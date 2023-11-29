Mark Cuban Says He's Leaving Shark Tank After 16 Seasons

Mark Cuban announced on Showtime's basketball-focused "All The Smoke" podcast that he'll be leaving "Shark Tank" at the end of Season 16, currently scheduled to wrap in 2025. The departure has not yet been confirmed by the ABC network, but in a conversation with the Hollywood Reporter, Cuban confirmed the decision. He told the Reporter he's looking forward to spending more time with his family — he and his wife Tiffany Stewart are the parents of Alexis, Alyssa, and Jake, who are between 13 and 20 years old. "I just want to have a couple summers with my teens before they go off on their own," he explained.

The Dallas Mavericks owner first appeared as a guest judge during Season 2, returning as a regular Shark in the following season, participating in hundreds of episodes with his fellow judges. The show features optimistic entrepreneurs pitching their ideas to the panel of Sharks, hoping for financing from the experienced set of financiers.