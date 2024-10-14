The Spooky Pennsylvania Restaurant Where Diners Eat 43 Feet Underground

Bube's is a perfect representation of why we love visiting some of the oldest restaurants across the United States — they all have such fascinating stories to tell, and you can step back in time while indulging in delectable food and drink. Take Bamonte's, Brooklyn's oldest Italian restaurant with its mob ties, or Antoine's in New Orleans, the oldest family-run restaurant in the country. Bube's is no exception, with roots stretching back 150 years.

Alois Bube came from Germany to the U.S. and landed in Pennsylvania's Lancaster County, where German immigrants who'd come before him had already established a booming beer scene, introducing Americans to crisp lagers when they'd so long been used to English ales. Bube bought his Mount Joy brewery in 1876 and kept expanding on it over the years, even adding a hotel.

Bube died in 1908 and the brewery closed in 1920, but had been so successful that his family had enough money to keep the building. They reopened it as a museum in 1970, and soon after, added back the hotel and restaurant spaces. In 1982, Sam Allen acquired the building and began fully restoring the brewery back to its original glory — a Pennsylvania law change in 1996 finally allowed him to start brewing and selling beer again. Today, with its beer, food, and unique, historic, and slightly spooky catacombs dining experience, we're adding Bube's Brewery to our list of the best breweries to visit across the U.S.