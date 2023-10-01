The Reason Food Truck Menus Are Usually Limited

Nothing draws the crowds like a good food truck. In the past decade alone, a food concept that was once limited to burgers, burritos, and hot dogs has transcended into a wide variety of fine cuisines — from Asian fusion to gourmet donuts. These restaurants on wheels attract foodies of all ages and origins and, depending on where they're parked on what day, can bring together coworkers from separate offices and regulars from the local rival breweries. But, no matter if it's one or an entire food truck festival, don't be surprised to find that, most of the time, the menus posted on their car doors are shorter than what you're used to. That's not necessarily a bad thing, however.

It's no secret that, while they may deliver big flavors, food trucks are smaller than the average restaurant — leaving cooks with a lot less space to work with. Not only does this lead toward a particularly crowded prep space, but it also means there's a lot less room for storage. For this reason, the chefs on food trucks have to think critically about what ingredients they keep on the truck — and, for them, every bit of storage space is valuable real estate. What they keep on board has to not only be used, but it has to make enough money to earn its spot. So, usually, every item listed on a food truck menu is well thought out, so you can almost always guarantee it's going to taste really, really good.