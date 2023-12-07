A Master Brewer's Tip For Approaching Food And Beer Pairings

If you're looking to take your craft beer game to the next level, knowing how to pair beer with food is the move. To help us bring a professional touch to the conversation, we reached out to Jeff Tyler, head brewer and co-owner of Spice Trade Brewery & Kitchen, for his thoughts on the topic.

"For beer pairings, sometimes the beer is the star and sometimes the food is. Each pairing is different but my general guideline is first to match the intensity of your beer and food," Tyler told us. "If you're eating something light and delicate like a pan-seared fish, you want to pair that with a light and delicate beer so as to not overpower the flavors of your dish. If you're eating something with more intense flavors, you can typically amp up your beer with something more bold."

This sound advice is similar to how most food and beverage pairings go, so if you're comfortable with food and wine pairings, just bring that experience to the world of beer. Although beer and wine are quite different in many respects, how you identify their flavor profiles and match them with food is pretty similar.