Broccoli, Cheddar, And Roasted Garlic Panini Recipe

Broccoli and cheese might be the classic childhood flavor combination that we never grow out of. Consider this the savory, grown-up version of grilled cheese, complete with an easy roasted garlic aioli, shredded sharp cheddar, and steamed broccoli (for your health, of course). The garlicky aioli uses mayonnaise to come together in no time once you've roasted garlic cloves. Even better, it doubles as a non-stick coating on the grilled cheese, eliminating the need for butter. That being said, nothing is stopping you from throwing a tablespoon of butter into the pan as the sandwich sizzles.

What is a panini (or, technically, a panino), anyways? Simply put, it's an Italian sandwich that gets toasted before serving. Ciabatta, baguette, and focaccia are all classic breads used for panini. If you can find one of those breads and you wish to use it for your broccoli panini, go for it! Otherwise, a thickly cut white bread will be perfect. Milk bread, brioche, and whole wheat breads are all perfectly fine for this recipe too.

We'll use a skillet and a sandwich press (sometimes called a cast iron press or bacon press) to flatten this sandwich. If you have a panini press, this is obviously the perfect time to break it out and get it pre-heating.