The Hands-Down Best Food Trucks In Every State
Who doesn't love hitting up a favorite food truck? If you're lucky enough to have a fleet of trucks working your city, you're spoiled for choice when it comes to breakfast, lunch, and dinner — not to mention dessert. Sure, food truck menus are usually limited, but that also means that each and every item can be given some extra attention.
There are a ton of food trucks out there plying trades across the U.S., but which are the best? Which are the food trucks that you should absolutely not pass up a chance to order from, which are worthy of a spot on your vacation itinerary, and which are leading the way in innovation, creativity, and meals that are sit-down restaurant quality?
We wanted to know what the best food truck in each and every state is, so we did some digging. It wasn't easy, and in many cases, there are a number of trucks that are in the running. In order to be on our best list, we looked for trucks that are doing something unusual or over-the-top, trucks that have won awards and accolades from customers — and in some cases, organizations like the James Beard Foundation — and we also looked for trucks that are making a real difference in the community. Running a food truck comes with a lot of stress and a lot of headaches, so let's give a shout-out to some of those that are seriously killing it.
Alabama — Dos Hermanos
There is literally no wrong choice to be made at Dos Hermanos, and while you might think twice about ordering something like ceviche from a food truck, when it's this one, the ceviche should definitely be on your radar. Other favorites include the quesadillas and the chorizo breakfast tacos, and everything's made better by the pickled carrots. The al pastor is outstanding, and customers very, very quickly turn into regulars.
Alaska — The Hungry Deckhand
The Hungry Deckhand has amassed a slew of awards for serving up some seriously outstanding sandwiches, including the (pictured) Pig Pen, with thick smoked hardwood bacon, smoked pork butt, and a truffle hot sauce on sourdough bread. Customers say it's not only the best sandwich in the state, but the best one they've had in their lives. Even if you're not sold on sourdough, this truck is changing minds and collecting a massive following in the process.
(907) 531-7877
Arizona — Emerson Fry Bread
If you've never had traditional fry bread, add that to your bucket list right now — and there's no better place to get it than the Emerson Fry Bread food truck. This Native family-owned and operated truck is braving the Arizona heat to serve up traditional fry bread topped with deliciousness that includes cinnamon and sugar or honey, along with burgers, a mutton sandwich, and stew — which comes with some of that delicious fry bread.
(602) 516-8228
Arkansas — Afrobites
Little Rock is home to one of the biggest and best food truck festivals in the country, so there's a lot of competition here. It's Afrobites that's getting a ton of love from customers, though, for serving up scratch-made meals curated from cuisines across the entire African continent. The servings are as plentiful as the food is delicious, jackfruit and lentil-based vegetarian dishes get rave reviews, and you should definitely not skip the plantains.
(501) 483-8721
California — Dulanville/Hotville Food Truck
The Dulanville and Hotville food truck is a co-branded collaboration between Kim Prince (of the Nashville hot chicken fame) and Greg Dulan (of Dulan's on Crenshaw). It's also the place to go for some seriously outstanding, real-deal hot chicken, and that's not an exaggeration: Prince's family was the very first to make Nashville hot chicken, and they've been doing it since the 1930s. Now she's brought it to Los Angeles to do a lot of good along the way: In 2025, the truck partnered with World Central Kitchen to help feed those displaced by wildfires.
(323) 496-0662
Colorado — Chile Con Quesadilla
Chile con Quesadilla's food truck is unmistakable — this bright pink van is seen all around the Denver area, and it's been collecting awards for years. There's a brick-and-mortar location now, too, but whichever you visit, you're guaranteed to get some life-changing birria, ridiculously good tacos, and if you love Mexican street corn just as much as the tacos, you're not going to be disappointed.
(303) 995-3757
Connecticut — Avellino Family BBQ
In 2024, Leland Avellino took home a win from NYC BBQ and the title of Brisket King of NYC. It's the kind of brisket that makes such an impact that customers who comment on their Instagram posts say that just seeing the photos takes them right back to the moment that they have the real thing in front of them, while others simply call it a feast.
(203) 241-8757
Delaware — Bivouac Pizza
The people of Delaware have spoken, and in 2025, Bivouac Pizza was voted as the fan favorite food truck over dozens of other entrants in the Delaware Food Truck Frenzy. The pizzas being served up here have been described as works of art, and there are a ton of options here, too. From your standard offerings to dessert pies and pizzas inspired by everything from Oktoberfest to apple pie, it's an absolute delight.
(302) 425-9079
Florida — Ms. Cheezious
There are a lot of ways to give your homemade grilled cheeses a serious upgrade, and Florida's Ms. Cheezious knows all the tricks. This award-winning shop has a brick-and-mortar restaurant along with the food truck, but we'd go as far as to suggest that if there's a perfect thing to order from a food truck, it might be grilled cheese. The menu here includes sandwiches with goat cheese and prosciutto, BBQ pulled pork, and a short rib melt that will change your opinion on what grilled cheese can be.
(305) 989-4019
Georgia — Yumbii
Fans of "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives" might think that Yumbii looked a little familiar, and that's because this Korean-inspired taco truck welcomed Guy Fieri there in 2025. What are Korean-inspired tacos? Think tacos and nachos with stir-fried tofu, Asian ribeye, and gochujang Buffalo wings. The sesame fries here are award-winning — and the recipe's top secret — and don't forget to grab some churros for dessert.
(404) 343-0672
Hawaii — The Musubi Truck
Hawaii has an almost staggering number of outstanding food trucks, but we're giving this one to The Musubi Truck. Why? Hawaii's love of Spam musubi goes all the way back to World War II, and this place — which now includes three trucks in Kapa'a, Koloa, and Lihue — is serving some of the best. The deep-fried musubi gets rave reviews, with some saying this truck is putting out dishes that rival the best five-star restaurants. Also? Don't forget an order of truffle tots.
Multiple locations
Idaho — The Kilted Kod
Classic fish and chips in Idaho? Absolutely: The Kilted Kod might have a small menu that pretty much includes just this traditional British favorite (with options for chicken strips and coleslaw, too), but it's earning a ton of fans for deliciously flaky fish, perfectly-seasoned batter, and stellar tartar sauce. What more can you ask for?
(202) 961-1881
Illinois — Yum Dum Truck
The Yum Dum Truck started with a pretty simple goal: Share some seriously delicious home cooking with the people of Chicago, and that's what it's been doing since 2014. Steamed dumplings and baowiches form the backbone of the menu, with the Korean fried chicken and cheesy kimchi balls earning this truck some serious fans. If you love sesame noodles, this is the place for you.
(847) 376-1925
Indiana — Books Bourbon & Bacon
What's on the menu at Books Bourbon & Bacon? The safest answer is that there's a little bit of everything, depending on the day. The featured image is duck fat Korean fried chicken, but you can also expect things like savory chicken and pork belly BBQ skewers, Korean corn dogs, and some seriously delicious donuts. Love the idea? Keep an eye on projects that are in the works, like a pop-up bodega and artists' space.
Iowa — Big Red Food Truck
The Big Red Food Truck is a familiar sight around Iowa, and in addition to serving up some ridiculously incredible-looking pizzas, this place counts lobster ravioli bites, al pastor street tacos, gyros, and walking taco boats among the most popular items. It's no wonder that this truck has been taking home awards for years, and yes, they cater!
(515) 320-5738
Kansas — The Pretzelly Truck
No one has ever turned down a soft pretzel in the history of, well, forever, especially when they look like the ones coming out of The Pretzelly Truck. Go for a classic salted or an everything-seasoned, and this place has anyone with a sweet tooth covered, too. There are s'mores and more on the menu here, and there's no way you'll regret these super-soft, deliciously flavorful pretzels that came to fruition after no less than 80 test batches. That's dedication!
(913) 908-4249
Kentucky — The Traveling Kitchen
Every day is taco day when The Traveling Kitchen is around, as this place is known for a menu featuring Korean fusion tacos. Every kind of taco on offer here has its fans, from the spicy pork to the tempura fish and the Bulgogi beef. There are pan-fried dumplings, too, and the answer to whether or not you should get an order of these is a resounding affirmative.
(502) 533-0855
Louisiana — Tre's Street Kitchen
Anyone who's out and about near Baton Rouge and happens to see Tre's Street Kitchen also out and about should definitely stop. This award-winning truck claims to be able to make a foodie out of anyone, and that starts with some serious fan-favorite burgers. It's the sauce that customers say puts this food truck head and shoulders above, and the good news is that you can order it by the bottle.
(225) 205-9203
Maine — Bite Into Maine
There are a lot of great restaurants for lobster in Maine, so it's not surprising that the state's best food truck is serving up some outstanding lobster rolls. Bite Into Maine gets high praise for Maine-style lobster rolls with a toasted, buttered roll that is the icing on the cake, so to speak. Plenty of people say that the best lobster roll in Maine can be found right here, and praise doesn't get much higher than that.
(207) 289-6142
Maryland — Deddle's Mini Donuts
Deedle's Donuts now has both a food truck and a location in the Lexington Market, and for owner Robin Holmes, it's a dream come true — and one that honors her mother, who gave the store its name. Mostly a catering truck these days, Deedle's truck — named Tootie — occasionally pops up at events and is serving up some seriously delicious mini donuts. The Oreo is a favorite, and so are the glazed.
(443) 738-4844
Massachusetts — Revelry
Boston's Revelry has raked in some serious awards, and it's no wonder. Every Tuesday, Friday, and weekend, you can find this truck serving up some New Orleans classics, from gumbo and jambalaya to delicious po'boys with fried chicken thighs, blackened chicken, and fried soft-shell crab. This truck knows NOLA: Forced to leave the city after Hurricane Katrina, Brian Ledet decided to bring New Orleans to his new home.
(857) 600-8414
Michigan — Fork in Nigeria
Would you drive all the way across the state for a food truck? Customers in Michigan do, when it's for Fork in Nigeria. Owner Prej Iroegbu first started cooking for his family in Nigeria, and he's still using the same farm-to-table mentality and vegetable-heavy cooking techniques he's always embraced. Customers rave about everything from the ox tails to the egusi and fufu, in generous portions that make for incredible leftovers.
(313) 285-8546
Minnesota — Brick Oven Bus
Anyone who loves pizza knows that a wood-fired pizza is just going to be better than one out of the oven, and that's where the Brick Oven Bus comes in. And yes, this is a school bus, carrying a wood-fired pizza oven. Serving up a variety of pies on a sourdough crust, this place receives high praise for its delicious toppings, perfectly soft and chewy crust, and friendly employees who'll let you take photos, because who believes this pizza came off a bus?
(651) 440-3070
Mississippi — Crooked Letter Kitchen
Crooked Letter Kitchen was such a popular food truck that it expanded to a few brick-and-mortar locations, but it's safe to say that it's still exciting when the food truck is on-site. What started as just a way to have a little fun cooking for people turned into a wildly popular venture, with customers loving fun and funky offerings like cotton candy lemonade and ribeye tacos. And the signature sauce? Above and beyond.
(601) 374-1757
Missouri — Ozark Mountain Biscuit Company
Has anyone ever said no to a sandwich served on a deliciously perfect buttermilk biscuit? We didn't think so, and the Ozark Mountain Biscuit Company has plenty of fans saying that some of the best are found here. Longtime fans of the food truck say that the brick-and-mortar is just as good, adding that a seasonal drink menu might be the perfect companion to a family biscuit recipe passed down through the generations.
(573) 447-6547
Montana — Aiko's
The Missoula-based Aiko's brands itself as a Japanese fusion truck that uses recipes passed down from chef Katie Webber's grandmother — and we all know that those are the best recipes of all. Popular dishes include the chicken karaage and the combo meal that pairs it with the korokke, and happy customers confirm that this is sure to leave anyone satisfied. The tofu is delicious, too, and the mochi donuts are a must.
(406) 218-6322
Nebraska — Leon Food Truck
The Leon Food Truck hails from Norfolk, Nebraska, and it's been the darling of the State Fair for a while. In 2024, the truck earned a news spot with its award-winning loaded potato dish, and in 2025, it was Neptune's Melt that added to the wins. Lauded for having some of the best birria tacos around, customers say that the quesadilla is absolutely not to be missed.
(402) 940-2787
Nevada — The Cookie Bar
Las Vegas is home to some unimaginably decadent desserts, but if you're in the mood for something you can eat while you're on the move, look no further than The Cookie Bar. This food truck has gotten a ton of attention for serving up some wildly imaginative cookies, from the ube velvet and cozy chai to the cornbread cookie bar with honey buttercream frosting. New things happen all the time, and regular customers say that those days when the Vegas heat is not-so-bad are perfect for a delicious hot chocolate.
(702) 335-9307
New Hampshire — Wicked Tasty
If you're thinking that New Hampshire doesn't have the number of food trucks that other states do, that's due to the fact that laws are incredibly complicated. What the state lacks in quantity is made up for in quality, with trucks like Wicked Tasty. With burgers and dogs as well as dishes like short rib poutine and loaded fries, the menu is as delicious as the name suggests — especially, customers say, the poutine.
(603) 699-5217
New Jersey — Five Sisters Food Co
The Five Sisters Food Co has a ton of awards to its name, and it's easy to see why. With a menu that includes things like whiskey-glazed burgers, meatloaf sliders with an apple pie moonshine BBQ sauce, and award-winning pulled pork, this truck has earned its accolades. And it truly is a family affair, run by Libby and George Miller, along with their five daughters. The family built the idea for the truck around pig roasts, expanded to burgers, and the rest is history.
(609) 721-1448
New Mexico — El Chile Toreado
Food trucks are legit, and in case anyone has any doubts, look no further than El Chile Toreado. This Santa Fe-based, family-run business got a shout-out from the James Beard Foundation in 2023, and customers say there's no way to go wrong. The salsa's the sort of thing you can eat on its own, the vegetarian options are incredible, and overall, some say this isn't just the best food truck in the state, but the best food ... full stop.
(505) 500-0033
New York — Pizza Luca
It almost goes without saying that there are a ton of great places for pizza in New York City, from the pizza joints that are staples in their boroughs to those hole-in-the-wall places serving outstanding pies. A top food truck? That's Pizza Luca. Getting praise from everyone from Martha Stewart to Nicole Kidman, this place has grown to five trucks, two catering trailers, and also offers frozen pizza pick-up for the perfect pie on the nights when you just can't. It turns out that antique trucks fitted with wood-fired pizza ovens and a delicious pie recipe are a winning combination.
(888) 282-2206
North Carolina — Arepa Culture
As the name of this place suggests, it's serving up traditional arepas. These cornmeal-based, pita-like breads make for some seriously incredible taco-like creations, and here, they're served with ingredients like Norwegian smoked salmon, BBQ pork loin, or shredded beef. There's really no way to go wrong, especially when you opt for the cilantro sauce: That has a ton of fans, and so does the extra-flavorful sour cream.
(919) 977-4069
North Dakota — Das Mountain
When it comes to one of North Dakota's most famous dishes, that's the German-Russian dish known stateside as cheese buttons. It's no surprise that a top-tier food truck serves up German favorites. That's Das Mountain, and this truck gets major kudos for serving up the kind of food that reminds customers of home-cooked meals. Plus, has anyone ever said no to one of those giant soft pretzels? We thought not.
(701) 527-7762
Ohio — Ray Ray's Hog Pit
There's no shortage of awards, accolades, and praise for Ray Ray's, and anyone who visits the food truck will get some of the same crave-worthy BBQ that's on offer at the brick-and-mortar locations. Think jerk chicken, pulled pork, hot links, and bulk BBQ, and customers also love that oh-so-creamy mac and cheese. Don't skip the pulled pork, and for those who love BBQ sauces, this place is doing it right.
(614) 698-6311
Oklahoma — Monte's Gourmet Hot Dogs
While West Virginia might be the state that eats the most hot dogs, hot dog fans who are heading to Oklahoma won't be disappointed if they decide to stop at Monte's Gourmet Hot Dogs. This food truck has the five-minute dog down to a science, so not only are customers getting a legit gourmet meal, but there's no wait, either. The service gets high praise along with the Creole dog and the Chicago dog in particular, and what more do you need?
(405) 565-0073
Oregon — Sorbu Paninoteca
There are no ordinary sandwiches on the menu at Sorbu Paninoteca, and instead, you can expect ingredients like house-made pork sausage, marinated and grilled eggplant, and specials like a pistachio swirl ricotta cake. That's what's on the menu at the time of this writing, but that changes every two weeks. It's no wonder that customers call this an upscale food cart, celebrated for ultra-fresh, seasonal ingredients always served on perfect bread.
(971) 895-6369
Pennsylvania — Humpty's Dumplings
Dumplings might just be the perfect food truck dish: Endlessly versatile and easy to serve, it's also easy to see why Humpty's Dumplings is such a hit. Because this is Pennsylvania, we're also not surprised to find that the cheesesteak dumplings are a favorite, but across the board, it's the dough and perfectly crispy exterior that keep customers coming back. There are vegetarian options, too, and as for the Buffalo chicken? Fire.
(215) 935-6180
Rhode Island — Farm to Sandwich
There's some seriously buzzy press around Farm to Sandwich, and it's easy to see why: This truck got started with a straightforward guiding principle, which was to source ultra-fresh ingredients from around the state and make some outstanding food. Those who visit say it's absolutely worth it, with the chicken sandwiches in particular getting 10/10 rave reviews. The same can be said for the lobster rolls.
(914) 310-0810
South Carolina — Roti Rolls
Since 2010, Roti Rolls has been a favorite food truck in Charleston, South Carolina. (A second truck has since been added, based in Atlanta, Georgia.) As far as favorite dishes, you'll hear a lot about the Thurman Murman, made with local beef (or pork), house-made kimchi, and a Creole mac and cheese. Sound delicious? It is, and it's helped make this food truck a massive favorite for more than a decade and a half.
(843) 822-5070
South Dakota — 605 Island Guy
Legit Samoan food in South Dakota? From a food truck? Absolutely, as long as the food truck is 605 Island Guy. Chef Nefu Mageo says that he learned to cook from his parents, and now, he's passing along all those outstanding flavors to Sioux Falls. The pictured dish is the poke combo, but based on the excitement that follows him on social media, everything is just as delicious.
facebook.com/profile.php?id=61561943409724
(605) 270-3216
Tennessee — The Grilled Cheeserie
These sandwiches might look straightforward, but there are a lot of tricks to making an outstanding grilled cheese. Given the amount of buzzy press around The Grilled Cheeserie, it's safe to say they're all at work here. The food truck's menu includes favorites like a pimento mac and cheese and a quesabirria melt, both of which win fans for being perfectly cheesy, deliciously creamy, and brilliantly crunchy.
(615) 203-0351
Texas — Distant Relatives
There's no way to doubt what Distant Relatives is bringing to the table, as this food truck gets a shout-out in the Michelin Guide for its barbecue, described as a mix of old-school incredible with modern updates. Taking notes from the flavors and practices of the African diaspora, this place gets rave reviews for its brisket, the burnt ends, and sides like the black eyed peas and grits.
(512) 717-2504
Utah — Nana's Sonoran Hot Dogs
How good are Nana's Sonoran Hot Dogs? They're so good that loyal customers say that when they find out this food truck is within driving distance, they'll drop what they're doing and head out. The hot dogs start with a deliciously perfect roll and ultra-fresh veggies. Things get better when they're wrapped in perfectly cooked bacon, and seriously ... did we mention the bacon?
facebook.com/nanassonoranhotdogs
(632) 210-7320
Vermont — Farmers & Foragers
The only sad thing about Farmers & Foragers is that it closes during the winter months, so there's a limited time to get there and get your fix of stellar dishes made from locally and sustainably sourced ingredients. That includes the lobster rolls, which have plenty of customers saying that they're the best around. Add a variety of cocktails and beer, and it's a total win.
(802) 557-5074
Virginia — Rossana
Owners (and sisters) Randi and Maria Milton describe their Rossana coffee truck as the thing that allowed them to fulfill a lifelong dream, serving handcrafted coffees and delicious pastries on the go. They say it's all about the quality, and not every coffee van starts with a partnership with an art museum. Now that they're off and running, they're gaining tons of fans who keep going back for old and new favorites.
(202) 618-2388
Washington — El Fat Cat Grill
That incredible-looking cheeseburger pictured is the Smokey Bandido, and that picture alone kind of explains why this food truck warns that it's entirely possible it'll sell out on any day. It also explains why it has loyal customers who stop multiple days in a row, loving everything from the pineapple salsa and the coleslaw to the delightfully spicy Green Hornet burger.
(509) 546-1413
West Virginia — Food By Fire
Food By Fire is exactly that: Fire. Officially specializing in smoked meats of all kinds, one scroll through this truck's social media shows that it's far from a one-trick pony. Sure, there are incredible sandwiches stacked high with smoked meat, but there's also hot dogs, nachos, pizza, and cookies. Everything's incredibly good; you definitely have to try the hot honey pizza, and the smashburgers will change your idea of what a smashburger can and should be.
Wisconsin — Heirloom MKE
Wisconsinites might be familiar with Heirloom MKE, and a tragic footnote to the story. This fan-favorite food truck was destroyed by an electrical fire in 2023, and in July of 2025, the owners announced they were back up, running, and on the road. Known for a farm-to-table mentality and dishes like the cheese curds and short rib mac and cheese, the portions are huge, but they make great leftovers.
(262) 229-1157
Wyoming — Double Dub's
Buffalo, New York, is known for its wings, of course, but it's Wyoming's Double Dub's that have taken the top spot at Buffalo's National Buffalo Wing Festival not once, not twice, but for four years in a row. That fourth win came in 2025, and it also gave this place a total of 22 trophies from the New York festival. Still doubt? This place has also broken a world record for most wings sold in 24 hours: 48,083.
(307) 399-4035
Methodology
There are a lot of outstanding food trucks all across the country, and choosing the best in each state was tough. First, what we didn't judge on: We didn't disqualify anyone based on the menu, and looked at trucks serving everything from coffee and desserts to full catering menus.
In order to make our list, we looked for food trucks that met our criteria, which started with getting high praise for turning out a consistently great product, no matter how long it had been around. We also looked for trucks that have gotten recognition from organizations like the James Beard Foundation and the Michelin Guide, and we looked for mission statements that made a commitment to local sourcing, sustainability, and community involvement. We looked for reviews that mentioned fast, friendly service, and we also looked for food trucks that regularly posted when the product was sold out. Finally, we looked at the menu offerings, for both creativity or — in some cases — a commitment to upholding long-held traditions.