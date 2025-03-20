13 Menu Items Are Leaving The Cheesecake Factory - Is Your Favorite On The List?

One of our writers here at Tasting Table had the opportunity to try the Cheesecake Factory's 2025 menu update, and he certainly had some thoughts about it. The Avocado Eggrolls, Spicy Tuna, and Chicken Shawarma were among our writer's favorites, with the Mortadella Panino and the Asian Cucumber Salad getting notable mentions. The frequent menu changes keep the restaurant current, according to the Cheesecake Factory's CEO David Overton. He told Nation's Restaurant News in 2018 that "there's nothing that America wants to eat that can't go on the Cheesecake Factory menu."

If you're worried about waving farewell to any of those 13 menu items, there's no need to be too upset. There are plenty of similar items able to step in to fill the void left by some of the discontinued items. If you loved the Seared Ahi Tuna Salad, you could try the new Seared Tuna Tataki Salad. The SkinnyLicious Spicy Shrimp Pasta might be swimming back out to sea, but you could always substitute it with the new Skinnylicious Grilled Branzino. The Everything Flatbread Pizza won't be returning, but there are still five other flatbreads to choose from. Sticking with tradition may be fun during holiday gatherings, but the Cheesecake Factory knows that to stay ahead of the competition, sometimes it's alright to change things up. And don't worry, you can still end your meal with one of the Cheesecake Factory's signature cheesecakes.