2 Anheuser-Busch Breweries Are About To Close — Here's Why

Anheuser-Busch is looking to shake up its brewery business for 2026 with the sale of one of its oldest breweries and the closure of two more. The company's Newark, New Jersey, brewery, which has been in operation since 1951, is going to be sold to property development firm Goodman Group. Breweries that are located in Fairfield, California, and Merrimack, New Hampshire, will close permanently.

The closings aren't being presented as part of a downsizing on Anheuser-Busch's part, based on released statements. Downsizing hasn't been a public issue since corporate staff layoffs in 2023. Production from those three facilities is going to be shifted to other breweries across the country. A spokesperson for the company has said that the goal is to "invest more in our remaining operations," per Fox Business. With the loss of these three breweries, Anheuser-Busch will be left with a total of nine remaining in operation across the country.

The changes are coming in 2026, although no firm timeline was provided for when the three facilities will shut down. The company has said that there shouldn't be any major disruption to its wholesale network as a result of the shutdowns. Based on that, it seems as though the company is attempting to make this change a seamless one so that product availability is not affected.

Part of the reason for the shake-up is the $300 million investment in manufacturing operations that took place earlier this year. Other facilities throughout the country were upgraded, which led to the consolidation of production and the closure of these three breweries.