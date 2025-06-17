What's Behind The Cheesecake Factory's Famously Massive Menu

Anyone who's been to Cheesecake Factory knows that it has an absolutely massive menu. We're not just talking about the over 50 different varieties of cheesecake and baked desserts, either. They offer dozens of different meals, making it possible for just about anyone to find something they like on the menu.

It can also cause an issue for those who are indecisive, though, as there's so much to choose from that it might be hard to make up one's mind. This isn't an exaggeration either, as the menu boasts over 250 different items from multiple cuisines, including American, Italian, and Mexican food. Cheesecake Factory even serves breakfast all day.

The reason for this novel of a menu is simple: Cheesecake Factory founder David M. Overton wanted to make a menu with a variety of dishes that the customers liked, and he did that by adding just about everything. Overton didn't come from a restaurant background when he started the infamous chain and didn't follow the typical "simple is better" credo that many restaurants use.

"At first, we really just wanted a menu that lived around the cheesecakes," Overton told Thrillist. "I wasn't a chef, I had no experience in the restaurant business either, and I didn't want any chef we hired to walk out on me. So, I made sure that everything we served, was something I could make myself."