also means that each and every item can be given some extra attention.

There are a ton of food trucks out there plying trades across the U.S., but which are the best? Which are the food trucks that you should absolutely not pass up a chance to order from, which are worthy of a spot on your vacation itinerary, and which are leading the way in innovation, creativity, and meals that are sit-down restaurant quality?

We wanted to know what the best food truck in each and every state is, so we did some digging. It wasn't easy, and in many cases, there are a number of trucks that are in the running. In order to be on our best list, we looked for trucks that are doing something unusual or over-the-top, trucks that have won awards and accolades from customers — and in some cases, organizations like the James Beard Foundation — and we also looked for trucks that are making a real difference in the community. Running a food truck comes with a lot of stress and a lot of headaches, so let's give a shout-out to some of those that are seriously killing it.