2 Anheuser-Busch Breweries Are About To Close — Here's Why
Anheuser-Busch is looking to shake up its brewery business for 2026 with the sale of one of its oldest breweries and the closure of two more. The company's Newark, New Jersey, brewery, which has been in operation since 1951, is going to be sold to property development firm Goodman Group. Breweries that are located in Fairfield, California, and Merrimack, New Hampshire, will close permanently.
The closings aren't being presented as part of a downsizing on Anheuser-Busch's part, based on released statements. Downsizing hasn't been a public issue since corporate staff layoffs in 2023. Production from those three facilities is going to be shifted to other breweries across the country. A spokesperson for the company has said that the goal is to "invest more in our remaining operations," per Fox Business. With the loss of these three breweries, Anheuser-Busch will be left with a total of nine remaining in operation across the country.
The changes are coming in 2026, although no firm timeline was provided for when the three facilities will shut down. The company has said that there shouldn't be any major disruption to its wholesale network as a result of the shutdowns. Based on that, it seems as though the company is attempting to make this change a seamless one so that product availability is not affected.
Part of the reason for the shake-up is the $300 million investment in manufacturing operations that took place earlier this year. Other facilities throughout the country were upgraded, which led to the consolidation of production and the closure of these three breweries.
Sagging sales of suds?
Although the company's position is focused on streamlining operations, sales figures for Anheuser-Busch over the past year have been on the decline. According to Just Drinks, AB InBev's U.S. revenue was down 1.2% in the first nine months of 2025. This follows on the heels of a 2% drop in 2024. Sales to retailers and wholesalers dropped both years as well. That being said, one week before this announcement, the company made an investment of nearly half a billion dollars in Beatbox, the hard punch company, to take 85% ownership.
According to the New York Post, the closings are not related to performance. There will be no issues with product availability during the transition period that shifts production to other facilities. If that's all true, then consumers shouldn't even register the shift at all, and shelves should remain stocked with Bud, Bud Light, and the many other beers that you never even knew Anheuser-Busch owned.
The 475 affected full-time employees who would no longer be working at the closed breweries are being offered the chance to relocate to other facilities across the country, including a stipend to cover expenses. Those not interested in relocating will be offered a severance package. Retraining is also being offered for those who might need to take on different roles as a result of redundancy. As long as everything goes as planned, it sounds like both employees and consumers should get through this shift without much trouble.