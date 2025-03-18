We Tried Cheesecake Factory's 2025 Menu Update And We Have Some Thoughts

Ah, The Cheesecake Factory: cornerstone of the malls that people still actually go to. Would you believe that I've never been to one, despite growing up in the most suburban of suburbias? With an eye on correcting that, I sojourned to Jersey City, New Jersey, to sample almost the entire new menu.

Yes, you read me right. The Cheesecake Factory has refreshed its menu, adding nearly two dozen new items to the hundreds of options already available. Yours truly chomped down on 19 of them, except for the cocktails, which I sipped like a gentleman. (I tried a few of the chain's longstanding staples, too.) The tasting was hosted by Jay Hinson, The Cheesecake Factory's newly minted senior vice president of restaurant operations, who guided us dining through each platter in front of us.

Here are my thoughts on the dishes as I tried them, and whether they're worth your time. Halfway through this meal, I was twice whatever twice-stuffed is, but I finished the whole slate, so when I tell you to go for a recommendation below, you know not to skip it even if your ability to finish it is on the line. Let's eat!

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.