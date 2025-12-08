This Popular Boxed Wine Just Got Scooped Up By Budweiser's Parent Company

Anheuser-Busch announced this week that it is adding Texas-based BeatBox, a brand of ready-to-drink alcoholic punch, to its "beyond beer" product line. You may not be aware of all of the beer brands Anheuser Busch owns, and the same likely applies to the company's non-beer products as well. The alcoholic beverage giant already owns NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer and Cutwater Spirits, but this newest acquisition will expand the company's scope to also include a line of fruit-forward beverages in self-described "party punch" flavors. The deal is expected to close early next year, with Anheuser Busch paying a whopping $490 million for an 85% stake of BeatBox. The deal also includes a path to full ownership for Anheuser Busch over the next five years.

Brendan Whitworth, CEO of Anheuser-Busch, expressed his excitement about the deal in the joint press release, citing the fast growth of BeatBox in the ready-to-drink market, as well as the ability of the BeatBox team to connect with the brand's customers. Co-founder and CEO of BeatBox Justin Fenchel noted the brand's growth over the past 14 years in the release. Taking a company from an MBA project to a valuation of over half a billion dollars is quite an achievement — especially in such a short time — but according to Fenchel, the focus for the founders is the same that it has always been: "bringing people together and making the world more fun!"