Here's What You Need To Know About Gatsby Chocolate From Shark Tank

Gatsby Chocolate is one of the latest food brands to attempt to get to the next level on "Shark Tank." The show's 15th season premiere is slated for September 29th on ABC, where the co-founders of this low-calorie chocolate brand will be standing before sharks like Barbara Corcoran and Mark Cuban. You might have heard of one of its co-founders, ex-lawyer Doug Bouton because he also co-founded Halo Top, the popular low-cal ice cream. After selling Halo Top in 2019, Doug wanted to do the same for chocolate as he did for ice cream, and two years later, he founded Gatsby Chocolate with his brother and co-founder Ryan Bouton, who will appear on the show with him.

The current product lineup includes chocolate bars in four flavors: Almond Dark, Cookies and Cream, Fudge Brownie, and Sea Salt Extra Dark. Its Facebook page also promises new products launching soon, including a peanut butter madness chocolate bar. Gatsby also used to sell peanut butter cups that were just 50 calories each, so we personally hope those make a comeback. You can purchase the chocolate at Walmart stores nationwide. The brand even wants to treat customers around this Shark Tank buzz, so it's offering one free chocolate bar when you purchase two at your local retailer by signing up with your cell number via this link.