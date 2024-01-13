Why Cheese Buttons Are One Of North Dakota's Most Famous Dishes

The origin of North Dakota's most treasured recipe has its roots in the story of immigrants to the area. In the late 1800s, a wave of northern European settlers arrived in the Dakota Territories to make land claims. German-Russian farmers who had lived in Russia and Ukraine for decades were among the largest of all the immigrant groups, settling in widespread areas of the state. And, naturally, they brought their hearty foodways with them, including the famous cheese dumplings (käse knöpfen, or käse knepfla), which may have been influenced by Ukrainian varenyky.

The German-Russian population tended to live in close-knit communities and, consciously or not, protected their unique heritage and culture for many decades. The recipe for the dish now known stateside as cheese buttons was passed down through families for generations, making use of wheat grown by local farmers and homemade cottage cheese produced by farm wives. As descendants of those early immigrants continue to celebrate their roots, the cheese dumpling remains a symbol of cultural continuity and a delicious reminder of the blending of traditions in the American heartland.