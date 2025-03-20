13 Menu Items Are Leaving The Cheesecake Factory - Is Your Favorite On The List?
Whether it's your preferred Sunday brunch spot or a casual Tuesday night happy hour, the Cheesecake Factory has been entertaining guests with its expansive menu and unique decor since the late 1970s. Over four decades since its inception, the eclectic chain has managed to skirt around the fine line of bankruptcy while its fellow casual dining competitors bit the dust. How? By switching up the menu twice per year, just one of the many interesting facts you should know about the Cheesecake Factory.
Menu changes mean it's out with the old and in with the new. Just this week, the Cheesecake Factory announced that it will say goodbye to 13 menu items, including the Everything Flatbread Pizza, Mushroom Burger, Seared Ahi Tuna Salad, White Chicken Chili, Spicy Cashew Chicken, Bistro Shrimp Pasta, Fried Shrimp Platter, Petite Filet, Factory Combinations, Loaded Mashed Potato Omelette, Taco Dorados, Eggs SkinnyLicious Lemon Herb Parmesan Chicken, and the SkinnyLicious Spicy Shrimp Pasta. Although many items are getting the axe, over 20 new items will join the Cheesecake Factory's multi-page menu over the next few months.
The Cheesecake Factory's menu changes offer opportunities for new favorites
One of our writers here at Tasting Table had the opportunity to try the Cheesecake Factory's 2025 menu update, and he certainly had some thoughts about it. The Avocado Eggrolls, Spicy Tuna, and Chicken Shawarma were among our writer's favorites, with the Mortadella Panino and the Asian Cucumber Salad getting notable mentions. The frequent menu changes keep the restaurant current, according to the Cheesecake Factory's CEO David Overton. He told Nation's Restaurant News in 2018 that "there's nothing that America wants to eat that can't go on the Cheesecake Factory menu."
If you're worried about waving farewell to any of those 13 menu items, there's no need to be too upset. There are plenty of similar items able to step in to fill the void left by some of the discontinued items. If you loved the Seared Ahi Tuna Salad, you could try the new Seared Tuna Tataki Salad. The SkinnyLicious Spicy Shrimp Pasta might be swimming back out to sea, but you could always substitute it with the new Skinnylicious Grilled Branzino. The Everything Flatbread Pizza won't be returning, but there are still five other flatbreads to choose from. Sticking with tradition may be fun during holiday gatherings, but the Cheesecake Factory knows that to stay ahead of the competition, sometimes it's alright to change things up. And don't worry, you can still end your meal with one of the Cheesecake Factory's signature cheesecakes.