Mark Cuban Says He's Leaving Shark Tank After 16 Seasons
Mark Cuban announced on Showtime's basketball-focused "All The Smoke" podcast that he'll be leaving "Shark Tank" at the end of Season 16, currently scheduled to wrap in 2025. The departure has not yet been confirmed by the ABC network, but in a conversation with the Hollywood Reporter, Cuban confirmed the decision. He told the Reporter he's looking forward to spending more time with his family — he and his wife Tiffany Stewart are the parents of Alexis, Alyssa, and Jake, who are between 13 and 20 years old. "I just want to have a couple summers with my teens before they go off on their own," he explained.
The Dallas Mavericks owner first appeared as a guest judge during Season 2, returning as a regular Shark in the following season, participating in hundreds of episodes with his fellow judges. The show features optimistic entrepreneurs pitching their ideas to the panel of Sharks, hoping for financing from the experienced set of financiers.
Cuban has impacted many businesses
Mark Cuban told "All The Smoke" hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson he loves the Shark Tank because "it sends the message the American dream is alive and well" –- entrepreneurs from small towns across America have learned how to pitch their businesses on the show, inspiring scores of people to start companies for themselves. He called out one successful Shark Tank investment, BeatBox Beverages, an alcohol-containing "party punch." Cuban's initial million-dollar investment played a pivotal role in the company's growth, contributing to its recent success in securing an additional $200 million in funding. He might be down a bit when it comes to the cash investments, but in terms of companies staying afloat, he's winning.
Other fortunate food and beverage entrepreneurs listed among the portfolio of Cuban's deals on the show include gourmet chocolate company Gatsby Chocolate, puffed snack company Snacklins, Korean food truck chain CupBop, and animal-free deli company Mrs. Goldfarb's Unreal Deli. Mark Cuban's down-to-earth approach and enthusiasm will be missed by "Shark Tank" followers.