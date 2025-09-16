25 Of The Country's Best Food Trucks Are All In This One State, According To Yelp
Food truck culture has long secured its place as a versatile, often affordable alternative to dining at restaurants. The food truck industry has grown into a $1.8 billion market in the United States, with trucks including everything from desserts to fried foods and all things in between. According to a recent compilation from 2025 Yelp reviews, 25 of the country's very best food trucks are located on the sandy shores of the Aloha State, Hawaii.
Out of a list of 100 food trucks from across the nation, a quarter of them are scattered throughout the islands of Hawaii, such as Oahu, Kaua'i, Big Island, and Maui (here are a few other of the best places to eat in Maui). First place, aka Yelp's best food truck of the year, was secured by Tony's Catch, located in Kapa'a, Kauai, Hawaii, while third place was taken by Taco Libre, located in Koloa, Kauai, Hawaii. Other Hawaiian food trucks like Aloha Shrimp, Pit Stop Hawaii Food Truck, and Suns Out Buns Out continue down the list with spots 14, 16, and 27. Yelp crowned Hawaii with the most top-rated food trucks in the country, followed by California and Oregon.
Hawaii dominates the food truck scene
Some of the foods that Hawaii is best known for – such as fresh seafood, Hawaiian barbecue, and the beloved loco moco dish – made the top of Yelp's food truck list. Tony's Catch is highly praised for Zicatela-style fish tacos, ahi tuna tostadas, and a loaded poke bowl. One enthusiastic Yelper left a review that called Tony's Catch "the true definition of aloha." Other cuisines that made the top 100 include Thai food with Maui's HI Thai Food at number 25, Hawaiian barbecue with Maui's Aloha 'Aina BBQ and Catering at number 47, and burgers with Kauai's Shaka Burgers Hawaii at spot 88.
Hawaii's exciting food truck scene is nothing new. The islands have been a melting pot of culinary mobile eateries since the early 2000s, breathing life into events such as Eat The Street Hawaii food truck festival in Honolulu, O'ahu, Hawaii, which brought together over 40 trucks in an event with live music and celebration (among 12 other food truck festivals in the U.S. you should know). From the vibrant North Shore to quieter streets on smaller islands, Hawaiians seem to have a flair for incorporating award-winning, fresh, local ingredients into innovative cuisines with their food truck scene.