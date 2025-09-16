25 Of The Country's Best Food Trucks Are All In This One State, According To Yelp

Food truck culture has long secured its place as a versatile, often affordable alternative to dining at restaurants. The food truck industry has grown into a $1.8 billion market in the United States, with trucks including everything from desserts to fried foods and all things in between. According to a recent compilation from 2025 Yelp reviews, 25 of the country's very best food trucks are located on the sandy shores of the Aloha State, Hawaii.

Out of a list of 100 food trucks from across the nation, a quarter of them are scattered throughout the islands of Hawaii, such as Oahu, Kaua'i, Big Island, and Maui (here are a few other of the best places to eat in Maui). First place, aka Yelp's best food truck of the year, was secured by Tony's Catch, located in Kapa'a, Kauai, Hawaii, while third place was taken by Taco Libre, located in Koloa, Kauai, Hawaii. Other Hawaiian food trucks like Aloha Shrimp, Pit Stop Hawaii Food Truck, and Suns Out Buns Out continue down the list with spots 14, 16, and 27. Yelp crowned Hawaii with the most top-rated food trucks in the country, followed by California and Oregon.