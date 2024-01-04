If You're Thinking Of Launching A Food Truck, Get Ready For Headaches

The food truck industry has seen remarkable growth since 2017 and according to Toast, has an average annual market size increase of 7.9%. This steady influx of food trucks is significantly reshaping the culinary landscape, not just in cities where street foods like hot dogs have long been a staple but also in small towns across America. The concept of running a food truck, with the ability to move from event to event and interact with diverse groups of people, carries a certain bohemian charm. However, the process of starting and operating a food truck involves more complexities than you might initially think.

To understand these unique challenges, we spoke with Kenny Nadeau, owner of Uncle Kenny's BBQ & Catering, and the food truck, Uncle Kenny's Take-Away. Nadeau, who previously ran a St. Louis-style brick-and-mortar restaurant, has transitioned to operating a food trailer which he pulls behind his truck. Over the past year, as his food business has grown, he has gained firsthand insight into how running a food truck differs from managing a traditional restaurant, each with its own distinct set of challenges.

While food trucks offer a flexible and potentially lucrative business model, they also require careful planning, adaptability, and an understanding of the nuances of mobile food service. From navigating logistical challenges to adapting to various local regulations and building a loyal customer base, the journey of a food truck operator is filled with unique obstacles full of headaches, especially in the beginning.