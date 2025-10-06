18 Cheesecake Factory Appetizers, Ranked Worst To Best
One notable feature of The Cheesecake Factory is its incredibly long and diverse menu. Whether you're in the mood for brunch, apps and drinks, or a filling dinner, you can go there for any meal. I wanted to try a wide range of its appetizers, of which there's no shortage, so I taste-tested some fan favorites and the menu items that sounded interesting to me. Whether you're looking for bang for your buck or just need some insight on what to order, this list will help.
I factored in my personal preferences along with the overall flavor, texture, and presentation of each dish. I went to my local restaurant to taste a range of options, ranking them from worst to best. However, similar to when I tried every Cheesecake Factory bowl, none of these appetizers were bad, likely because the restaurant is a from-scratch kitchen. But given that this is indeed a ranking, something has to be last, right?
18. Buffalo Blast
These are pretty beloved by the public, with many copycat recipes, so their placement at the bottom of the rankings really boils down to personal preference. The Buffalo Blasts could be a good pick for Buffalo wing lovers, as the interior has that classic peppery bite, although not as strong as you'd get from wings coated in the sauce. Each Buffalo Blast is a blend of chicken, cheese, and Buffalo sauce, all tucked inside a fried spiced wrapper. They are warm and crisp, speckled with spices.
The breading in this app was heavy and didn't have enough filling to back it up — you can see how the ratio between the breading and filling is off in the photo. It's served with celery and blue cheese dressing, which I preferred over the appetizer itself; it's the all-star for me in this dish. The presentation is great, but I found other dishes more flavorsome with a better delivery.
17. Chicken Pot Stickers
The Chicken Pot Stickers have a crispy exterior and softer inner bite. The presentation is beautiful, making the app one of the most photogenic of those I tried. The texture is wonderful, but while I greatly appreciate that the chicken isn't too chewy, I want a bit more from the poultry filling. I can get a trace of ginger and a touch of tangy sweetness from the sauce. There's an aroma of sesame oil, which I like, but it didn't make the app appealing enough to compete with the numerous options on this list that I'd reach for over this one.
I like sauces and know they can bolster most dishes, but I also want the main dish to be flavorful on its own. As it stands, you need to take a bite and then thoroughly dunk these in the sauce to give them more flavor dimension. While I preferred these over the heavy breading of the Buffalo Blasts, I felt the sauce carried the brunt of the flavor.
16. Factory Nachos
This dish consists of house-made crunchy tortilla chips, melted cheese, red chile sauce, pickled jalapeños, and green onions. It's also topped with the sour cream, guac, and salsa trio that we'll see a few more times on this list. Each piece is loaded up with a little of this and that, ensuring you get a bite that's not just a plain chip. These are delightfully crunchy, and I like the bits of the red chile sauce and gooey cheese.
There's nothing wrong with these nachos; it's just that they're up against some heavy competition with stronger flavors. While there are a lot of creative toppings for nachos, I can understand the need to keep things simple (without adding beans, meat, etc.) to make it more palatable to the masses. I can appreciate the perfectly and evenly placed jalapeños, but I'd probably ask for more of them to load onto my nachos next time, if possible.
15. Buffalo Wings
Upon smelling the Buffalo wings, I knew they'd pack a nice punch. They have that sneeze-when-you-inhale sort of spiciness that happens when your nose gets stimulated by the capsaicin. The wings have a welcome warmth of spice and that alluring red hue. The chicken is cooked well, meaning there aren't any funny-textured bits to make it off-putting.
The blue cheese, though, I could guzzle down. The sauce contains delightful chunks of blue cheese that add welcome complexity to the wings' heat, thanks to their nutty and creamy notes. The wings are good, but they are even better with the sauce. But since the sauce isn't the main component, I'll have to keep this app in the lower end of the ranking.
14. Soup of the day
I love soup; it's something I make year-round, and if I order it at a restaurant, I want it to blow me away. I tasted a couple of the soups of the day, and both were good. Would I order them over the previous dishes? Yes, but I wouldn't order them over the upcoming ones. The Cream of Chicken with Artichoke Hearts and Mushrooms is served six days a week and has lots of nice toppings and a hefty piece of artichoke. It's creamy and salty with small bits of chicken.
The Mexican Chicken and Tortilla soup is served daily and has a minestrone-like base — heavily tomato-y but with avocado, chicken, and cheese. It has a nice texture, with fresh, snappy corn kernels and crunchy tortilla. Unlike the previous apps, I may be inclined to get a cup of occasional soup, but it wouldn't be the star of the appetizers.
13. Warm Crab Dip
The fresh crab dip is creamy and mild, with the slight sweetness of crab and the earthiness of artichoke. It is smooth and easy to eat and has a light oceanic aroma. There's a lot of oil, though; the bowl has a rim of it that you will inevitably scoop up in every bite, wiping your mouth each time with your napkin. It comes with scrumptious crostini that are crisp (if not also a tad oily from the grilling or toasting process), but you can tell they are fresh, as they still have some springiness. Like the Buffalo wings' blue cheese, the sideshow bread is the real star. I wanted a bit more seasoning or herbs in the dip itself, which is why this lands in the 13th position. I will give kudos to the crab and its freshness, though.
12. Ahi Tuna & Shrimp Ceviche
The ahi shrimp and tuna ceviche is immaculately plated, something I can say for all Cheesecake Factory dishes. Attention to detail never wavers. This appetizer is a little spicy, bringing a mouthful of flavor. The tuna is incredible, buttery, and nearly melts in your mouth. The shrimp adds more of a bite, while the avocado imparts that creamy flavor and texture. There's a range of textures here, especially when you factor in the topping.
The green onion, cilantro, and lime juice were a bit difficult to ladle onto the ceviche. Its flavor brings a welcome uplift to the dish. If there were more of it on the actual ceviche, this would rank higher. I like pops of presentation and pops of color. If you like ceviche, this is worth ordering. This dish is certainly a step up from the crab dip, despite both being seafood-focused.
11. Fried Macaroni and Cheese
One time, my husband ordered the Fried Macaroni and Cheese for takeout, and I have to say, it's 10 times better fresh — but that goes for everything on this list. As for this appetizer, let's start with the tomato sauce, which is creamy and noticeably sweet. The mac and cheese balls are perfectly crisp and pretty large. There's a lot of macaroni cheese on the inside, too. The mac and cheese itself is rich, cheesy, and tasty. It's a fun dish, but there's quite a lot of breading, and it isn't as exciting as the cheesy stuff itself.
That being said, we've reached the part of the list where I'd happily get everything again because each app is subsequently better, and yet, there's nothing wrong with any of them. Plus, I'd like to point out how incredible these mac and cheese balls look; they look even better than the ones on The Cheesecake Factory website — perfectly round and fried.
10. Ahi Poke Nachos
When you want a memorable and flavorful appetizer that's nothing like your average quesadilla or nachos, then the Ahi Poke Nachos is a must-order. Again, we see the high-quality tuna that is so buttery, it melts in your mouth. It's not fishy at all, making it perfect for those who aren't fans of, say, fish and chips. The fried wontons offer a lighter texture than tortilla chip-based nachos. Then there's avocado, bits of green onion, chiles, a sprinkle of sesame seeds, and a sriracha aioli.
I wanted a bit more of the toppings throughout on the wonton chips (particularly the ones toward the interior), but as a whole, the flavors of everything really shine. I brought leftovers of nearly every dish home to share with my family (immediately after returning from the restaurant), and my father-in-law quite liked these! They could be a crowdpleaser and were all-around more compelling than the mac and cheese balls.
9. Pretzel Bites with Cheddar Cheese Fondue
What's not to like about a classic cheese fondue? The Pretzel Bites with Cheddar Cheese Fondue is a fun appetizer for the table, and kids will like it too. The cheese is viscous enough to adhere to the pretzel without dripping off — a just-right scenario. The pretzels are scrumptious and buttery on the outside and pillowy on the inside, with that pretzel-y chew. Because the pretzels are a bit slick, rip them in half before dunking in the fondue to ensure the cheese goo sticks onto them. The appetizer is also served with whole-grain mustard to bring a bit of tang and uplift to the heaviness of the bread and creamy cheese. While the ahi nachos are incredibly flavorful, there are certainly times when you want something more muted, but that's still well-executed.
8. Sweet Corn Tamale Cakes
The Sweet Corn Tamale Cakes are memorable for their taste and plating. As the name suggests, this appetizer has sweetness from the corn, which is similar to cornbread. It has the grittiness of the bread, but still melts on the tongue. The cakes are delicate and flake off as you scoop them with your fork. The photo on the website made these look more like a sope with a more defined ridge, but in person, they were more patty-like (somewhat similar to a crab cake).
Each one is topped with sour cream, salsa, and avocado to add a vibrant and fresh element. The salsa verde brings an earthy touch to mellow out the sweetness. I liked these and found them interesting and a conversation starter, especially compared to the pretzels. The corn husk is a whimsical touch, giving it that tamale vibe. I wish the cakes were a bit more structured, as they fall apart easily, but this is a delightful dish that many will enjoy.
7. Thai Lettuce Wraps with Chicken
Everything about this appetizer is colorful, fresh, and flawless. The app comes in two sizes, regular and small. This interactive dish allows you to concoct your own lettuce rolls using the various accoutrements: satay chicken strips, carrots, bean sprouts, coconut curry noodles, marinated cucumbers, and lettuce. It also comes with a trio of sauces: peanut, sweet red chili, and tamarind-cashew (one of my favorite sauces and one I'd buy in a bottle, if possible).
Each piece of lettuce is vibrant and crisp — nothing wilted or sad here. The chicken is seasoned and cooked perfectly. I like how every element is flavorsome and crisp; even the purple cabbage boats the veggies and noodles are housed in are ready to eat. I do wish there were more chicken. The lettuce leaves are quite large, and you get a lot of the other fillings, so the ratio is a bit off. But, nonetheless, this is a fantastic dish if you don't want fried tamale cakes or gooey, decadent cheese fondue.
6. Roadside Sliders
Here we have the Roadside Sliders made with soft, delicate buns that feel and taste fresh. Each mini sandwich comes with a hamburger patty, grilled onions, and ketchup. Sliced pickles and shredded lettuce are served on the side, so you can create your own cute burger. There's no chewiness or strange fatty pieces in the meat. You simply can't really go wrong with these, as each element is fresh and tasty.
This is a good kids' meal hack if your child wants more than the two sliders offered in the kids' menu (although that does come with fries or fresh fruit). This appetizer is simple but well-made. It's not something unique that you'll think about for days to come, like the Thai Lettuce Wraps with Chicken or tamale cakes, but they are a good staple that I'd wager the average customer would get.
5. Quesadilla
You may be thinking: A quesadilla in the top five? But it's all about how it's made and how it makes you feel. A quesadilla is hard to get wrong, and it also evokes feelings of comfort and familiarity. As a food writer, something that is deemed basic or simple has to stand out to get a high ranking. This one is perfectly executed. I didn't think it'd be so high on the list, but damn, it's tasty and palatable to many.
It's a thick quesadilla with no lack of cheese. You get that satisfying cheese pull and creamy flavor in each bite. I like that there are green onions in the cheese, which gives it an elevated taste. Once again, we have the sour cream, guac, and salsa trio to dip your food in, and here, there's an appropriate amount of each for the size of the quesadilla. The salsa is nicely seasoned and fresh with a speckle of heat. This is a good item that anyone at your table would probably like. I would pick the quesadilla over the sliders, for sure.
4. Spicy Tuna
We're going to pivot briefly out of familiar favorites for a moment to showcase my fourth pick, the spicy tuna. This appetizer is beautifully plated with a nice crisp rice base. The raw ahi, like the rest of the tuna dishes I've talked about, is once again immaculate. If you don't like fish, this is nowhere near your basic white fish filet or fried fish that your mom would make and stink up the house for the rest of the night. This appetizer is a standout in its appearance, flavor, and texture, whereas the quesadilla might be tasty but forgotten.
This has a lot of flavors going on. It's buttery, creamy, rich, and really good. I wrote in my notes: "fragrant, flavorful, nicely done." I enjoy how photogenic the food is. Every layer works together to create an appealing appetizer that will make a terrific pick for date nights, business meetings, or any occasion you want to impress people with your stellar food recommendations.
3. Avocado Eggrolls
The Avocado Eggrolls appetizer is one of The Cheesecake Factory's signature menu items, so these are a top pick if you're bringing friends or it's your first jaunt at the restaurant. They are a nice blend of textures, with the crispy, bubbly exterior of the wanton wrap and the warm creaminess and smooth richness of the avocado. Once again, we see the cashew-tamarind sauce, which brings enormous life and flavor to the dish. Don't be skimpy on drizzling it over your app. The one caveat of this dish, though, is that you have to be okay with warmed avocado.
2. Fried Calamari
I went back and forth trying to determine if this should get the top spot, but ultimately decided calamari isn't something every person may like — whether they don't eat seafood or don't like the sensory experience, etc. I get calamari frequently at restaurants, and this is among the best I've had. The breading is crisp, while the squid is soft. If you've had calamari, you know it can sometimes get too chewy, which is an unpleasant experience. The cocktail sauce is a smidge sweet, and the garlic sauce is deliciously garlicky and creamy. The fresh lemon is a must to lift the heaviness of the breading, although I'd ask for a few more wedges.
1. Hot Spinach and Cheese Dip
As we've worked our way up the rankings, you may have noticed some of the appetizers have a similar theme: simplicity (sliders, quesadilla, and now spinach dip). What can I say? The factory of cheesecakes does these staples well. As you're enjoying your night out, you may want to fall back on familiar favorites for the family or table, rather than taking a leap of faith on calamari or warmed avocado eggrolls. If this is the case, then the spinach dip should be the top pick.
The Hot Spinach and Cheese Dip is really good. It has a creamy decadence, but the spinach and artichoke hearts give a lift and a nice texture. You can tell that the spinach is fresh; it's nicely wilted without being so dark and sad that you know it's been overcooked. Start with this app for your table, and you will be impressed.
Methodology
I am a human being, and like most people, I have preferences. I attempted to put them aside where possible to focus on the flavors, textures, and presentation delivered in each dish. I did cross-reference the lower-ranking items with my husband just to ensure it wasn't solely my personal bias, and he agreed with my placements. But like I said at the start, there are fans for each app. I tried everything in one visit, taking a few nibbles from each app and copious notes to establish a ranking.