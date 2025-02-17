12 Best Panini Presses, According To Reviews
Sandwiches make a quick, easy, and (relatively) inexpensive meal. However, eating a cold sandwich, especially on a cold day, isn't exactly exciting. If you're craving something warm, toasty, and more satisfying, it is probably time to think about choosing the best panini press for your kitchen. With a panini press, you can turn those cravings into reality. A hot ham and cheese, a grilled chicken with mushrooms, or even a tuna melt panini will only be minutes away.
Panini presses are small, electric appliances that consist of a top and bottom grill plate. After preparing your sandwich, simply place it on the bottom plate and pull down the upper plate. The hot grill plates will cook the sandwich from both sides, resulting in crisp, toasted bread with a warm and melty center.
Deciding which panini press to purchase for your kitchen isn't such an easy task. There are several different manufacturers and models — some of which even function as an indoor grill or griddle — which can make the process overwhelming. To help you narrow down the options and focus on some of the top options, we put together this list of the best panini presses. We closely evaluated the panini presses on the market and used customer reviews to narrow them down. We'll share more information about our methodology at the end of this piece.
Breville the Panini Duo
The Panini Duo from Breville can help you create gourmet sandwiches from the comfort of your own kitchen. Beyond grilling a standard sandwich, you'll also discover unique ways to use this panini press. The nonstick and scratch-resistant cooking plates deliver those desirable grill marks to your sandwiches, without leaving a burnt-on or sticky mess to deal with later. This model also features a floating hinge design, allowing you to choose from four height settings based on the ideal location for the upper plate. The lid can also be left in a "floating" position if you don't want it to press down on your sandwich. However, this model is more expensive than many of its competitors. And, unlike some other expensive models, it only offers a single temperature setting. This may cut down on its versatility and your ability to prepare different types of food.
This is a top-rated product, with the majority of customers who have tried it deeming it worthy of a 4- or 5-star rating. Several commented on the impressive quality and durability of the small appliance. The ability to store the panini maker upright to conserve precious cabinet space is another feature that many praised. Unfortunately, a few users were not so sold on the press, with some sharing that they wish it offered removable or reversible grill and griddle plates to make it a more versatile appliance, while also simplifying cleanup.
Cuisinart Griddler
The Cuisinart Griddler might be the ideal pick for you if you're looking for a versatile cooking appliance. It comes with interchangeable grill and griddle plates, providing five different cooking options, including the panini press with two grill plates, a full grill, a contact grill, a full griddle, or a half grill/half griddle. Each plate features a nonstick surface and is dishwasher-safe for effortless cleaning — a feature you won't find in most other models.
The handle allows you to customize the position of the cover to match the height of each sandwich. Another standout feature is the ability to adjust the temperature. Many other presses only offer a single setting — you just get what you get. However, with all of these impressive features, this is not exactly a budget-friendly pick. It is one of the most expensive options in our roundup.
Based on ratings from customers, this is a popular appliance that delivers the versatility that its manufacturer promises. Reviewers share that they like being able to switch between the different cooking functions based on what they're preparing. They also appreciate being able to wash the grill and griddle plates in the dishwasher. However, customers seem to have mixed feelings about the heat retention and distribution properties of the grill. Some feel that it loses too much heat when food is put on the grill, while others say the entire surface doesn't heat evenly.
Chefman Panini Press
Upgrade your grilled cheese and other favorite sandwiches with the Chefman Panini Press. It's generously sized, allowing you to press four standard sandwiches or two larger ones simultaneously. The floating hinge ensures you're able to adjust the height based on how thick your sandwiches are, delivering perfect grill marks on the outside combined with a hot and melty interior. The grill plates and integrated drip tray are all removable, making this appliance easy to clean. The lid can also be opened all the way, providing two flat surfaces for grilling veggies, steaks, chicken, and more. It offers an indicator light to let you know when the surface is hot. However, unlike the Cuisinart Griddler, you are not able to customize the temperature of each plate to ensure your sandwich is cooked precisely to your liking.
Overall, customers are impressed with this panini press. Most have given it a 4- or 5-star rating. In their reviews, several customers have shared that the panini press works as described, helping them craft hot and tasty paninis. They note that it is easy to use and that the removable plates simplify the cleanup process. Moreover, many reviewers also shared that this model is a great value for the money, explaining that its performance definitely makes it worth the initial cost. Some reviewers wish the plates were larger. They find it is too small to fit more than one sandwich in some cases.
George Foreman 4-Serving Electric Grill and Panini Press
You can make up to four hot sandwiches at the same time with this panini press from George Foreman. It features two removable grill plates, each with a nonstick coating to prevent foods from sticking and ensure cleanup is a breeze. The removable plates are even dishwasher-safe. This model is also designed to heat up quickly so that you'll be able to start preparing your meal right away. This press from George Foreman, however, is missing one feature that many panini makers may want — a floating hinge. Unlike models such as the Chefman or Hamilton Beach Panini Presses, you can't adjust the lid to ensure it applies even pressure.
The consensus among customers, who awarded this model with a high percentage of 4- and 5-star reviews, is that it is a great pick. Many are pleased with how well it works, sharing that they have used it to successfully cook a variety of paninis, along with other grilled items. The ease of cleaning is another feature that many reviewers highlight. They appreciate the removable plates and the fact that they can simply place them in their dishwasher. Not all customers were impressed by the grill's heating capabilities. Several expressed that they wished it offered the option to adjust the temperature of each plate.
Gotham Steel Nonstick Panini Press
This panini press from Gotham Steel features uniquely designed grill plates. Instead of the standard grid lines, each plate features a pattern of four triangles. The marks from the triangles will make each cooked sandwich easy to cut into two equal pieces. This is a great feature whether you're splitting one sandwich between two people or just want even slices of your broccoli, cheddar, and roasted garlic panini to dip into a bowl of tomato soup.
The panini maker can cook up to two sandwiches simultaneously on its ceramic- and titanium-reinforced nonstick surface. At under $30, this is also a budget-friendly pick. However, it does lack some features that higher-end models offer, such as a floating lid to apply even pressure to the sandwich, removable or dishwasher-safe plates, and the ability to adjust the temperature.
This is another model that has collected several thousand customer reviews. The vast majority of those customers gave it a 4- or 5-star review. Users share that the panini press is easy to use and cooks their sandwiches to perfection. While some wish the cooking surface was a bit larger, several others find that it is just right, especially given how little space the appliance takes up when it's not in use. Sadly, some customers share that this press is not that durable, saying that it feels a bit cheaply made.
Chef Buddy Gourmet Panini Press
Craft your ideal panini with this press from Chef Buddy. It features a smooth bottom plate with a ribbed upper plate to press down on each sandwich and impart perfect grill marks. The cooking surface is large enough to accommodate up to two sandwiches at a time. Each plate has a nonstick surface to aid in easy cleanup, though they are not removable or dishwasher-safe. There are also two grease catches integrated into the design to minimize the mess. This model can also be used to grill meats, cook pancakes or French toast, and more. If you're looking to cook taller sandwiches, however, you might decide that one of the models with a floating hinge/lid is a better fit for you.
Most customers who have purchased the panini press are satisfied with their decision. The majority of reviewers gave it either a 4- or 5-star rating. These users praise the appliance's ability to cook delicious, hot sandwiches with so little effort on their part. Several customers also highlighted this as a great value for the money, noting its performance was more than one might expect given its relatively low price. Unfortunately, some customers are concerned that with the lower price, they received a lower-quality product. They question how long the product will last and some are concerned about the safety and durability of the nonstick coating.
Hamilton Beach Panini Press & Indoor Grill
You'll be able to whip up some of the best panini recipes with ease on the Hamilton Beach Panini Press & Indoor Grill. The grid plates on both the base and underside of the lid help ensure each panini is cooked evenly from both sides and it has a floating lid to accommodate each sandwich. You can lock the lid in place to melt cheese on top of an open-faced sandwich or when cooking a personal pizza. This press stands up on its side to limit how much space it will take in your cabinets. Unfortunately, temperature control is a feature that is missing from this model.
Most customers are impressed with this panini press and glad that they decided to give it a try. Many share that it is a good value for the money, noting its top-notch performance combined with the comparatively low price. Users also say that it has changed the way they're able to cook in their kitchen, greatly simplifying the process, while also enabling them to make some phenomenal sandwiches. Others appreciate that this panini press is available in three different finishes (chrome, stainless, and red). But not all customers are 100% satisfied with this press. Some feel that it does not produce even heat. While the bread on the sandwich may be crispy, the center, they say, is still cool.
MONXOOK Electric Panini Press
Give the MONXOOK Electric Panini Press a try if you're looking for a reasonably-priced model that is backed by positive customer reviews. This panini press retails for about $20, making it one of the least expensive options on our list. It is also compact, which could be the right fit for people with a small kitchen or limited storage space. While relatively small, it is still large enough to cook up to two sandwiches at once. The press uses two heating plates, each with a grid design, to cook your sandwich from the bottom and top simultaneously. However, the upper plate does not have a floating hinge design, so you can't adjust it to apply even pressure to the entire sandwich.
Overall, customers are happy with this purchase. They find that it works well to help them grill delicious paninis and that it leaves each piece of bread perfectly crisp and toasted. According to several customers, the nonstick coating works effectively to make it easy to wipe the plates clean and leave the press ready for future use. Opinions on the overall build quality of the press, however, were not so positive. Many say that it feels cheap and they question how well it will hold up.
OVENTE Electric Panini Press
The OVENTE Electric Panini Press is another compact option to consider for those who have a small kitchen. While smaller than some of the other products on the market, the two 9-inch by 5-inch plates are still large enough to let you cook one larger panini or two smaller sandwiches. The upper and lower grid plates heat up quickly to cook your panini from both sides, though this model also lacks a floating lid that could help ensure taller sandwiches are evenly pressed.
One other notable feature of this model is the cool-touch handle. Even when the grill plates are hot, the handle remains cool so that you'll be able to open the press to add or remove items safely. Unlike some models, this panini press does not offer removable plates or the option to customize the temperature of the plates.
Customers have many positive things to say about this press. They report that it heats up quickly, allowing them to quickly prepare a hot and melty panini. Its relatively low retail price is another aspect that several customers point to, sharing that the press is a good value for the money given its overall performance. Opinions seem to be mixed on how easy this small appliance is to clean. While some find the nonstick coating sufficient, others share that cleaning the plates would be much easier if they were removable.
Proctor Silex Panini Press
This model from Proctor Silex functions as both a panini press and an indoor grill. It features two non-stick grill plates to cook your sandwiches until they are nice and crispy on the outside and warm and melty on the inside. It is also reasonably priced, especially given the versatile use options. The plates are large enough to accommodate two sandwiches made on regular bread or one sandwich made on a larger roll, but they cannot be removed for cleaning. To conserve storage space, this model is designed to flip up.
Individuals who have tried this panini press are, overall, pleased with it. They share that it is an efficient machine that does a good job pressing their panini to ensure a toasty and crunchy exterior. However, several share that they wish they could adjust the temperature of the grill plates rather than just accept the single setting it offers. Its ease of cleaning is another feature that comes up, with many reviewers sharing that they often only have to wipe the grates to get the surface clean.
Bella Panini Press, Sandwich Maker, and Indoor Grill
Grill paninis of varying thicknesses with this model from Bella. Unlike so many other models, the height of the upper plate is adjustable to ensure each sandwich fits and receives the ideal amount of pressure. It can "float" over the sandwich to apply even pressure. And, with the locking mechanism, the lid will stay where you set it. It also features a temperature control knob, giving you greater control over how your sandwiches cook. This model is also relatively inexpensive, especially compared to many of the other presses that offer a floating lid or the ability to adjust the temperature.
Nearly all customers are fans of this panini press. They share that it makes good hot sandwiches and cooks the bread just right, ensuring that it is crispy and crunchy. Customers are also pleased with how quickly the top and bottom cooking plates heat up and appreciate the ability to adjust the temperature based on what they are preparing. One complaint some customers had relates to the quality of the handle. They feel that it is cheaply made, and some even shared that it was already broken upon delivery.
Methodology
When compiling this list of the best panini presses, we took several factors into account. First, we used customer ratings to help us identify which products real users are generally satisfied with. All of the models we selected have a rating of 4 stars or higher and have been reviewed by several hundred, if not thousands, of users, giving us greater confidence in the averages and trends shown by the reviews. Additionally, we closely evaluated the breakdown of reviews from customers, noting how many gave each model a 4- or 5-star rating.
Beyond considering customer reviews, we weighed the features and functionality of each press to help us further narrow down our list. Some of the factors we considered include the size of each press (how many paninis it can make at one time), the ease of cleaning, and the lid design. We also noted the versatility of each product; some of these models offer interchangeable or reversible plates, allowing them to function as a grill or griddle in addition to being used as a panini press.