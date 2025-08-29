Every Cheesecake Factory Bowl, Ranked

If you've ever been to The Cheesecake Factory, you'll know that it has an incredibly long menu. That means everyone in your group can find something that perfectly suits their taste buds, whether that's the best-selling fettuccine Alfredo, a flatbread, salad, or some other menu item. I ventured over to my local Cheesecake Factory to try out the new set of menu items: the bowls.

When I visited my local store, I spoke with the assistant general manager, Kiersten Anady, who informed me that they had just rolled out the new items the week prior (after testing them behind the scenes for a couple of weeks in the kitchen). I tried all six bowls to rank them from worst to best. But I want to preface that nothing was bad whatsoever. Each is unique, flavorful, and fresh, so I know that each one will have a loyal audience.

I'm basing the ranking on my personal preferences and taste, as well as the overall flavor, texture, and presentation of the dish — but I'll explain my thoughts for each one. Overall, I am thoroughly impressed with the price point of all the bowls as well as their portion sizes; I would highly recommend trying any one of these out that appeals to you. Now, let's get into it.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.