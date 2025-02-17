12 Best Panini Presses, According To Reviews

Sandwiches make a quick, easy, and (relatively) inexpensive meal. However, eating a cold sandwich, especially on a cold day, isn't exactly exciting. If you're craving something warm, toasty, and more satisfying, it is probably time to think about choosing the best panini press for your kitchen. With a panini press, you can turn those cravings into reality. A hot ham and cheese, a grilled chicken with mushrooms, or even a tuna melt panini will only be minutes away.

Advertisement

Panini presses are small, electric appliances that consist of a top and bottom grill plate. After preparing your sandwich, simply place it on the bottom plate and pull down the upper plate. The hot grill plates will cook the sandwich from both sides, resulting in crisp, toasted bread with a warm and melty center.

Deciding which panini press to purchase for your kitchen isn't such an easy task. There are several different manufacturers and models — some of which even function as an indoor grill or griddle — which can make the process overwhelming. To help you narrow down the options and focus on some of the top options, we put together this list of the best panini presses. We closely evaluated the panini presses on the market and used customer reviews to narrow them down. We'll share more information about our methodology at the end of this piece.

Advertisement