We Tried Jimmy John's New Toasted Sandwiches And They Didn't Let Us Down

When I, my editors, and friends who heard we were attending a sandwich debutante ball learned that Jimmy John's has toasted sandwiches now, we collectively said, "Wait, didn't they always? Wasn't that like half the brand?" Ah, these ignorant New Yorkers ... how were we to know what we didn't know? Only a few Jimmy John's franchises exist in this city, and they're all relatively newly opened.

But much of the rest of the country already knows and loves the straightforward sandwich chain, which keeps it simple with two bread doughs, seven meats, and on the regular menu, only provolone cheese. In fact, America loves Jimmy John's so much that with a valuation in the billions, the chain wasn't quite sure how to expand what it already had into new places for people to eat. Fortunately for your taste buds, it found the machinery to toast its sandwiches, and now Jimmy John's has announced three new hot and toasty sandwiches. I'll walk you three each of them while I try to digest eating several of them in a short span of time. Here's the skinny on these phat subs.

